- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- FIRESIDE BURIEN
FIRESIDE BURIEN
No reviews yet
15212 6th Ave
Burien, WA 98166
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Shrimp App
6 gulf shrimp with with horseradish cocktail sauce and NW slaw
Kebabs Beef
Garlic marinade, grilled, chimichurri salsa on a bed of greens.
Kebabs Chicken
Battered and Fried served with Club Sauce
Kebabs Veg
2 skewers of seasonal veg, grilled and topped with chimichurri.
Pretzel Fondue
Artisan pretzel, beer cheese sauce, grilled kielbasa, grain mustard.
Salmon App
Hot smoked Atlantic Salmon, cornichon pickles, pickled red onion, grain mustard, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, crostini
Shrimp Skewer
Swedish Meatballs
Meatballs, mushroom gravy au gratin crostini
Wings
8 wings dbl. fried. Choose: Red hot, Spicy Korean or salt and pepper
Soup & Salads
Beet Salad
Roasted beets, roasted pistachio nuts, blue cheese, balsamic glaze and spicy micro greens.
Cup of Cincinnati Chili
French Onion Soup
Half Wedge
Kale Caesar
Garlic Toast croutons, Anchovy, Parmesan and Lemon.
Mixed Green
Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette
Side Dinner salad
Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Vinaigrette
Wedge
Iceberg, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, micro green radish, house made croutons
Steak Salad
Asian Shrimp Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Entrees
Tater Tot Casserole
Midwest classic! Ground beef, carrots, peas, mushroom gravy, cheddar topped with tots and baked.
Ratatouille
Tomato vegetable stew, over quinoa, topped with cheddar and baked.
Salisbury steak
Salisbury patty grilled and topped with mushroom gravy served with seasonal veg. Served with choice of Baker, Salad, fries or tots.
Walleye
Ritz Cracker Crusted Pan Seared Walleye, served with Rémoulade, seasonal Vegetable. Served with choice of Baker, Salad, fries or tots.
Flat Iron Steak Dinner
Flat Iron Steak, topped with red wine demi-glace and blu cheese. Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of baker, fries or salad.
Burger/Sandwich Baskets
Single Smash
Drive in style smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Double Smash
Drive in style double smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Oklahoma Burger
Made famous during the great depression. Drive in style smash burger, carmelized onions, mustard. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Fried Walleye Sand
Midwest freshwater walleye fillet, ritz cracker crust, lemon vinaigrette, greens, tarter.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Buffalo Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, buffalo sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Crispy Korean Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, Korean chili sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Chicken Strips
Fried Chicken Breast Tenders served with Special Sauce and Fries
Prime Rib Melt
Specials
Side Sauces
Sweets
Sides
Extra Crostini
Extra Garlic Bread
Extra Pita
Side Avocado
Side Bake Potato
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Butter
Side Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Mushroom Gravy
Side Pickles
Side Sour Cream
Side Tatar Tots
Side Veggies
Brunch Appetizers
Pretzel Fondue
Artisan pretzel, beer cheese sauce, grilled kielbasa, grain mustard.
Swedish Meatballs
Meatballs, mushroom gravy au gratin crostini
Wings
8 wings dbl. fried. Choose: Red hot, Spicy Korean or salt and pepper
Fried Shrimp App
6 gulf shrimp with with horseradish cocktail sauce and NW slaw
Famous French Onion Soup
Classic old world recipe, 3 cheese blend, parmesan toast and baked.
Brunch Burgers and Sandwiches
Buffalo Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, buffalo sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Chicken Strips
Crispy Fried Choice of Sauce with Fries
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Crispy Korean Sandwich
Crispy chicken thigh, panko battered, Korean chili sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Double Smash
Drive in style double smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Fried Walleye Sand
Midwest freshwater walleye fillet, ritz cracker crust, lemon vinaigrette, greens, tarter.
Oklahoma Burger
Made famous during the great depression. Drive in style smash burger, carmelized onions, mustard. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Single Smash
Drive in style smash burger, American Cheese, pickle, special sauce. Served with salad, fries or tots.
Brunch Drinks
Aperitivo Spritz
Blood Orange Mimosa
Horsefeather
Whiskey, ginger beer, lemon, served rocks in tin mule cup.
Italian Greyhound
Vodka, grapefruit with an Aperol float.
Mimosa
Spanish Cava and oj.
Red Beer
Midwest Lager "Founders Gold" topped with bloodymary mix.
