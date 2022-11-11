Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

egghole

367 Reviews

$$

229 Washington Ave N

Kent, WA 98032

Walk of Shame
Friends with Benedicts
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sandwiches

Walk of Shame

Walk of Shame

$9.28

#1 seller, local cage free soft scrambled eggs topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and sriracha mayo in a toasted brioche bun

Friends with Benedicts

Friends with Benedicts

$9.28

smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun

B.E.C.

B.E.C.

$9.28

smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg american cheese and bloody mary ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.28

pork sausage, local cage free runny egg american cheese and honey mustard aioli served in a toasted brioche bun

Speak of The Devil

Speak of The Devil

$9.28Out of stock

chilled cage free hard cooked eggs, mixed in mayo and topped with wasabi sauce, dressed organic baby arugula in a toasted brioche bun

Feed A First Responder

Feed A First Responder

$9.28

Donate a sandwich to a First Responder. egghole will be dropping off sandwiches to the ones on the front line. Thank you for the support and donation.

Burgers

Cry Baby

Cry Baby

$11.28+

1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, grilled onions, grilled onions, grilled onions, american cheese and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$11.28+

1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, crispy fries, american cheese, cage free runny egg and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun

The Burger

The Burger

$11.28+

half pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, american cheese, pickles and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun

Bacon Bacon Burger

Bacon Bacon Burger

$11.28+

1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, hardwood smoked bacon, american cheese, pickles, dijonaise and ketchup in a toasted brioche bun

That's Impossible

That's Impossible

$15.28+

1/4 pound plant based impossible patty, american cheese, pickles and dijoinaise in a toasted brioche bun

Fries & Salads

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$4.97

battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil

The Morning After Fries

The Morning After Fries

$7.97

battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with a runny egg, hollandaise and caramelized onions

Papi's Fries

Papi's Fries

$7.97

battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with avocado, sriracha mayo and beecher's flagship cheese

Sodo Fries

Sodo Fries

$7.97

battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with dressed arugula, garlic and beecher's flagship cheese

Arugula + Runny Egg Salad

Arugula + Runny Egg Salad

$11.28

organic baby arugula, smoked bacon, cage free runny egg topped with beecher’s flagship cheese, white balsamic dressing

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$6.28

chilled cage free hard cooked eggs, mixed in mayo on a bed of dressed organic baby arugula

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.28

organic baby arugula, beecher's flagship cheese, white balsamic dressing

Cinnamon Toast Bar

Cinnamon Toast Bar

$5.55Out of stock

Cinnamon goodness with creme cheese frosting. Vegan.

Sides

Side Dry Aged Beef Patty

$5.87

1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium

Side Impossible Patty

$5.87

1/4 pound plant based beef patty

Side Pork Sausage Patty

$3.87

pork sausage

Side Smoked Bacon

$3.87

3 thick cut smoked bacon

Side Avocado

$2.77

fresh half avocado sliced

Side Egg

$1.97

local cage free egg

Hollandaise

Beverages

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.97

Caffe D'arte, fresh brewed Refillable

Cold Pressed OJ

Cold Pressed OJ

$2.77+

100% Pure Orange Juice

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$2.77+

House made lemonade

Tazo Fresh Brewed Tea

Tazo Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.77+

Tazo Premium Black Tea. Fresh Brewed Daily.

Glass Bottle Coke

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.77

Your favorite classic Coke made with pure cane sugar.

Crater Lake Root Beer

Crater Lake Root Beer

$2.77Out of stock

Local old-fashioned root beer made with pure cane sugar.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.77

Overachieving H2O

Virgils Rootbeer

$2.77

Beers

Farmstrong Skagit Pilsner

Farmstrong Skagit Pilsner

$6.00+

A light, easy-drinking, pilsner featuring 100% Skagit Valley Malt.

Ecliptic Pyxis Pilsner

Ecliptic Pyxis Pilsner

$6.00+

Nobel hops compliment this balanced pilsner. Finishing crisp & refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German-style larger.

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$6.00+

Brewer Ben Sheehan created this beer while working down at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager’s inspiration comes from Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the South. California's spoiling, warm weather encourages outdoor activity year round - and now the rest of the nation can join in. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager is an excellent companion. It’s a thrillingly crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager that quenches thirsts, while gratifying taste buds via lime and sea salt.

Diamond Knot Hefe-Weizen

Diamond Knot Hefe-Weizen

$6.00+

Light in color and delightfully opaque, this beer is true to its Bavarian heritage. Yeast of German origin imparts flavors of bananas and cloves. Vanguard hops provide a subtle spiciness to the crisp finish.

Alaskan Amber

Alaskan Amber

$6.00+

The name of this beer style comes from the German word "meaning old". This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber. Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced.

Pike's Post Alley Pils

Pike's Post Alley Pils

$6.00+

A zesty, bright, and refreshingly hoppy Pilsner. Light German malts and whole leaf Mosaic hops yield floral and light melon flavors, big aroma, and a dry finish.

Alaskan Smash Galaxy Double IPA

Alaskan Smash Galaxy Double IPA

$6.00+

A balanced aroma gives intense passion fruit, light guava, and herbal notes similar to thyme, and hints of exotic citrus.The hop aroma is balanced by light honey notes that are characteristically associated with the malt of a crisp Pilsner. The flavor has an initial rush of tropical fruit and herbal notes that linger intensely. The Galaxy hops take center stage, and after several seconds the juicy hop notes are joined by the very intense bitterness typical of this Australian variety.

Founder's All Day IPA

Founder's All Day IPA

$6.00+

Satisfies your tastes while keeping your senses sharp. Brewed with a complex array of ingredients. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.

Aslan Cosmic Dreams IPA

Aslan Cosmic Dreams IPA

$6.00+

Cosmic Dreams is a Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juice Following in the footsteps of Batch 15, this IPA is dry, with a quenching bitterness and a pointed goodness character feat. Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, & Simcoe Designed with a slightly lower alcohol content for longevity and reduced calories, Aslan is happy to add this new offering to their flagship family!

Black Raven Samish Hazy IPA

Black Raven Samish Hazy IPA

$6.00+

New hazy off of the Rare Bird List.

Ninkasi Total Domination IPA

Ninkasi Total Domination IPA

$6.00+

In 2006, we set out to create a beer as unique as the Pacific Northwest, packed full of grapefruit and pine notes. This one goes out to all the trailblazers, pioneers, and first ascenders out there.

Boont Amber Ale

Boont Amber Ale

$6.00+Out of stock

Deep copper with creamy light tan head. Rich aroma of caramel malt and sun-toasted grain elegantly mesh with a mellow, noble hop aroma. A full-bodied malt flavor is supported by a refreshing mild hop bitterness with herbal, hoppy aromas-lending itself to a long, clean finish.

Alaskan Island Ale

Alaskan Island Ale

$6.00+

light, refreshing citrus wheat ale with a slight tangy kick.

Airway's Jumbo Juice IPA

Airway's Jumbo Juice IPA

$6.00+

Smooth, silky, and bursting with bold tropical hop flavors and aroma from loads of ultra-amazing Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe hops.

Aslan Batch 15 IPA

Aslan Batch 15 IPA

$6.00+

This hoppy creation is everything a Northwest IPA should be. It showcases the amazing resinous and piney characteristics of Simcoe, the crisp citrus of Citra, and the bitterness of Summit hops. Pouring a beautiful opaque orange, this beer is juicy, unfiltered, and delicious!

Reuben's Hazealicious IPA

Reuben's Hazealicious IPA

$6.00+

2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner. Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.

Breakside Wanderlust IPA

Breakside Wanderlust IPA

$6.00+Out of stock

Made with Mosaic, Summit, Simcoe, Cascade, and Amarillo hops, it is bright golden in color and has intense tropical, dank, and grapefruit notes. By keeping the malt profile as light as possible, the interplay of hop flavors can really shine.

Pike's Space Needle IPA

Pike's Space Needle IPA

$6.00+

Assertive hoppy & floral west coast style IPA. Pike Space Needle Golden IPA is generously brewed with four varieties of Yakima Valley aroma hops. We then dry hop it with whole-cone hops, which impart a floral aroma that has catapulted this beer to a local favorite. This beer won a beer competition to be the commemorative beer of the Space Needle's 50th anniversary in 2012. It was so well received that it has been added to Pike's year round collection.

Everybody's Mango Sour Ale

Everybody's Mango Sour Ale

$6.00+

Sweet, juicy, tropical flavors of tree-ripened mango are balanced perfectly by the tart and tangy nature of this refreshing sour ale.

Founders Nitro Rübæus

Founders Nitro Rübæus

$6.00+Out of stock

Rubaeus is infused with nitrogen resulting in a creamy mouth feel that brings out the complex richness of the raspberries.

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro

$6.00+

Our Peanut Butter Milk Stout is simply irresistible. It’s like dark chocolate Reese’s in a glass! Rolled oats and Lactose add to the creamy body of this beer while heavenly aromas of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate greet you with every sip. Try this out with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a real treat! Silver Medal – World Beer Championships 2014

Diamond Knot Nitro Brown Ale

Diamond Knot Nitro Brown Ale

$6.00+Out of stock

Is a beautiful deep amber/brown in color, reminiscent of the most noblest of not only American, but also British Browns. The complex malty flavor comes from the six distinct grains that make up the grain bill. Add a Willamette hop finish, and you get a brew that compliments any occasion.

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00+

POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard

Ciders & Champagne

Avid Watermelon Rhubarb Cider

Avid Watermelon Rhubarb Cider

$7.00+

The simple and natural flavors of fresh pressed watermelon and the fleshy stalks of Michigan grown Rhubarb complement each other in this clean, crisp and refreshing cider. A tasteful balance of sweet and tart, this cider has it all.

Ace Pumkin Cider

Ace Pumkin Cider

$7.00+

Ace Pumpkin is a limited fall release cider. We use fresh Pumpkin juices, Cloves, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg to create a refreshing yet warming holiday beverage.

San Juan Fruit Punch Seltzer

San Juan Fruit Punch Seltzer

$7.00+

Hard seltzer fruit punch packed with all the fruity flavors.

Beare's Original Cider
$

Beare's Original Cider

$7.00+

New cider - who dis? Beare's Originals A new cider by Incline Cider Company // Inspired by a family name that promotes quality, boldness, and originality in both the cider we craft and the people behind it.

Imperial Tart Cherry Cider

Imperial Tart Cherry Cider

$7.00+

Welcome to the tart dark side? We brought together both sour tart cherries and dark sweet cherries to craft this bold imperial cider. Coming it at 8.5% ABV, this cider is full of cherry notes while remaining perfectly balanced. The tart notes have this cider finish on the drier and more crisp side.

Locust Honey Pear

Locust Honey Pear

$7.00+

Washington apples and pears blended with real wildflower honey.

Locust Dark Cherry Cider

Locust Dark Cherry Cider

$7.00+

Washington apples blended with sweet dark Bing cherries. Slightly tart, barely sweet with fresh cherry flavor.

La Bella Prosecco

$8.00

A crisp, fruity sparkling wine with aromas and flavors of apple and peach.

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in living a life with courage, passion and great food. We want to help you conquer the world, or at the very least your cravings. We strengthen your day with beautifully hand crafted food, that’s easy to order and simply tasty. We just happen to make great sandwiches!

Website

Location

229 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

Directions

