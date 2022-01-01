Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Harrys Beach House

749 Reviews

$$

2676 Alki Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Refill Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hibiscus Ginger Lime Mocktail

$6.00

Guava Coconut Mocktail

$6.00Out of stock

Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Rachel's Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cascade Sparkling Water 750mL

$7.00

Tonic 8oz

$3.00

Virgin Harry

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm to table seasonal cuisine served seaside!

Website

Location

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery
Harry's Beach House image
Harry's Beach House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Coin
orange star4.2 • 602
2329 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
The Matador - West Seattle
orange star4.7 • 1,006
4546 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
orange star4.5 • 2,615
4720 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Lady Jaye - West Seattle
orange star4.9 • 1,070
4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill West Seattle
orange star4.2 • 823
4548 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - West Seattle
orange star4.2 • 613
4209 SW Alaska St Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Il Nido
orange star4.9 • 2,531
2717 61st Ave SW Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston