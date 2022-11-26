Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub - West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
House Bottles & Cans TOGO
Whisper Winter IPA Cans
Winter IPA - ABV: 6.9% - IBU: 43 This beer straddles the line between Winter Ale and IPA, with a bunch of citrus hop flavor up front, not too much bitterness to get in the way of the caramel underpinnings provided by Special B and Munich offering a substantial and satisfying finish. And what is that enigmatic flavor and aroma you can’t pin down? Just a ‘Whisper’ of Sorachi Ace hops.
Winter Bock Cans
Dark Wheat Bock - ABV: 7.9% - IBU: 32 Originally designed as a dunkelweizen (dark wheat), this recipe has evolved over the years and is now brewed at “bock strength” which is anything over 7% ABV and now that we're trying this recipe with our house lager yeast, we can truly call this beer a Bock. Its deep brown color, slight toffee aroma, hints of roasted malts and hoppy sweetness, make this beer fit perfectly for the winter season.
Fort Road Fresh Hop Cans
Fresh Hop IPA ABV: 5.75% IBU: 35 Fresh hop beers, sometimes called ‘wet hop’ beers, are brewed using hops that are newly harvested, un-dried, and added to the beer within 24-48 hours. This preserves many of the delicate herbal and resiny flavors in the hops which would otherwise be lost in the drying process. In this case, finished bitter wort was transferred back into the mash tun where there was 75+ lbs of fresh Amarillo hops waiting for it, on its way into the fermenter.
Organic Demolition Ale Cans
ABV: 7.25% IBU: 90 This Imperial IPA is copper to orange in color and has a citrus and pine aroma. Demolition won bronze at GABF for the balance it strikes between malt depth and hoppy goodness
Organic Elliott Bay IPA Cans
ABV: 6.0% IBU: 31 Light golden color with a slight haze. Tropical fruit aromatics with notes of biscuit. This is a clean IPA with strong tropical hop flavor and aroma with a soft bitterness that finishes crisp, and refreshing.
Organic North Atlantic Haze Cans
ABV: 5.1% IBU: 35 Yep, the cool kids like it hazy! An easy drinking cloudy IPA designed to maximize hop aroma and flavor. Brewed with an heirloom farmhouse yeast strain with tropical hop flavor as well as pear and strawberry notes.
Organic Elliott Bay Pilsner Cans
ABV: 5.0% IBU: 20 Golden straw color with rich white head. This lager, which spends 30-45 days in a tank, uses bottom fermenting yeast and long conditioning times at cold temperatures to deliver a clear, tasty golden lager with pronounced herbal hop notes and a long smooth finish that invites another sip.
Organic Boat Beer Cans
ABV: 5.0% IBU: 23 A light session lager dry-hopped with Samba and Mosaic-- the perfect beer for summer activities. With an appearance of hazy straw gold and a bright white head. An aroma of tropical fruit notes of mango, pineapple, and peaches and a clean malt flavor with juicy hop notes.
Baja Lager Cans
ABV: 4.5% IBU 14 Clear, bright yellow Mexican style Lager with slight corn and grass notes balanced with a clean hop finish. Remarkably refreshing... especially with a lime!
Organic No Doubt Stout Cans
ABV: 6.5% IBU: 34 Rich and robust! Our silky-smooth oatmeal stout sports a roasted malt aroma, coffee and chocolate flavor notes and finishes with a mild bitterness.
Organic Chocolate Porter Cans
ABV: 6.75% IBU: 33 Deep brown with a tan, creamy head. Dark Chocolate and roasted coffee aromatic as well as flavor notes. Brewed with 10 lbs. of Theo Organic Roasted Peruvian Cocoa Nibs
Organic Fauntleroy Imperial Stout Cans
ABV: 9.2% IBU: 92 Roasted grains, coffee and chocolate aromatics, as well as flavor notes, make this full bodied and boozy Imperial Stout. It leaves you with a surprisingly dry finish, considering the ABV.
Spontaneous: Syrah '18 - 500ml
ABV: 7% Time In Barrel: 12 Months The second release from the 2018 harvest season, this spontaneous brew used hundreds of pounds of de-stemmed syrah grapes from our friends at Cuillin Hill Winery in Woodenville, as the sole innoculant for this beer/wine hybrid. We used the native culture of yeast and bacteria growing on the fruit skins to ferment our golden base in used red wine barrels. The effect is a product that is completely unique to the land where the grapes grew.
