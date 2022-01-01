Seattle bars & lounges you'll love
Elysian Brewing
542 1st Avenue South, Seattle
|CONTACT HAZE 6 cans
|$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
|DAYGLOW 4 cans
|$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|Cod & Chips
|$19.00
Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.
|Scotch Egg
|$9.00
A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.
|SD Curry Sauce
|$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Mac And Cheese
|$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
|1 lbs Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
|Double Trouble
|$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
PIZZA
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Pizza Margherita
|$17.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Lasagne
|$24.00
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
|Gnocchi
|$27.00
Potato dumpling pasta with a ragu of pasture raised duck, sofrito, herbs, wine, orange and parmesan. Always available with our classic vodka tomato cream sauce, just ask!
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Marmite
1424 11th Ave, Seattle
|Paupiettes de Légumes
|$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
|Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune
|$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
|Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron
|$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
Burien Press
423 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
|Cardamom Latte
A syrup infusion with ground cardamom, cloves, and brown sugar combined with Big Truck espresso, and steamed milk. Vegan if made with alternative milk.
|Miel
Simple ingredients, complex taste. Big Truck espresso extracted over honey and cinnamon combined with Steamed milk.
San Juan Seltzery
2622 NW Market St., Seattle
|San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
|Salt & Vinegar Chips
|$7.00
Skin on potato chips with our salt & vinegar seasoning
|Oregon Pear On Tap
|$7.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
ESR Pop-Up
5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Christmas Dinner Package
|$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
|Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne
|$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
|***Add On*** Dungeness Crab
|$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|Roast Beef Dip
|$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|CLASSIC PEP
|$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|LIV & BUDDY
|$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Habanero Steak Enchiladas
|$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos
|$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
PIZZA
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
Haymaker
1903 Yale PL E, Seattle
|Fusili
|$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
|Carrots
|$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
|Strozzapretti
|$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
SUSHI
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Spider Roll
|$12.00
blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
|Miso
|$3.00
tofu, shiitake, wakame, scallions
|Chicken Karaage
|$12.00
fried chicken marinated in ginger & 7 spice w/ yuzu aioli
SOUPS
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|The Sugah Shack's Banana Pudding
|$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
|Fried Catfish Po'Mi
|$17.00
New Yourleans by way of Saigon - Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Fresh Cucumbers, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Grilled Jalapenos, House made Chicken Patte, on the most perfect baguette and that most tangy Remoulade
|Peach Cobbla
|$12.00
Our ideal of dessert is an additional piece of meat! BUUT if we had to chose Chef Kristi's best dessert it would be her Peach Cobbler!
Pink Salt
3321 W. McGraw St, Seattle
|Burger Combo
|$19.00
Grass-fed tenderloin burger with tomato, arugula, onions, and huancaina sauce. Served with a side of fries and ketchup
|Pesto Risotto with Tenderloin
|$37.00
Peruvian pesto risotto topped with 100% grass fed, pasture-raised tenderloin, finished with chimichurri and fresh parmesan.
|Chaufa Rice
|$10.00
Peruvian Chinese fried rice
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|BLTA
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
|CRISPY PORK CARNITAS
|$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB
|$12.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
|LODGE WINGS 1.5 LB
|$22.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
|HUSKY BIG DAWG
|$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
The Victor Tavern
2121 6th Ave, Seattle
|Smoked Tavern Wings
|$14.00
hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip
|Blue Burger
|$18.00
all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, sourdough bun
|The Victory
|$18.00
all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, sourdough bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Half Pound Burger
|$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Meatloaf Sammy
|$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
Staple & Fancy
4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Baguette
|$9.00
bagna cauda
|ESR 'Maggie & Ellie' Sangiovese
|$28.00
2018, 90% Sangiovese, 10% Caniolo | Mammolo | Colorino, Tuscany, IT
|Pork Chuck Loin Dinner for Two
|$75.00
--Applewood Grilled Pork Chuck Loin: red garnet, escarole, hazelnut crumble, pork caramel--
Package Includes: Tall Grass Baguette - olive oil, aged balsamic • Grilled Endive - pickled apple, candied pecans, honey mustard vinaigrette, gorgonzola • Burrata - squash agrodolce, pepitas, fresno chili, watercress • (Dessert) Ricotta Cheesecake - pineapple and orange marmalade
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Waverider
|$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Side of Stir-fried Veggies
|$3.50
Stir-fried veggies are pan fried with our in-house bbq sauce, which is not vegetarian. This dish can be made vegan. Please specify.
|Japchae
|$11.00
Traditional Korean sweet potato noodles with mixed veggies and beef. Gluten-free. Can be made Vegan. Please specify.
Reheats well in microwave or skillet.
|Korean Fried Chicken bites (boneless)
|$11.00
Classic boneless, crispy chicken bites with sweet/savory glaze. "dak-gang-jung" in Korean. Popular bar food snack, a little different from the classic bone-in Korean Fried Chicken.
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Pho Ga
|$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE
|$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
|SKOOKI
|$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Green Papaya Salad
|$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
|Wokked Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
|Biscuit with Jam and Butter
|$5.00
Freshly baked biscuit with seasonal jam and butter
|BLTA Biscuit
|$9.00
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo and avocado on a freshly baked biscuit
|Bacon, Egg and Beecher's Jack Biscuit
|$8.00
Beecher's Jack, farm egg, and smoky bacon on a fresh baked biscuit