Colchuck's
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
801 Front Street
Leavenworth, WA 98826
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
801 Front Street, Leavenworth WA 98826
Nearby restaurants
Farm To Table Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
Stein
Father and son duo Carl and Gavin Evans were inspired to open Stein after the idea of a European-style beer hall in their home town Leavenworth. A trip overseas was planned, and they ate, drank, and photographed their way across the continent. Along the way they highlighted the finest parts of the best beer halls in the world. In 2016 they began the process of restoring one of the first Bavarian buildings in Leavenworth to its early-1900s state, refinishing the original hardwood flooring and exposing the hand-laid brick walls. These efforts led to the founding of Stein as a cornerstone of the Leavenworth experience, and an essential place to grab lunch, dinner, and a pint (or Stein) of beer on your visit. Rumor has it you just might see a Sasquatch roaming around as well…
Kristall's Restaurant & Lounge
Choose Kristall's for your next meeting, reunion, family dinner, or night out with friends! Come visit our relaxing lounge with a view...and enjoy our secret-ingredient bloody mary.
Gustav’s
Come in and enjoy!