Sour Bourbon Cherry - 500ml
ABV: 7.75% Time In Barrel: 5+ years This beer is a delicious example of what the art of blending and experimentation can accomplish. Initially we had some bourbon barrels filled with No Doubt and Fauntleroy Stouts go in a wild direction. While they didn't meet our expectations for our clean barrel-aged beers, they still tasted very good, so we allowed them to continue to age and see what would develop. As the bourbon barrels continued to sour and develop, the idea of making a sour blended beer inspired by the cocktails served at Brother Barrel came to light. On a parallel course, we were aging No Doubt Stout in our sour program using our Flanders Red culture that seemed to balance well with the bourbon stout. The final piece was the cherry. So, we blended the stouts from the bourbon barrels and sour program into a conditioning tank with nearly 100 lbs. of tart and sweet cherries and re-fermented for another year.
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Portside Barleywine - 500ml
ABV: 9.9% Time In Barrel: 24 Months We aged our hoppy, American Barleywine for a little over a year in a fresh Heaven Hill bourbon barrel. Time and oxygen have smoothed the edges off this high alcohol and high IBU barleywine. The whiskey barrel infuses aromas of caramel, cocoa, vanilla, and charred oak.
Ambrosia Kriek - 500ml
ABV: 5.3% Time In Barrel: 17 Months From our ever growing library of sour barrels, we picked three of our Sour Red base barrels and added 42 lbs of Red Raspberry puree and 42 lbs of Montmorency Cherry puree. This was then allowed to re-ferment for an additional 5 months before final blending. The results are a classic sour red combination.
Appetizers - Togo
Carnitas Tacos -
Chipotle pork, shredded cabbage, feta cheese, and pico de gallo on white corn tortillas, topped with diced cilantro and a side of lime.
Chicken Katsu -
Crispy chicken breast simmered in katsu sauce over chopped spinach and jasmine rice with house-made pickled veggies.
Crispy Curry Potato Wedges -
Fried potatoes seasoned with paprika, curry powder, kosher salt and brown sugar. Served with Sriracha ketchup and curry aioli on the side.
Fried ChuMinh Vegan Eggrolls -
Three hand-rolled Vietnamese eggrolls filled with tofu, cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms and served with sweet chili garlic sauce on the side.
Elliott Bay Nachos -
Colby jack, our daily chili, tomatoes, onions, olives, and jalapenos over our house-made tortilla chips. Chili served on the side for take-out orders.
Hoppin' Hummus -
Tahini and garlic hummus served with kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, fresh parsley and olive oil. Served with warm pita bread.
Spicy Wings -
Half a dozen wings tossed our own house-made hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery.
Soups/Salads - Togo
Soup of the Day -
No Doubt Stout Veggie Minestrone served with warm pita bread.
Chili of the Day -
Today's Chili: Hazy Pork Rojo, topped with diced red onion and colby jack. Served with tortilla chips.
Bowl of Soup & Salad Combo -
Bowl of the Soup of the day served with toasted sourdough , and your choice of either a side Pub Garden Salad or side Caesar Salad.
Bowl of Chili & Salad Combo -
Bowl of the Chili of the day served with tortilla chips , and your choice of either a side Pub Garden Salad or side Caesar Salad.
Pub Garden Salad -
Fresh greens with grape tomatoes, onions, shredded carrots and cucumbers. Full salad served with warm pita.
Classic Caesar Salad -
Romaine with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons. Full salad served with warm pita.
Blackened Ahi Caesar Salad -
Seared blackened-seasoned Ahi on romaine with chipotle Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and cilantro. Served with lime on the side.
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Chicken Fajita Salad -
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, Colby Jack cheese, fajita seasoning sautéed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips. Sautéed veggies and dressing served on the side for take-out orders.
Quinoa Garbanzo Salad -
Toasted quinoa with garbanzo beans, red onions, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, feta, fresh herbs, lemon, garlic infused olive oil, house-made pickled veggies and shredded spinach.
Cup of Coleslaw -
Burgers - Togo
Plain Jane -
Just like it sounds, the Plain Jane has lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Cheese Burger -
Pick your cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Bacon Cheese Burger -
Bacon and your choice of cheese accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Crumbled Blue & Bacon -
Crumbled bule cheese and bacon, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
The Shroomer -
Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Hawaii Five-O -
Teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger -
Swiss cheese, bacon, No Doubt Stout BBQ sauce and a fried onion ring, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and pub sauce, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
California Avenue -
Named for our original location in West Seattle. Our first signature burger with swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole instead of pub sauce, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, with your choice of protein on our spent grain bun made with grain from our breweries.