Short Bloody Mary
Summer Citrus Harvest
Tall Bloody Mary
Wisco Mary
Fireside Bloody Mary and a Miller High Life Shorty
Brunch Entrees
Avocado Toast
9 grain bread, garlic oil, lemon, microgreens, tomato, seasonal fruit.
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk Biscuits, house made sausage gravy, seasonal fruit.
Brioche Toast
Brioche Bread, Egg Batter, Heavy Cream, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Powder Sugar. Served with Tater Tots and Maple Syrup.
Chicken and waffle
Belgium waffle, crispy chicken, dijon maple syrup, seasonal fruit.
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender steak cornmeal crusted, fried and topped with sausage gravy. Served with tots, seasonal fruit.
Hangover Smash
Grilled burger, fried egg, mushroom gravy. Served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.
Parfait
Steak n eggs
Grilled flat iron steak, fried egg, mushroom gravy. Served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.
Wisco Benny
English muffin, sausage patty, poached egg, beer cheese sauce served with breakfast tots, seasonal fruit.
Brunch Salads
Brunch Sides
Side Bacon
2 slices, thick cut bacon.
Side English muffin
Side 1 Fried Eggs
Side Fruit Cup
Side Grain Toast
Side Kielbasa Sausage
Side 1 Poached Egg
Side Sausage Patty
2 patties , breakfast sausage
Side Scrambled Eggs
Side Maple Syrup
Side Sausage Gravy
Single Waffle- Butter & Maple Syrup
Brunch Specials
Side Sauces
Sides (Copy)
Beer
Bale Breaker
Fireside IPA
Founders Gold
Founders Michelada
Logan Brewing Rotating
Schooner Draft
SEASONAL TAP #1- ask your server
SEASONAL TAP #2- ask your server
Anchor Porter
Ayinger Oktoberfest 16.9oz
Bud Light
Coorslight
Estrella Galicia N/A Beer
Magners Cider
Mich Ultra
Miller Highlife
Miller Stubby
Pacifico
Pinkus Hefeweizen
Tank 7 Saison
Best Day N/A IPA
E9 Pilsner 16 oz
Estrella Jalisco
Game Day Beer
Ghostfish GF
Hamms Tall Boys
Mexican Beer Special
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
PBR Tall Boy
Rainier Tall Boy
Rowdy & Dick Amber Ale
Tieton Cider
Topo Chico Seltzer
Truly Seltzer
Wine
Cabernet Pavette
Pavette Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 California
Doira Chardonnay
Elk Cove Rose
Frico Bianco
Scarpetta/Frico Bianco On Tap Italian Friuli-Venezia Giulia White Blend of 80% Chardonnay, 20% Friulano
Frico Rosso
Scarpetta/Frico Rosso On Tap Tuscan Red Blend of Sangiovese, Canialolo, Ciliegiolo, and Colorino
Grape Republic Pinot Noir
Gruet Brut
Gruet Brut NV, New Mexico
GSM Hahn
Kindred Malbec
Kuranui Sauv Blanc
Lachini Pinot Gris
M100 Cab Sauv
Malbec High Note
High Note Malbec 2019, Mendoza Argentina
Marchesi Migliorati Rose
Merlot Disruption
Disruption Merlot 2019 Columbia Valley, WA
Pavette Chardonnay
Power Reserve Cab Sauv
Red Blend Sparkman
Sparkman Cellars Kindred Bordeaux Blend, Columbia Valley 2019 39% Malbec, 18% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Syrah, 15% Merlot, 7% Petit Verdot, 4% Cabernet Franc
The Boxer Shiraz
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Pavette
BTL Chardonnay Pavette
BTL Doira Chardonnay
BTL Elk Cove Rose
BTL Grape Rep Pinot Noir
BTL Gruet Brut
BTL Hahn GSM
BTL Kindred Malbec
BTL Kuranui Sauv Blanc
BTL Lachini Pinot Gris
BTL M100 Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Malbec High Note
BTL Marchesi Migliorati
BTL Merlot Disruption
BTL Powers Reserve Cab Sauv
BTL The Boxer Shiraz
BTL Wilderness Red Blend
Wine Corkage Fee
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Lime Aide
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet
Dr. Pepper
Ginger ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit juice
Hot tea
Ice T
Italian Soda
Jarritos Mineral Water
Kids soda
Lemonade
Milk
OJ
Pineapple juice
Red bull
Rootbeer
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin bloody Mary
Virgin mojito
Virgin strawberry marg
SPECIAL WINE BY THE GLASS
SPECIAL WINE BY THE BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving classic comfort food and elevated bar snacks with a Midwest vibe!
15212 6th Ave, Burien, WA 98166