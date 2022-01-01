Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Elysian Brewing Fields

review star

No reviews yet

542 1st Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

Can Cider/Beer/Seltzer

12oz CAN Altered Contact

$4.00

12oz CAN Dayglow

$4.00

16oz CAN Hawkitect

$7.00

Craftwell Cocktail Blueberry

$6.00

Craftwell Cocktail Strawberry

$6.00

N/A Athletic Brewing

$5.00

N/A Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Incline Hazy Apple

$5.00

Incline Marionberry

$5.00

Ciroc Colada Spritzer

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

Bitch'n Kitchen

$10.00

6 PACK

$10.00

Shotgun alley

$10.00

Bud can

$5.00

Bud light can

$5.00

Shareables

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$6.00

salted soft pretzel served with elysian pale ale beer cheese and space dust spicy brown mustard

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$7.00

roasted red pepper hummus served with pita, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper strips, carrots, cucumber

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.00

spicy breaded deep fried cheese curds served with a side of house marinara

Pub Wings

Pub Wings

$12.00

crispy fried wings tossed in your choice of space dust bbq, spicy brown honey mustard, buffalo or hotter than hot sauce. served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Fired Brussel Sprouts

$8.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Brewhouse Salad

Brewhouse Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, radish, parmesan cheese, hazy ipa vinaigrette dressing on the side

Small Brewhouse Salad

Small Brewhouse Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, chopped thick cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumber, radish, parmesan cheese; hazy ipa vinaigrette dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, house croutons, shredded parmesan cheese; house caesar dressing on the side

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

chopped romaine, house croutons, shredded parmesan cheese; house caesar dressing on the side

Steak Salad

$22.00

iceberg and mixed greens tossed in house blue cheese dressing, topped with cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, pickled onion, diced cucumber, and grilled flank steak; finished with a citrus herb chimichurri.

Bowl Brewhouse Chili

Bowl Brewhouse Chili

$9.00

beef and beans blended with fresh veggies, spices, and beer. served with shredded cheese, jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.

Cup Brewhouse Chili

Cup Brewhouse Chili

$7.00

beef and beans blended with fresh veggies, spices, and beer. served with shredded cheese, jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.

Mains

Flame Thrower

$18.00Out of stock

ghost pepper spiced burger, cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled jalapeno, hotter than hot sauce; served on a toasted pub bun

Elysian Cheeseburger

Elysian Cheeseburger

$16.00

hand smashed seasoned 6oz burger patty, pub sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, red onion, on a pub bun; served with fries

The Faux Mo

$16.00Out of stock

house-made mushroom & tofu patty, vegan horseradish sauce, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, dill pickles; served on a toasted pub bun

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

grilled salmon, pesto mayo, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, on a pub bun. served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

house marinated grilled chicken breast, pesto mayo, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, swiss cheese, on a pub bun. served with fries

Cheesesteak

$16.00

beer braised top sirloin, sauteéd pepper and onions, beer cheese sauce on a grilled hoagie roll

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00Out of stock

beer braised corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, space dust ipa mustard, on grilled marble rye. served with fries.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.00Out of stock

panko breaded alaskan cod, crispy fries, horseradish coleslaw, served with house tartar sauce and fries

Mush Bacon Swiss

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Cubano

$18.00

BLT Wrap

$15.00

CLUB

$16.00

Sides

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side BBQ Chips

$5.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Side Hotter than Hot

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50Out of stock

Side Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Side Pub Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Deserts

Brownie

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We're back, baby! Elysian Brewing opened it's doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. We carry that same spirit in the way we brew our beer. It's about taking chances, learning from our missteps, and changing perceptions. We serve as a proud partner to organizations such as Bailey-Boushay House, Fred Hutch, and Seattle Pride to name a few.

Location

Directions

Gallery
Elysian Brewing image
Elysian Brewing image
Elysian Brewing image

