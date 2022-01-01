Chicken tenders in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cow & Cod/Herfys image

 

Cow & Cod/Herfys

201 A St SE, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Pc Chicken Strips$7.99
More about Cow & Cod/Herfys
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston