Auburn restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn

Must-try Auburn restaurants

Cafe Dupar Federal Way image

 

Cafe Dupar Federal Way

33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LEAN ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
white cheddar, grilled onions, tomatoes, local greens
ROASTED TENDER TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH
basil pesto spread, havarti, pickled onions, local greens
COOKIE DECORATING KIT$43.99
Sugar Cookie Dough (2 Cups)
Tiny cup of confetti sprinkles
Tiny cup of chocolate sprinkles
Pastry Bag of Royal Icing
Little cookie cutters
More about Cafe Dupar Federal Way
Jack's BBQ image

 

Jack's BBQ

35731 W Valley Hwy S, Algona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! Brisket, Ribs, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
One LB Pork Ribs$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Brisket Plate$21.50
Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
More about Jack's BBQ
Cow & Cod/Herfys image

 

Cow & Cod/Herfys

201 A St SE, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$10.99
Fry Sauce$0.30
Sourdough Bacon$7.99
More about Cow & Cod/Herfys
Hops n Drops image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
PICK-QUICK Drive In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PICK-QUICK Drive In

1132 Auburn Way North, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Cheeseburger$2.15
Kraft American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Original Hot Dog
Mustard
Deluxe Hamburger$3.29
Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce
More about PICK-QUICK Drive In
The Crawfish Hut image

 

The Crawfish Hut

32200 Military Road South, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage (6 pcs)$2.99
6 pieces
Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
20oz cup
Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
More about The Crawfish Hut
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli image

SANDWICHES

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli

18 Auburn Way South, Auburn

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Havana Lam$12.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Dijon & Mayo
The Real McCoy$13.00
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Dijon & Herb Aioli
The Philly Bruno$13.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sautéed Green Pepper, Mushroom & Onion, Herb Aioli
More about Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli
DaVita Cafe image

 

DaVita Cafe

32275 32nd Ave S, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Swine is Fine$8.25
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Cheddar and American Cheese, on Grilled Sourdough Bread
Club Sandwich$8.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Sourdough Bread
Ranch - 2oz cup$0.50
More about DaVita Cafe