Sandwiches - Togo
Crispy Cod Sandwich -
Panko-breaded and deep fried wild Alaskan true cod with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and tartar sauce on a toasted spent grain bun.
B.L.A.T. -
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato on toasted sourdough with serrano aioli.
Imperial Reuben -
Thinly slices corned beef brisket, swiss cheese, No Doubt Stout-braised kraut and pub sauce on grilled marble rye bread.
Black Angus Philly Cheese Steak -
Black Angus flat iron steak shaved thin and grilled with braised onions and melted American cheese. Add green peppers or mushrooms for $0.50 each.
Cuban Sandwich -
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
Seared Tofu Sandwich -
Seared chili garlic-marinated tofu with sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, cilantro garlic sauce and avocado on sourdough served with curry aioli and pickled veggies on the side.
Smoked Turkey Bacon & Swiss -
Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, and crispy bacon on grilled sourdough bread. Served with honey mustard ale sauce on the side.
Plates - Togo
Ahi Tacos -
Southwest seasoned Ahi tuna seared medium rare, fresh cilantro lime coleslaw wrapped in flour tortillas. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Luna Cod Tacos -
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil, on white corn tortillas with chipotle aioli, colby jack and shredded cabbage. Served with pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and lime on the side.
Luna Fish and Chips -
American Wheat Ale-battered Alaskan cod seasoned with garlic and basil. Served with lemon, tartar sauce, and fresh cilantro lime coleslaw on the side. Selecting any other side option replaces the fries.
Chicken Fingers -
Served with honey mustard ale sauce and ranch on the side.
Curry Chicken Rice Bowl -
Braised chicken breast, carrots, celery, red onion, red bell pepper, and spinach in a rich curry cream with jasmine rice and lime on the side. Served a la carte.
Alembic Pale Ale Jambalaya -
A West Seattle Classic! Andouille sausage and braised chicken in a rich broth of tomatoes, peppers, onion and Cajun spices with rice. Served a la carte.
Kid Chow - Togo
Kids Chicken Tender Plate -
Tender white meat fried golden brown, served with fries and a side of ranch.
Kids Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Cheese Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Bacon Cheese Burger -
Natural beef patty broiled & served on a spent grain bun with fries. Add cheese for $1.00.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
Kids Fish and Chips -
A piece of our delicious cod and french fries, just like Mom and Dad eat only smaller. Served with tartar.
Kids Hot Dog -
A beef frank served on a grilled bun with fries and pickles on the side.
Kids Mac n Cheese -
Macaroni noodles sauteed with cream and colby jack cheese. Add diced hot dog for $2.00.
Kids Chicken and Veggie -
Chicken breast grilled with sauteed chef veggies. Served with sourdough bread on the side.
Kids Junior Quesadilla -
Shredded colby jack cheese, grilled flour tortilla on a bed of shredded lettuce served with sour cream and mandarin oranges. Add shredded chicken for $2.00.
Kids Platter -
Sliced turkey, cheese, olives, cucumber, mandarin oranges, and pita bread.
Ramekin Mandarin Oranges -
Sauces
Ranch
Tarter
Chipotle Aioli
Curry Aioli
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chili Garlic Sauce
Chipotle Caesar Dressing
Herb Vin
Honey Mustard
2oz. Mayo
Pub Sauce
Serrano Aioli
Sonoran Ranch
2oz. Sour Cream
Sriracha Ketchup
Teriyaki
Wing Sauce
Malt Vinegar Packet
Ketchup Packet
Short Sleeve
Riot T-Shirt
Front of T-shirt pictured.
25th Anniversary T-Shirt
Front of T-shirt pictured.
Dead Head 25th Anniversary T-Shirt
Front of T-shirt pictured.
West Seattle O.G. T-Shirt
Front of T-shirt pictured.
Black with EBBC Logo TShirt
Back of T-shirt pictured. Front has Elliott Bay Brewing Co. badge on left breast.
Green Organic TShirt
Front of T-shirt pictured. Back has small USDA Organic badge between shoulders.
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Home of Alki Beach and the West Seattle Junction—an awesome and thriving Seattle neighborhood just over the bridge. West Seattle is a green, walkable community with a rich artistic streak and long tradition of local business. Our first pub is located just a half block from the iconic intersection at Alaska & California Ave S.W. Our good friends at Husky Deli across the street are responsible for our Stout Wort ice cream, which is appropriate for any meal or time of year.
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116