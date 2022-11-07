Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sharps RoastHouse

No reviews yet

18427 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98188

Popular Items

Seattle Classic Burger
Brisket Street Tacos
Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich

Silverware / Condiment Options

Add Silverware

No Silverware

Add Ketchup

No Ketchup

Add BBQ

Add Ranch

Small Bites

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Fries

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Fries

$12.00

Hand-Cut-Today Fries, Caramelized Onions, Scratch 4 Cheese Sauce.

Boneless Damn Good Wings

Boneless Damn Good Wings

$15.50

Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce... Classic

BossBourbon BBQ Nachos

BossBourbon BBQ Nachos

$14.75

Pulled Pork, Sharp Cheddar, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Fresno Chiles, Avocado Salsa, Crema, BBQ Glaze.

Brisket Street Tacos

Brisket Street Tacos

$12.75

Melted white cheese, onion, Fresno chiles, avocado salsa, Guajillo, corn tortilla

Crispy Alaskan Cod Tacos

Crispy Alaskan Cod Tacos

$12.75

White Corn Tortillas, Tamarind Slaw, Sweet and Sour Fresno Chiles, Guajillo Aioli

Damn Good Wings

Damn Good Wings

$18.50

Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce.

Fried Creamer Potatoes

Fried Creamer Potatoes

$11.50

Melted Cheddar, Candied Bacon, Sour Cream Potatoes, Zesty Fresno Chiles, Served with Boss BBQ Ranch

Hand Cut Today Fries

Hand Cut Today Fries

$8.00

Guest Favorite.

Proper Greens

Proper Greens

$8.50

Sweet Gems, Brown Sugar Walnuts, Rogue River Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Texas Double Smoked Burnt Ends

Texas Double Smoked Burnt Ends

$13.25

Applewood-Smoked, Slow-Braised in BossBourbon® BBQ Sauce over Cornbread, Tamarind Slaw.

Vegan Avocado Sourdough Toast

Vegan Avocado Sourdough Toast

$9.00

Smashed Haas avocado, arugula with balsamic, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sweet and sour chiles, fresh corn, griddled sourdough

Custom Roasting Works

Roasting Works BBQ Platter

Roasting Works BBQ Platter

$50.00

Wenatchee fruitwood smoked St. Louis ribs, organic 1/2 chicken, smoked brisket, scratch mac and cheese, tamarind slaw, street corn, Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ

Homestyle Buttermilk Fried Boneless Chicken

Homestyle Buttermilk Fried Boneless Chicken

$23.00

Seasoned Organic Free Range Chicken, Tamarind Slaw, Hand-Cut-Today Fries, BossBourbon® BBQ Sauce.

Spit Roasted Mary's Organic 1/2 Chicken

Spit Roasted Mary's Organic 1/2 Chicken

$26.00

Our Signature Rotisserie Chicken, Crushed Sour Cream Yukon Golds, Stock Pot Gravy, Citrus Parmesan Broccoli

Wenatchee Fruitwood Smoked St Louis Ribs

Wenatchee Fruitwood Smoked St Louis Ribs

$31.00

Hand rubbed and hot smoked, hand-cut-today fries, fried onion strings, street corn, tamarind slaw, Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ.

Scratch Sourdough Pasta

Original Mac & 4 Cheeses

Original Mac & 4 Cheeses

$20.00

Pike Place Market Beecher’s Flagship, Parmesan, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Willamette Valley Cheddar, Sourdough Pasta.

Applewood Smoked Pork BBQ Mac and Cheese

Applewood Smoked Pork BBQ Mac and Cheese

$22.00

12-Hour Pulled Pork, Sherried Onions, Creamy 4 Cheeses, Fried Onion Strings, Bar Boss BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese

Smoked Brisket Mac and Cheese

$22.00

8-hour braised Washington brisket, caramelized onions, sweet and sour chiles, creamy 4 cheeses, Guajillo

Beecher's Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Beecher's Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$23.00

4 Cheese Mac tossed with Rotisserie Organic Chicken, Spicy Wing Sauce topped with Buffalo Fried Chicken.

Northwest Applewood Smoked Salmon Pasta

Northwest Applewood Smoked Salmon Pasta

$25.00

San Juan Island Mushrooms, Arugula, Sicilian Spice, Lemon and true Asiago Cream

Prime Hamburgs

Billionaire's Bacon and Hass Avocado Hamburg

Billionaire's Bacon and Hass Avocado Hamburg

$18.00

Prime marbled beef, candied black-peppercorn bacon, cellar aged provolone, green leaf, beefsteak tomato, purple onion, mayo, fresh sliced avocado with Hand-Cut-Today Fries.

Double Smashed American Burger

Double Smashed American Burger

$17.00

Two Prime Marbled Beef Patties, American Cheese, Carmelized Onion, Packer Dills, Shred Lettuce, Jim's Drive-In Sauce, Scratch Buttered Brioche and Hand-Cut-Today Fries.

Seattle Classic Burger

Seattle Classic Burger

$17.00

Prime marbled beef, shaved iceberg, red onions, tomatoes, packer dills, peppered brown sugar bacon, cheddar, Jim's Drive-In Sauce with Hand-Cut-Today Fries

Walla Walla Sweet Onion and Bacon Jam Burger

Walla Walla Sweet Onion and Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

Prime Marbled Beef, Sherry-Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Aged Provolone, Cracked Pepper and Mayo with Hand-Cut-Today Fries.

4 Cheese Patty Melt

4 Cheese Patty Melt

$17.00

Prime chopped beef with melted smoked gouda, aged provolone, classic American, mozzarella, caramelized onions, smoky bacon jam, Jim's Drive-In Sauce all on griddled sourdough. Served with hand cut today fries.

