egghole
367 Reviews
$$
229 Washington Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Sandwiches
Walk of Shame
#1 seller, local cage free soft scrambled eggs topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and sriracha mayo in a toasted brioche bun
Friends with Benedicts
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun
B.E.C.
smoked bacon, local cage free runny egg american cheese and bloody mary ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
pork sausage, local cage free runny egg american cheese and honey mustard aioli served in a toasted brioche bun
Speak of The Devil
chilled cage free hard cooked eggs, mixed in mayo and topped with wasabi sauce, dressed organic baby arugula in a toasted brioche bun
Feed A First Responder
Donate a sandwich to a First Responder. egghole will be dropping off sandwiches to the ones on the front line. Thank you for the support and donation.
Burgers
Cry Baby
1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, grilled onions, grilled onions, grilled onions, american cheese and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun
Brunch Burger
1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, crispy fries, american cheese, cage free runny egg and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun
The Burger
half pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, american cheese, pickles and dijonaise in a toasted brioche bun
Bacon Bacon Burger
1/4 pound dry aged beef, cooked medium, hardwood smoked bacon, american cheese, pickles, dijonaise and ketchup in a toasted brioche bun
That's Impossible
1/4 pound plant based impossible patty, american cheese, pickles and dijoinaise in a toasted brioche bun
Fries & Salads
Skinny Fries
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil
The Morning After Fries
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with a runny egg, hollandaise and caramelized onions
Papi's Fries
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with avocado, sriracha mayo and beecher's flagship cheese
Sodo Fries
battered skinny fries deep fried in peanut oil topped with dressed arugula, garlic and beecher's flagship cheese
Arugula + Runny Egg Salad
organic baby arugula, smoked bacon, cage free runny egg topped with beecher’s flagship cheese, white balsamic dressing
Egg Salad
chilled cage free hard cooked eggs, mixed in mayo on a bed of dressed organic baby arugula
Side Salad
organic baby arugula, beecher's flagship cheese, white balsamic dressing
Cinnamon Toast Bar
Cinnamon goodness with creme cheese frosting. Vegan.
Sides
Beverages
Drip Coffee
Caffe D'arte, fresh brewed Refillable
Cold Pressed OJ
100% Pure Orange Juice
House Lemonade
House made lemonade
Tazo Fresh Brewed Tea
Tazo Premium Black Tea. Fresh Brewed Daily.
Glass Bottle Coke
Your favorite classic Coke made with pure cane sugar.
Crater Lake Root Beer
Local old-fashioned root beer made with pure cane sugar.
Bottled Water
Overachieving H2O
Virgils Rootbeer
Beers
Farmstrong Skagit Pilsner
A light, easy-drinking, pilsner featuring 100% Skagit Valley Malt.
Ecliptic Pyxis Pilsner
Nobel hops compliment this balanced pilsner. Finishing crisp & refreshing, Pyxis is our spin on this classic German-style larger.
Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
Brewer Ben Sheehan created this beer while working down at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager’s inspiration comes from Southern California, which is vibrantly influenced by our neighbors to the South. California's spoiling, warm weather encourages outdoor activity year round - and now the rest of the nation can join in. From surfing our coasts, to snowboarding and biking in the mountains, off-roading through deserted lands, or boating and fishing in our lakes, Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager is an excellent companion. It’s a thrillingly crisp, clean, refreshing Mexican-style lager that quenches thirsts, while gratifying taste buds via lime and sea salt.
Diamond Knot Hefe-Weizen
Light in color and delightfully opaque, this beer is true to its Bavarian heritage. Yeast of German origin imparts flavors of bananas and cloves. Vanguard hops provide a subtle spiciness to the crisp finish.
Alaskan Amber
The name of this beer style comes from the German word "meaning old". This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber. Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced.
Pike's Post Alley Pils
A zesty, bright, and refreshingly hoppy Pilsner. Light German malts and whole leaf Mosaic hops yield floral and light melon flavors, big aroma, and a dry finish.
Alaskan Smash Galaxy Double IPA
A balanced aroma gives intense passion fruit, light guava, and herbal notes similar to thyme, and hints of exotic citrus.The hop aroma is balanced by light honey notes that are characteristically associated with the malt of a crisp Pilsner. The flavor has an initial rush of tropical fruit and herbal notes that linger intensely. The Galaxy hops take center stage, and after several seconds the juicy hop notes are joined by the very intense bitterness typical of this Australian variety.
Founder's All Day IPA
Satisfies your tastes while keeping your senses sharp. Brewed with a complex array of ingredients. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish.
Aslan Cosmic Dreams IPA
Cosmic Dreams is a Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juice Following in the footsteps of Batch 15, this IPA is dry, with a quenching bitterness and a pointed goodness character feat. Pacific Gem, Amarillo, El Dorado, & Simcoe Designed with a slightly lower alcohol content for longevity and reduced calories, Aslan is happy to add this new offering to their flagship family!
