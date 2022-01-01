Endolyne Joe's imageView gallery
American

Endolyne Joe's

701 Reviews

$$

9261 45th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98136

Order Again

SALADS & SOUP

JOES HOUSE GREEN SALAD

$6.75

with your choice of buttermilk herb, red wine vinaigrette or 1000 island.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

TAVERN SALAD

$18.75

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado & tomato tossed in red wine vinaigrette.

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.50

Served with crackers

CUP SOUP

$3.50

Served with crackers

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD STEAK

$9.00

JOES SUMMER STEAK SALAD

$19.00

Grilled 5 oz NY steak with kale, romaine, grape tomatoes, & red onion tossed in a honey-Dijon bacon vinaigrette with Parmesan crisps

SANDWICHES

Prime Rib, grilled onions, swiss and creamy horseradish sauce on a hoagie roll.

HAMBURGER SANDWICH

$11.50

6 oz burger, charbroiled & served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.25

on a telera roll with remoulade, tomato, lettuce dill pickles & cheddar.

REUBEN

$14.50

Thin sliced corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.75

Spicy black beans & quinoa patty grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, picked onion and herb aioli

BLT

$11.50

4 slices of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat toast.

TUTTO CALABRIA LAMB BURGER

$14.75

Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon and Tutto Calabria pepper burger on a brioche bun with pickled onion, arugula and goat cheese.

FAUNTLEROY FISH N' CHIPS

$17.75

Panko battered Cod, fries, lemon wedge, and house made remoulade.

SMOKE HOUSE BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$14.50

Applewood smoked & pulled pork sandwich topped with slaw and sauced with a boisterous BBQ sauce.

MEATBALL SUB

$15.25Out of stock

KIDS FOOD

Two slices of bacon, a scrambled egg and a biscuit.

KID SLAM

$7.00

Buttermilk pancake, one scrambled egg and a slice of bacon

KIDS BREAKFAST

$6.75

Two slices of bacon. scrambled egg and a biscuit with jam.

MICKEY CAKE

$6.25

Buttermilk pancake in the shape of our favorite cartoon rodent.

KIDS WAFFLE

$6.75

One GIANT waffle with butter ball and real maple syrup.

KID FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

Crispy fried chicken breast with fries & buttered carrots.

KID BURGER

$6.50

Plain well done burger with fries. Did I mention it's a plain burger?

KID NOODLES

$6.00

simply buttered & topped with Parmesan cheese

KID MAC AND CHEESE

$6.50

Elbow macaroni with Chef Pat's magic cheese sauce.

KID SUNDAE

$4.00

Scoop of vanilla, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

KID SIDE

$2.00

TO-GO BEER AND CIDERS

SC SEMI-SWEET CIDER 16OZ CAN

$8.00

SEASONAL CIDER

$8.00

TO-GO N/A BEVERAGES

DIET RITE

$2.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.50

GINGER BEER

$5.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

EDGEFIELD COUNTY PEACH CROSTATA

$8.50

Fresh peaches baked in golden flaky crust served ala mode with whiskey caramel.

GEORGIA ON MY MIND PECAN PIE

$7.50

BIG ASS BROWNIE

$8.00

Double Dutch chocolate brownie served with Huskey Deli vanilla ice cream.

KEY LIME PIE

$7.50

Graham cracker & macadamia nut crust, lime custard, whip!

BAG O' BEIGNETS

$7.00

ALA MODE

$3.00

Add some vanilla ice cream to your sweet treat.

ADD CHOCOLATE SAUCE

$0.50

CRAN\BOURBAN BREAD PUDDING

SIDE & ADD-ONS

HALF ONION RINGS

$5.00

SIDE TOAST

$4.50

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE OF POTATOES

$4.50

crushed, fried & seasoned red breakfast potatoes

SIDE OF TWO EGGS

$3.50

Two farm fresh eggs cooked the way you want them.

SIDE ONE EGG

$2.00

SIDE OF BACON

$5.50

Three slices

SIDE 1/2 BACON

$4.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE PATTY

$5.50

House made pork breakfast sausage patty

SIDE OF HAM

$5.50

Thick slice of Eaton-Wright Ham

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$2.50

ADD CHEESE

$1.50

ADD BLUEBERRIES

$1.50

ADD AVOCADO

$2.50

ADD CHORIZO

$3.00

ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$1.00

$ SIDE MAPLE SYRUP

$2.00

SIDE BISCUIT

$2.50

SMALL SALAD

$4.00

BURGER PATTY

$8.00

SINGLE PANCAKE

$4.75

WAFFLE

$9.00

GRITS

$5.00

SIDE CORNBREAD

$3.50

NASHVILLE HOT OIL

$1.00

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

$15.25

Farm fresh eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham steak and a choice of bread.

Comeback Crackers

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Please note that only menu items that are currently available are displayed. For our full menu, please visit endolynejoes@chowfoods.com.

Location

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98136

Directions

Endolyne Joe's image

