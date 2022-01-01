Auburn restaurants you'll love
Auburn's top cuisines
Must-try Auburn restaurants
More about Cafe Dupar Federal Way
Cafe Dupar Federal Way
33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S, Federal Way
|Popular items
|LEAN ROAST BEEF SANDWICH
white cheddar, grilled onions, tomatoes, local greens
|ROASTED TENDER TURKEY BREAST SANDWICH
basil pesto spread, havarti, pickled onions, local greens
|COOKIE DECORATING KIT
|$43.99
Sugar Cookie Dough (2 Cups)
Tiny cup of confetti sprinkles
Tiny cup of chocolate sprinkles
Pastry Bag of Royal Icing
Little cookie cutters
More about Jack's BBQ
Jack's BBQ
35731 W Valley Hwy S, Algona
|Popular items
|The Picnic
|$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! Brisket, Ribs, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
|One LB Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
|Brisket Plate
|$21.50
Double R Ranch choice grade, seasoned with salt and pepper-served with two sides
More about Cow & Cod/Herfys
Cow & Cod/Herfys
201 A St SE, Auburn
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$10.99
|Fry Sauce
|$0.30
|Sourdough Bacon
|$7.99
More about Hops n Drops
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
|Popular items
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
More about PICK-QUICK Drive In
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PICK-QUICK Drive In
1132 Auburn Way North, Auburn
|Popular items
|Original Cheeseburger
|$2.15
Kraft American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
|Original Hot Dog
Mustard
|Deluxe Hamburger
|$3.29
Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce
More about The Crawfish Hut
The Crawfish Hut
32200 Military Road South, Federal Way
|Popular items
|Sausage (6 pcs)
|$2.99
6 pieces
|Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.99
20oz cup
|Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.99
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
More about Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli
SANDWICHES
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli
18 Auburn Way South, Auburn
|Popular items
|The Havana Lam
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Dijon & Mayo
|The Real McCoy
|$13.00
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sprouts, Dijon & Herb Aioli
|The Philly Bruno
|$13.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Sautéed Green Pepper, Mushroom & Onion, Herb Aioli
More about DaVita Cafe
DaVita Cafe
32275 32nd Ave S, Federal Way
|Popular items
|Double Swine is Fine
|$8.25
Ham, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Cheddar and American Cheese, on Grilled Sourdough Bread
|Club Sandwich
|$8.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Three Slices of Toasted Sourdough Bread
|Ranch - 2oz cup
|$0.50