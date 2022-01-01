Restaurant header imageView gallery
FIRESIDE BURIEN

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

15212 6th Ave

Burien, WA 98166

Popular Items

Popular Items

Single Smash
Double Smash
Beet Salad

Appetizers

Fried Shrimp App

Fried Shrimp App

$15.00

6 gulf shrimp with with horseradish cocktail sauce and NW slaw

Kebabs Beef

Kebabs Beef

$14.00

Garlic marinade, grilled, chimichurri salsa on a bed of greens.

Kebabs Chicken

Kebabs Chicken

$12.00

Battered and Fried served with Club Sauce

Kebabs Veg

Kebabs Veg

$10.00

2 skewers of seasonal veg, grilled and topped with chimichurri.

Pretzel Fondue

Pretzel Fondue

$18.00

Artisan pretzel, beer cheese sauce, grilled kielbasa, grain mustard.

Salmon App

Salmon App

$16.00

Hot smoked Atlantic Salmon, cornichon pickles, pickled red onion, grain mustard, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, crostini

Shrimp Skewer

$14.00
Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

$13.50

Meatballs, mushroom gravy au gratin crostini

Wings

Wings

$15.00

8 wings dbl. fried. Choose: Red hot, Spicy Korean or salt and pepper

Soup & Salads

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, roasted pistachio nuts, blue cheese, balsamic glaze and spicy micro greens.

Cup of Cincinnati Chili

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Half Wedge

$6.00
Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Garlic Toast croutons, Anchovy, Parmesan and Lemon.

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$9.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette

Side Dinner salad

Side Dinner salad

$6.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, micro green radish, house made croutons

Steak Salad

$20.00

Asian Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

$18.00

Midwest classic! Ground beef, carrots, peas, mushroom gravy, cheddar topped with tots and baked.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

$16.00

Tomato vegetable stew, over quinoa, topped with cheddar and baked.

Salisbury steak

Salisbury steak

$22.00

Salisbury patty grilled and topped with mushroom gravy served with seasonal veg. Served with choice of Baker, Salad, fries or tots.

Walleye

Walleye

$23.00

Ritz Cracker Crusted Pan Seared Walleye, served with Rémoulade, seasonal Vegetable. Served with choice of Baker, Salad, fries or tots.

Flat Iron Steak Dinner

Flat Iron Steak Dinner

$33.00

Flat Iron Steak, topped with red wine demi-glace and blu cheese. Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of baker, fries or salad.

Burger/Sandwich Baskets

Single Smash

Single Smash

$13.50

Drive in style smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Double Smash

Double Smash

$15.00

Drive in style double smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Oklahoma Burger

Oklahoma Burger

$14.50

Made famous during the great depression. Drive in style smash burger, carmelized onions, mustard. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Fried Walleye Sand

Fried Walleye Sand

$17.00

Midwest freshwater walleye fillet, ritz cracker crust, lemon vinaigrette, greens, tarter.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, buffalo sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Crispy Korean Sandwich

Crispy Korean Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, Korean chili sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast Tenders served with Special Sauce and Fries

Prime Rib Melt

$15.50

Specials

3 Tacos, Yellowfin Tuna, Poblano Cream, Pineapple Salsa

Taco Tuesday

$8.95

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

White Bean Cassoulet

$17.00

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Side Sauces

Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Side Korean Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Special Sauce

$1.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Sweets

Date Cake

$8.00Out of stock

with Toffee Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream & Toffee

$5.00
Keylime Pie

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Raspberry puree and fresh berries.

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Extra Crostini

$1.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.50

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bake Potato

$7.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.50

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$8.50

Side Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tatar Tots

$2.00

Side Veggies

$3.50

Brunch Appetizers

Pretzel Fondue

Pretzel Fondue

$18.00

Artisan pretzel, beer cheese sauce, grilled kielbasa, grain mustard.

Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

$13.50

Meatballs, mushroom gravy au gratin crostini

Wings

Wings

$15.00

8 wings dbl. fried. Choose: Red hot, Spicy Korean or salt and pepper

Fried Shrimp App

Fried Shrimp App

$15.00

6 gulf shrimp with with horseradish cocktail sauce and NW slaw

Famous French Onion Soup

Famous French Onion Soup

$12.00

Classic old world recipe, 3 cheese blend, parmesan toast and baked.

Brunch Burgers and Sandwiches

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, buffalo sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Crispy Fried Choice of Sauce with Fries

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Crispy Korean Sandwich

Crispy Korean Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, Korean chili sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Double Smash

Double Smash

$15.00

Drive in style double smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Fried Walleye Sand

Fried Walleye Sand

$17.00

Midwest freshwater walleye fillet, ritz cracker crust, lemon vinaigrette, greens, tarter.

Oklahoma Burger

Oklahoma Burger

$14.50

Made famous during the great depression. Drive in style smash burger, carmelized onions, mustard. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Single Smash

Single Smash

$13.50

Drive in style smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Brunch Drinks

Aperitivo Spritz

$11.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$7.00

Horsefeather

$10.00

Whiskey, ginger beer, lemon, served rocks in tin mule cup.

Italian Greyhound

$6.00

Vodka, grapefruit with an Aperol float.

Mimosa

$7.00

Spanish Cava and oj.

Red Beer

$6.00

Midwest Lager "Founders Gold" topped with bloodymary mix.

Short Bloody Mary

$5.00

Summer Citrus Harvest

$11.00

Tall Bloody Mary

$7.00

Wisco Mary

$10.00Out of stock

Fireside Bloody Mary and a Miller High Life Shorty

Brunch Entrees

Avocado Toast

$12.00

9 grain bread, garlic oil, lemon, microgreens, tomato, seasonal fruit.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Buttermilk Biscuits, house made sausage gravy, seasonal fruit.

Brioche Toast

$12.00

Brioche Bread, Egg Batter, Heavy Cream, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Powder Sugar. Served with Tater Tots and Maple Syrup.

Chicken and waffle

$15.00

Belgium waffle, crispy chicken, dijon maple syrup, seasonal fruit.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Tender steak cornmeal crusted, fried and topped with sausage gravy. Served with tots, seasonal fruit.

Hangover Smash

$12.00

Grilled burger, fried egg, mushroom gravy. Served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.

Parfait

$10.00

Steak n eggs

$19.00

Grilled flat iron steak, fried egg, mushroom gravy. Served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.

Wisco Benny

$14.00

English muffin, sausage patty, poached egg, beer cheese sauce served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.

Brunch Salads

Asian Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00
Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Garlic Toast croutons, Anchovy, Parmesan and Lemon.

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$9.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$20.00

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

2 slices, thick cut bacon.

Side English muffin

$2.50

Side 1 Fried Eggs

$1.50

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Grain Toast

$2.50

Side Kielbasa Sausage

$2.00

Side 1 Poached Egg

$1.50

Side Sausage Patty

$2.00

2 patties , breakfast sausage

Side Scrambled Eggs

$1.50

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Single Waffle- Butter & Maple Syrup

$5.00

Brunch Specials

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, roasted pistachio nuts, blue cheese, balsamic glaze and spicy micro greens.

Frank Sheran Irishman coffee

Frank Sheran Irishman coffee

$9.00

Legend says Frank Sheran and Jimmy Hoffa shared many of these while working together! Dead Rabbit Whiskey, Demerara syrup, house whip

Brunch Sweets

Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Date Cake

$8.00Out of stock

with Toffee Sauce

Side Sauces

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Horseradish Cream

$1.00

Side Special Sauce

$1.00

Sides (Copy)

