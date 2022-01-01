Seattle bars & lounges you'll love

Elysian Brewing image

 

Elysian Brewing

542 1st Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CONTACT HAZE 6 cans$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
DAYGLOW 4 cans$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
More about Elysian Brewing
Macleod’s image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cod & Chips$19.00
Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.
Scotch Egg$9.00
A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.
SD Curry Sauce$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
More about Macleod’s
Jack's BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac And Cheese$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
1 lbs Pork Ribs$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Double Trouble$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
More about Jack's BBQ
Cafe Lago image

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Margherita$17.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Lasagne$24.00
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
Gnocchi$27.00
Potato dumpling pasta with a ragu of pasture raised duck, sofrito, herbs, wine, orange and parmesan. Always available with our classic vodka tomato cream sauce, just ask!
More about Cafe Lago
Marmite image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Marmite

1424 11th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paupiettes de Légumes$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
More about Marmite
Burien Press image

 

Burien Press

423 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
Cardamom Latte
A syrup infusion with ground cardamom, cloves, and brown sugar combined with Big Truck espresso, and steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
Miel
Simple ingredients, complex taste. Big Truck espresso extracted over honey and cinnamon combined with Steamed milk.
More about Burien Press
San Juan Seltzery image

 

San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
Salt & Vinegar Chips$7.00
Skin on potato chips with our salt & vinegar seasoning
Oregon Pear On Tap$7.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
More about San Juan Seltzery
ESR Pop-Up image

 

ESR Pop-Up

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Christmas Dinner Package$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
***Add On*** Dungeness Crab$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
More about ESR Pop-Up
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
Roast Beef Dip$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CLASSIC PEP$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
LIV & BUDDY$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
More about Fiasco
The Matador image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Habanero Steak Enchiladas$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
More about The Matador
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Elemental Pizza
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusili$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
Carrots$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
Strozzapretti$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
More about Haymaker
Matsu image

SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll$12.00
blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Miso$3.00
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallions
Chicken Karaage$12.00
fried chicken marinated in ginger & 7 spice w/ yuzu aioli
More about Matsu
COMMUNION image

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Sugah Shack's Banana Pudding$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
Fried Catfish Po'Mi$17.00
New Yourleans by way of Saigon - Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Fresh Cucumbers, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Grilled Jalapenos, House made Chicken Patte, on the most perfect baguette and that most tangy Remoulade
Peach Cobbla$12.00
Our ideal of dessert is an additional piece of meat! BUUT if we had to chose Chef Kristi's best dessert it would be her Peach Cobbler!
More about COMMUNION
Pink Salt image

 

Pink Salt

3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Combo$19.00
Grass-fed tenderloin burger with tomato, arugula, onions, and huancaina sauce. Served with a side of fries and ketchup
Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
Chaufa Rice$10.00
Peruvian Chinese fried rice
More about Pink Salt
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
CRISPY PORK CARNITAS$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
More about Meet the Moon
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB$12.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
LODGE WINGS 1.5 LB$22.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
HUSKY BIG DAWG$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
The Victor Tavern image

 

The Victor Tavern

2121 6th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Tavern Wings$14.00
hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip
Blue Burger$18.00
all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, sourdough bun
The Victory$18.00
all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, sourdough bun
More about The Victor Tavern
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Burger$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
West 5 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatloaf Sammy$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
Classic Reuben Sandwich$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
More about West 5
Staple & Fancy image

 

Staple & Fancy

4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baguette$9.00
bagna cauda
ESR 'Maggie & Ellie' Sangiovese$28.00
2018, 90% Sangiovese, 10% Caniolo | Mammolo | Colorino, Tuscany, IT
Pork Chuck Loin Dinner for Two$75.00
--Applewood Grilled Pork Chuck Loin: red garnet, escarole, hazelnut crumble, pork caramel--
Package Includes: Tall Grass Baguette - olive oil, aged balsamic • Grilled Endive - pickled apple, candied pecans, honey mustard vinaigrette, gorgonzola • Burrata - squash agrodolce, pepitas, fresno chili, watercress • (Dessert) Ricotta Cheesecake - pineapple and orange marmalade
More about Staple & Fancy
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Waverider$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
Anju Bar and Eatery image

 

Anju Bar and Eatery

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Stir-fried Veggies$3.50
Stir-fried veggies are pan fried with our in-house bbq sauce, which is not vegetarian. This dish can be made vegan. Please specify.
Japchae$11.00
Traditional Korean sweet potato noodles with mixed veggies and beef. Gluten-free. Can be made Vegan. Please specify.
Reheats well in microwave or skillet.
Korean Fried Chicken bites (boneless)$11.00
Classic boneless, crispy chicken bites with sweet/savory glaze. "dak-gang-jung" in Korean. Popular bar food snack, a little different from the classic bone-in Korean Fried Chicken.
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Ba Bar - University Village image

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pho Ga$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - University Village
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
FISH TACOS$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
Crispy Imperial Rolls$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
Wokked Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biscuit with Jam and Butter$5.00
Freshly baked biscuit with seasonal jam and butter
BLTA Biscuit$9.00
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo and avocado on a freshly baked biscuit
Bacon, Egg and Beecher's Jack Biscuit$8.00
Beecher's Jack, farm egg, and smoky bacon on a fresh baked biscuit
More about Rapport
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$18.00
Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey
Margherita$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
Parma Pizza$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana
More about Bar Cotto