Sourdough Sandwiches

Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich

Kansas City Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

12-hour pulled pork, Kansas City Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ, crunchy tamarind slaw, fried onion strings, mayo, homemade sourdough brioche. Order mild or zesty

Carolina Gold BBQ Sandwich

Carolina Gold BBQ Sandwich

$16.50

12 Hour Pulled Pork Smothered in Carolina Gold Mustard Sauce

Smoked BBQ Bacon & Brisket Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Bacon & Brisket Sandwich

$17.50

Pulled St. Helens brisket, provolone, peppered candied bacon, Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ, caramelized onions, purple slaw

Mary's Peppered Fried Boneless Chicken Sandwich

Mary's Peppered Fried Boneless Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Pickle brined fried chicken, provolone, spicy tartar, shred lettuce, red onion, avocado salsa

Classic Prime Rib Dip

Classic Prime Rib Dip

$22.50

Prime rib of beef, butter grilled sourdough, provolone, mayo, onions, red wine au jus.

Frigid Water Seafood

Rich Made-To-Order Salmon Chowder

Rich Made-To-Order Salmon Chowder

$22.00

Applewood smoked salmon with sourdough bread, lardons, local mushrooms, Fresno chiles, lemon. A house favorite

Wild Alaskan Cod & Chips

Wild Alaskan Cod & Chips

$21.00

Deep fried in lemon Snoqualmie Hefeweizen beer batter, hand-cut-today fries, housemade sweet and sour tartar sauce.

Crunchy Alaskan Cod Club

Crunchy Alaskan Cod Club

$18.00

Shaved Bermuda onion, peppered brown sugar bacon, American cheese, crisp slaw, housemade spicy tartar. Served with hand cut today fries.

King Salmon Avocado Hamburg

King Salmon Avocado Hamburg

$19.50

Sliced Avocado, crisp slaw, red onion, green leaf, spicy tartar, griddled Brioche, Hand-Cut-Today Fries.

Chilled Entree Salads

Wenatchee Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Salad

Wenatchee Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork Salad

$20.00

Sweet gems tossed with Bar Boss Bourbon™ BBQ ranch, pulled pork, raw and pickled red onion, fried onion strings, purple slaw, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, Guajillo aioli, cilantro

Sharps Spring Chicken Cobb

Sharps Spring Chicken Cobb

$23.00

Sweet gems, Hass avocado, Washington apples, candied walnuts, free range hard boiled egg, Rogue River blue cheese, peppered brown sugar bacon, Mad Hatcher organic chicken, balsamic dressing

Charred Avocado Caesar

Charred Avocado Caesar

$18.00

Cardini's Tijuana recipe served to Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks in 1928. Sweet gems, lime, sherry vinegar, charred avocado, buttered sourdough croutons

Macho Salad

Macho Salad

$22.00

Sweet gems, organic chicken, avocado, fresh corn, feta, red onion, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, sourdough croutons, curried balsamic dressing.

Sweets

Buttercream Organic Carrot Cake

Buttercream Organic Carrot Cake

$13.00

Served with scratch salted caramel, brown sugar crumble.

Campfire Rocky Road Pie

Campfire Rocky Road Pie

$12.00

Toasted marshmallows, scratch salted caramel, fudge Oreo brownie, vanilla creme anglaise

Salted Caramel Apple Strudel

Salted Caramel Apple Strudel

$12.00

Served with homemade Bar Boss Bourbon™ creme anglaise.

Banquet Buffet & Sit Down Dinner

Sharps Roasthouse BBQ Buffet

$48.00

Spit Roasted Mary's Organic 1/2 Chicken BQT

$45.00

Campfire S'more Brownie Bite (Individual) BQT

$8.00

Salted Caramel Apple Strudel Bite (Individual) BQT

$8.00

Banquet Platters

Handcrafted Northwest Assorted Cheeses

$100.00

Crispy Alaskan Cod Tacos BQT

$85.00

Homemade HUGE Onion Rings BQT

$85.00

Harissa Vegetables and Classic Hummus BQT

$85.00

Spiced Guajillo Beef Tacos BQT

$85.00

Fried Creamer Potatoes

$70.00

Damn Good Wings Platter BQT

$95.00

Original Mac & 4 Cheese Platter BQT

$65.00

Applewood Smoked Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese Platter BQT

$65.00

Beecher's Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Platter BQT

$65.00

Tellicherry Chicken & Smoked Gouda Platter BQT

$65.00

Charred Avocado Caesar BQT

$65.00

Macho Salad BQT

$70.00

Proper Greens BQT

$65.00

Sharps Chicken Cobb Salad BQT

$70.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders BQT

$80.00

Kansas City BBQ Sliders BQT

$80.00

Boss Bourbon BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders BQT

$80.00

Classic Hamburg Sliders BQT

$80.00

Wines

Corkage Fee

$25.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Coelho Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Millbrandt Malbec

$58.00

BTL Robert Ramsay Red Blend

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Terra Cab Franc

$50.00

BTL Valdemar Estates Cab

$66.00

BTL King's Ridge Pinot Gris

$46.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc

$58.00

BTL Trust Riesling

$46.00

BTL Upside Down Rose

$50.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Sharps RoastHouse has been voted one of the best restaurants in Seatac. We are a local restaurant and bar next door to Seatac Airport (Seattle International Airport), just outside of Seattle. We offer scratch American Cuisine, fine crafted cocktails and Northwest wine and beer. Our custom roasting works showcases our 12 hour Hereford Prime Rib, Applewood Smoked St Luis Ribs and spit fired organic rotisserie chicken. Perfect for a quick bite before a flight or layover or after picking up a hungry friend from a long day of traveling.

Location

18427 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98188

Directions

Sharps RoastHouse image
Sharps RoastHouse image
Sharps RoastHouse image