Black Raven Samish Hazy IPA
New hazy off of the Rare Bird List.
Ninkasi Total Domination IPA
In 2006, we set out to create a beer as unique as the Pacific Northwest, packed full of grapefruit and pine notes. This one goes out to all the trailblazers, pioneers, and first ascenders out there.
Boont Amber Ale
Deep copper with creamy light tan head. Rich aroma of caramel malt and sun-toasted grain elegantly mesh with a mellow, noble hop aroma. A full-bodied malt flavor is supported by a refreshing mild hop bitterness with herbal, hoppy aromas-lending itself to a long, clean finish.
Alaskan Island Ale
light, refreshing citrus wheat ale with a slight tangy kick.
Airway's Jumbo Juice IPA
Smooth, silky, and bursting with bold tropical hop flavors and aroma from loads of ultra-amazing Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe hops.
Aslan Batch 15 IPA
This hoppy creation is everything a Northwest IPA should be. It showcases the amazing resinous and piney characteristics of Simcoe, the crisp citrus of Citra, and the bitterness of Summit hops. Pouring a beautiful opaque orange, this beer is juicy, unfiltered, and delicious!
Reuben's Hazealicious IPA
2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner. Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.
Breakside Wanderlust IPA
Made with Mosaic, Summit, Simcoe, Cascade, and Amarillo hops, it is bright golden in color and has intense tropical, dank, and grapefruit notes. By keeping the malt profile as light as possible, the interplay of hop flavors can really shine.
Pike's Space Needle IPA
Assertive hoppy & floral west coast style IPA. Pike Space Needle Golden IPA is generously brewed with four varieties of Yakima Valley aroma hops. We then dry hop it with whole-cone hops, which impart a floral aroma that has catapulted this beer to a local favorite. This beer won a beer competition to be the commemorative beer of the Space Needle's 50th anniversary in 2012. It was so well received that it has been added to Pike's year round collection.
Everybody's Mango Sour Ale
Sweet, juicy, tropical flavors of tree-ripened mango are balanced perfectly by the tart and tangy nature of this refreshing sour ale.
Founders Nitro Rübæus
Rubaeus is infused with nitrogen resulting in a creamy mouth feel that brings out the complex richness of the raspberries.
Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro
Our Peanut Butter Milk Stout is simply irresistible. It’s like dark chocolate Reese’s in a glass! Rolled oats and Lactose add to the creamy body of this beer while heavenly aromas of roasted buttery peanuts and chocolate greet you with every sip. Try this out with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a real treat! Silver Medal – World Beer Championships 2014
Diamond Knot Nitro Brown Ale
Is a beautiful deep amber/brown in color, reminiscent of the most noblest of not only American, but also British Browns. The complex malty flavor comes from the six distinct grains that make up the grain bill. Add a Willamette hop finish, and you get a brew that compliments any occasion.
Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout
POUR HARD! Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Pouring hard out of the bottle, Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness. Famous for their Nitro series, Left Hand Brewing was the first craft brewery to release a bottled nitrogenated beer. For the best experience, pour hard at 180 degrees into a 16oz glass. Different gas, different pour. Cheers! #PourHard
Ciders & Champagne
Avid Watermelon Rhubarb Cider
The simple and natural flavors of fresh pressed watermelon and the fleshy stalks of Michigan grown Rhubarb complement each other in this clean, crisp and refreshing cider. A tasteful balance of sweet and tart, this cider has it all.
Ace Pumkin Cider
Ace Pumpkin is a limited fall release cider. We use fresh Pumpkin juices, Cloves, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg to create a refreshing yet warming holiday beverage.
San Juan Fruit Punch Seltzer
Hard seltzer fruit punch packed with all the fruity flavors.
Beare's Original Cider
New cider - who dis? Beare's Originals A new cider by Incline Cider Company // Inspired by a family name that promotes quality, boldness, and originality in both the cider we craft and the people behind it.
Imperial Tart Cherry Cider
Welcome to the tart dark side? We brought together both sour tart cherries and dark sweet cherries to craft this bold imperial cider. Coming it at 8.5% ABV, this cider is full of cherry notes while remaining perfectly balanced. The tart notes have this cider finish on the drier and more crisp side.
Locust Honey Pear
Washington apples and pears blended with real wildflower honey.
Locust Dark Cherry Cider
Washington apples blended with sweet dark Bing cherries. Slightly tart, barely sweet with fresh cherry flavor.
La Bella Prosecco
A crisp, fruity sparkling wine with aromas and flavors of apple and peach.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
We believe in living a life with courage, passion and great food. We want to help you conquer the world, or at the very least your cravings. We strengthen your day with beautifully hand crafted food, that’s easy to order and simply tasty. We just happen to make great sandwiches!
229 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032