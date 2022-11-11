Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Lady Jaye West Seattle

1,070 Reviews

$$

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW

SEATTLE, WA 98116

Popular Items

Smoked WAGYU Cheeseburgers
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt
Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO

Thursday Specials

Smoked 1/2 LB Wagyu Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Rocket Sauce (all on side)
Smoked WAGYU Cheeseburgers

Smoked WAGYU Cheeseburgers

$28.99

Voted Best Burger in West Seattle! Smoked WAGYU Cheeseburger w/ American Cheese. Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Tomato & Rocket Sauce on side + 3 sides

Butcher Shop Specialties (for you to cook at home!)

Tomahawk Ribeye (raw)

Tomahawk Ribeye (raw)

$91.00

2.83 LB raw Tomahawk Ribeye from Pure Country Farms. We will tell you how to prepare it if you need any advice!

Beef Dino Rib (raw)

Beef Dino Rib (raw)

$92.00

6.53 LB raw Beef Dino Rib from Pure Country Farms. We will tell you how to prepare it if you need any advice!

Brisket (raw)

Brisket (raw)

$196.00Out of stock

21.82 LB raw Whole Brisket from Pure Country Farms. We will tell you how to prepare it if you need any advice!

Wagyu Beef (raw)

Wagyu Beef (raw)

$94.00Out of stock

1.42 LB wagyu Ribeye from Pacific Rogue Farms in Southern OR. (Raw)

Dinner

Smoked Pork New York

Smoked Pork New York

$28.99Out of stock

Maple glaze, house pickles, mustard BBQ, side white bread + 3 sides

Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt

Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt

$28.99

Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun + 3 sides bun

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$28.99

House smoked bologna, dill pickle slaw, potato chip, spicy mustard, sodo bun + 3 sides

Cornmeal Crusted Prawns

Cornmeal Crusted Prawns

$28.99

Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar + 3 sides

Smoked Tofu Chili

Smoked Tofu Chili

$28.99

Smoked Tofu Chili, hominy, green onion, sharp cheddar, fritos

Smoked Pork New York SOLO

Smoked Pork New York SOLO

$16.00Out of stock

Maple glaze, house pickles, mustard BBQ, side white bread

Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO

Prime Bulgogi Short Rib Melt SOLO

$16.00

Bulgogi short rib, American cheese, pickled radish& carrots, spicy mayo, sodo bun

Smoked Bologna Sandwich SOLO

Smoked Bologna Sandwich SOLO

$16.00

House smoked bologna, dill pickle slaw, potato chip, spicy mustard, sodo bun

Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO

Cornmeal Crusted Prawns SOLO

$16.00

Old Bay crusted fried prawns in crispy cornmeal dredge, dill tartar

Smoked Tofu Chili SOLO

Smoked Tofu Chili SOLO

$16.00

Smoked Tofu Chili, hominy, green onion, sharp cheddar, fritos

Sides

Kale Caesar Solo

Kale Caesar Solo

$6.00

Garlic croutons, grana, carrots & cabbage

Shaved Apple Salad

$6.00

Celery, Pickled Golden Raisins, Feta, Sherry Vinaigrette

Slaw Solo

Slaw Solo

$6.00

whole grain mustard & honey

Fries Solo

Fries Solo

$6.00

dill vinegar

Black Eyed Peas Solo

Black Eyed Peas Solo

$6.00

all the smoker bits, debris & pieces

Potato Salad Solo

Potato Salad Solo

$6.00

loads of herbs, horseradish, cider vinegar

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Hoisin BBQ

Can Beer

Rainier

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Dales Pale Ale

$5.00

Sea Quench Ale

$5.00

Seattle Cider

$6.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$4.00

Bodhi Can

$5.00

Hard Seltzer Can

San Juan Fuji Apple

$5.00

San Juan Huckleberry

$5.00

San Juan Raspberry Cran

$5.00

San Juan Rainier Cherry

$5.00

Sprezza Rosso

$5.00

Sprezza Bianco

$5.00

To-Go Cocktails

Diamond Cutter To Go

$25.00

Bourbon, Aperol, lemon, rhubarb bitters, fresh mint

Ginja Turtle To Go

$25.00

Arette tequila blanco, Los Vecinos mezcal, fino sherry, Strega, ginger, lime, mint

Aztec Manhattan To Go

$35.00

Rittenhouse rye, Meletti Amaro, Fernet Branca, orange bitters

Campargarita To Go

$25.00

Arette tequila blanco, Cointreau, Campari, lime, salt rim

Straw-Barry Manilow To Go

$25.00

Arette tequila blanco, Lustau vermut rose, Lustau fino sherry, spicy strawberry, lime

Bourbon Crusta To Go

$25.00

Old Forester bourbon, Cointreau, lemon, absinthe

G Rye Joe To Go

$35.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse rye, cocchi di torino vermouth, house chipotle bitters

Smoked Old Fashioned To Go

$35.00

Smoked Dickel rye, demerara, orange & Angostura bitters

Guns N' Rosemary To Go

$25.00

Gin, Aperol, Cynar, lime, grapefruit, rosemary, rosemary salt rim

Southside To Go

$25.00

Mischief vodka, lime, Creme de Poire

Jailbird To Go

$25.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum, Lustau Fino Sherry, pistachio orgeat, fresh thyme, lime & OJ

Dirty Copper To Go

$35.00Out of stock

Copperworks single malt finished in Arrete tequila barrels, Campari, Cocchi di Torino, smoked China China Amer, orange bitters

Badgers Bourbon Margarita

$25.00Out of stock

Bombay Dry Gin, Campari, Cocchi di Torino

Wagyu Old Fashioned

$35.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Smokehouse in West Seattle Specializing in Meat & Cocktails

Location

4523 CALIFORNIA AVE SW, SEATTLE, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery
Lady Jaye image
Lady Jaye image
Lady Jaye image

Map
