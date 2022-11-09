Cow & Cod/Herfys imageView gallery

Cow & Cod - A Street

review star

No reviews yet

201 A St SE

Auburn, WA 98002

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Large Fries
Small Fries

Chicken/Seafood Burgers

Original Chicken

$6.49

Bacon Chicken

$7.49

Maui Hawaiian Chicken

$7.49

Texan Chicken

$7.49

Fish Burger

$8.59

Halibut Burger

$10.99

Oyster Burger

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken Baskets

8 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$8.49

16 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$15.49

6 Pc Chicken Strips

$16.49

3 Pc Chicken Strips

$9.49

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 A St SE, Auburn, WA 98002

Directions

Gallery
Cow & Cod/Herfys image

