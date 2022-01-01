Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U

review star

No reviews yet

1305 East Jefferson Street

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

French Fries
Waverider
Fast Eddie

Sandwiches

Bellissimo

Bellissimo

$12.95

Smoked Tomato Field Roast (contains gluten), roma tomatoes, sautéed onions, banana peppers, fresh basil, and goat cheese served on a demi baguette with red pepper mayo and a splash of red wine vinegar.

The Bandit

The Bandit

$13.95

House smoked tender beef brisket with our classic BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted sharp cheddar cheese on a demi baguette

Veggie BLT

Veggie BLT

$12.45

Vegan bacon (contains gluten), lettuce, and tomato on toasted sliced bread with mayo. Vegenaise available upon request. (Cold Sandwich)

Buford T. Justice

Buford T. Justice

$12.75

House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette

Built To Satisfy

Built To Satisfy

$12.95

A classic BLT with Zoe's thick sliced bacon, mix greens, tomato, and aioli on a ciabatta roll.

Chaka's Favorite

Chaka's Favorite

$12.50

House roasted all natural halal chicken breast, dill havarti, tomato, banana peppers, and house ranch sauce on a demi baguette

Club Tasty

Club Tasty

$13.50

HH roasted all natural turkey breast, Zoe's Black Forest ham and thick sliced bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, mix greens, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard on a demi baguette.

Corleone

Corleone

$15.95Out of stock

Hand cut, house cured pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and yellow mustard on a demi baguette

The Dude

The Dude

$14.95

Marinated and grilled flank steak, melted provolone, sautéed onions, fresh tomato relish, mix greens, sweet hot mustard (contains gluten), and mayo on a demi baguette

El Guapo

El Guapo

$11.50

Roma tomatoes, red onions, green bell peppers, Italian herbs, smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar cheese, and ranch sauce on a demi baguette

Emilio Pestovez

Emilio Pestovez

$12.65

Smoked Tomato Field Roast (contains gluten), homemade pesto, goat cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinegar, mayo, salt and pepper

Fast Eddie

Fast Eddie

$14.95

Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Grilled cheddah on our whole wheat sliced bread

The Gooch

The Gooch

$14.95

Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette

The Juke

The Juke

$12.95

Vegan Chicken (contains gluten), our classic BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, banana peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese on a demi baguette.

Liotta

Liotta

$13.95

Zoe's Black Forest ham, Genovese salami (contains gluten), provolone, red onion, green peppers, banana peppers, mix greens, salt, pepper, mayo, mustard, oil, and vinegar on a demi baguette

Texas Tease

Texas Tease

$12.75

HoneyHole smoked Halal chicken breast, pulled and smothered in our classic BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, and melted sharp cheddah on a demi baguette

Waverider

Waverider

$12.95

House roasted all halal chicken breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette

Burgers

Herb 'N Cowboy Burger (V)

Herb 'N Cowboy Burger (V)

$12.75

Almost Famous Vegetarian Burger with sharp cheddar, pepper jack, sautéed onion, our classic BBQ sauce, veggie bacon, and aioli on a fresh ciabatta roll.

HH Veggie Burger

HH Veggie Burger

$12.55

Field burger (contains gluten), sharp cheddar, mix greens, tomato, red onion, pickle, and red pepper mayo on a fresh ciabatta roll

West Coast Blues Burger

West Coast Blues Burger

$12.75

Field Burger (contains gluten), blue cheese crumbles, veggie bacon, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, mix greens, and aioli on a fresh ciabatta roll.

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.95

Mix greens, roasted all halal chicken, Zoe's bacon, avocado, roma tomatoes, red onion, and house ranch dressing

Flank Salad

Flank Salad

$13.25

Mix greens, marinated and grilled flank steak, roma tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and house ranch dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$9.75

Mix greens, julienne carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries with a side of our house vinaigrette

Sides

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.95
Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$3.75

Our renowned vegan chili will satisfy even the most devout meat eaters. Hearty, flavorful, and protein rich, it is soul warming and over the top delicious. Perfect on its own, over cheese fries, or with your favorite sandwich.

HH Chili Sourdough Bowl

HH Chili Sourdough Bowl

$11.25

Honeyhole vegan chili is dressing with topping of cheese and stepping out on its boring old bowl. It's hard to resist voluptuous, warm, and toasty Sourdough Bowl rubbed down with aoli. Poor boring old bowl...

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.95

Delicious Homemade Potato Salad that happens to be vegan!

Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.65

Side Salad

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$2.50
Cornichons

Cornichons

$3.20

tart and tangy tiny dill pickles make the prefect accompaniment to BBQ or go great with a beer. Order them barside alongside our famous pickleback.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Brussel sprouts deep fired and tossed in our special seasoning. crispy and delicious with just enough pizazz. Vegan, Gluten Free and 100% delicious

Tim's BBQ Chips

Tim's BBQ Chips

$1.95
Hawaiian Sweet Maui Onion Chips

Hawaiian Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$1.95
Tim's Jalapeño Chips

Tim’s Jalapeño Chips

$1.95
Tim's Original Chips

Tim’s Original Chips

$1.95
Tim's Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

Tim’s Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.95

Spread & Dip

Side of Au jus

$1.25

Side of Aioli

$1.25

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Side of Classic BBQ

$1.25

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side of Mustard

$0.75

Side of Sweet Hot Mustard

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.95

Side of Vegan Mayo

$0.95

Side of Red Pepper Mayo

$1.25

Side of Horseradish Mayo

$1.25

Beverages

Fountain Soda 20oz.

Fountain Soda 20oz.

$3.50

Water

This Haiku • clever, daft, and dry • Leaves Me Parched

Topo Chico Lime Agua Mineral 12 oz

$3.65Out of stock

12oz bottle of Topo Chico Original Sparkling Mineral Water.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.75
Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$2.25
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$2.25
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$2.25
Virgils Black Cherry

Virgils Black Cherry

$3.35
Virgils Cream Soda

Virgils Cream Soda

$3.35
Virgils Root Beer

Virgils Root Beer

$3.35
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.95
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.95

Pineapple juice

$3.50Out of stock

OJ

$4.50

Apple

$3.50

Apple cider

$5.00

Damn, That's a Nice Hoodie (Red)

Small Red HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Red HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Large Red HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

XL Red HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

2XL Red HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Damn, That's a Nice Hoodie (Grey)

Small Grey HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Grey HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Large Grey HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

XL Grey HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

2XL Grey HoneyHole Hoodie

$45.00

Damn, That's a Nice Shirt

Small Black HoneyHole T-Shirt

$18.00

Medium Black HoneyHole T-Shirt

$18.00

Large Black HoneyHole T-Shirt

$18.00

XL Black HoneyHole T-Shirt

$18.00

2XL Black HoneyHole T-Shirt

$18.00

Damn, I'm Thirsty

HoneyHole Seattle Pint Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

"Damn, That's a good sandwich."

Website

Location

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District image
Main pic

