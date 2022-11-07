American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sharps RoastHouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.
Location
18427 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
4.1 • 4,114
1150 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurant