Chicken tenders in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Hops n Drops
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!