1 Skewer Prosciutto Prawn

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side Bake Potato

$7.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Tatar Tots

$2.00

Side Veggies

$3.50

Beer

Bale Breaker

$6.00

Fireside IPA

$7.00

Founders Gold

$6.00

Founders Michelada

$7.00

Logan Brewing Rotating

$6.00

Schooner Draft

$4.00

SEASONAL TAP #1- ask your server

$7.00

SEASONAL TAP #2- ask your server

$7.00

Anchor Porter

$5.50

Ayinger Oktoberfest 16.9oz

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coorslight

$5.00

Estrella Galicia N/A Beer

$5.50

Magners Cider

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Highlife

$4.00

Miller Stubby

$3.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Pinkus Hefeweizen

$8.00

Tank 7 Saison

$7.50

Best Day N/A IPA

$6.00

E9 Pilsner 16 oz

$8.00

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Game Day Beer

$4.00

Ghostfish GF

$6.00

Hamms Tall Boys

$5.00

Mexican Beer Special

$3.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$5.00Out of stock

Rainier Tall Boy

$5.00

Rowdy & Dick Amber Ale

$8.00

Tieton Cider

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.50

Truly Seltzer

$5.50

Wine

Cabernet Pavette

$8.50

Pavette Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 California

Doira Chardonnay

$12.00

Elk Cove Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Frico Bianco

$8.00

Scarpetta/Frico Bianco On Tap Italian Friuli-Venezia Giulia White Blend of 80% Chardonnay, 20% Friulano

Frico Rosso

$8.00

Scarpetta/Frico Rosso On Tap Tuscan Red Blend of Sangiovese, Canialolo, Ciliegiolo, and Colorino

Grape Republic Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Gruet Brut

$9.00

Gruet Brut NV, New Mexico

GSM Hahn

$13.00

Kindred Malbec

$13.00

Kuranui Sauv Blanc

$7.50

Lachini Pinot Gris

$9.00

M100 Cab Sauv

$13.00

Malbec High Note

$8.50Out of stock

High Note Malbec 2019, Mendoza Argentina

Marchesi Migliorati Rose

$11.00

Merlot Disruption

$9.00

Disruption Merlot 2019 Columbia Valley, WA

Pavette Chardonnay

$8.00

Power Reserve Cab Sauv

$15.00

Red Blend Sparkman

$12.00

Sparkman Cellars Kindred Bordeaux Blend, Columbia Valley 2019 39% Malbec, 18% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Syrah, 15% Merlot, 7% Petit Verdot, 4% Cabernet Franc

The Boxer Shiraz

$15.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Pavette

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay Pavette

$25.00

BTL Doira Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Elk Cove Rose

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Grape Rep Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Gruet Brut

$32.00

BTL Hahn GSM

$40.00

BTL Kindred Malbec

$49.00

BTL Kuranui Sauv Blanc

$24.00

BTL Lachini Pinot Gris

$30.00

BTL M100 Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Malbec High Note

$24.00

BTL Marchesi Migliorati

$37.00

BTL Merlot Disruption

$24.00

BTL Powers Reserve Cab Sauv

$58.00

BTL The Boxer Shiraz

$57.00

BTL Wilderness Red Blend

$39.00

Wine Corkage Fee

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cherry Lime Aide

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Ice T

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Mineral Water

$3.50

Kids soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Virgin bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin mojito

$4.00

Virgin strawberry marg

$4.00

SPECIAL WINE BY THE GLASS

Gruet Brut- Sparkling

$8.50

Grape Republic Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

SPECIAL WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Gruet Brut

$32.00

BTL Grape Rep Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Text Book Cab

$44.00

Kids Entrees

Kids cheese burger

Kids cheese burger

$7.00

Drive in style smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.

Kids noodles

$7.00
Kids chicken strip

Kids chicken strip

$7.00

6 gulf shrimp with with horseradish cocktail sauce and NW slaw

LATE NIGHT FOOD

Salmon App

Salmon App

$16.00

Hot smoked Atlantic Salmon, cornichon pickles, pickled red onion, grain mustard, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, crostini

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$9.00

Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving classic comfort food and elevated bar snacks with a Midwest vibe!

Location

15212 6th Ave, Burien, WA 98166

Directions

Gallery
FIRESIDE image
FIRESIDE image
FIRESIDE image
FIRESIDE image

