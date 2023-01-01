Cookies in Leavenworth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leavenworth restaurants that serve cookies

Old Mill Cafe image

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$2.25
More about Old Mill Cafe
Main pic

SANDWICHES

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Einkorn Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Blue Bird Grain Farms Freshly Milled Einkorn Flour, Chocolate Chips, Sea Salt
More about La Javelina

