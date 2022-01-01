Go
Crepe Cafe Sisters - Leavenworth, WA

Come in and enjoy!

220 9th St, Suite J

Popular Items

Hammilicious$14.00
shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese, topped with our homemade strawberry sauce
Crepedilla$10.00
your choice of cheese melted inside our delicious homemade crepe
Pickett (VE)$13.00
spinach, feta, slow roasted tomatoes and pesto
Build Your Own$8.00
choose any two sweet toppings to smother your crepe
Cutlery Packs
Nutty baNANA$8.00
drizzled nutella topped with fresh sliced banana
Razzle Dazzle$8.00
homemade raspberry sauce topped with fresh raspberries
The Oinker$12.00
shredded hickory smoked ham with melted cheddar cheese
Kickin' Chicken$14.00
chicken breast with cream cheese and melted cheddar cheese, topped with gochujang and hot honey drizzle
A Bebe$8.00
homemade lemon curd topped with fresh blueberries
220 9th St, Suite J

Leavenworth WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
