Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Leavenworth
/
Leavenworth
/
Cookies
Leavenworth restaurants that serve cookies
Old Mill Cafe
18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth
Avg 4
(138 reviews)
Cookies
$2.25
More about Old Mill Cafe
SANDWICHES
La Javelina
285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
Avg 4.5
(50 reviews)
Einkorn Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
Blue Bird Grain Farms Freshly Milled Einkorn Flour, Chocolate Chips, Sea Salt
More about La Javelina
Browse other tasty dishes in Leavenworth
Salmon
Pies
Cake
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Cheeseburgers
Pretzels
More near Leavenworth to explore
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(697 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1047 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston