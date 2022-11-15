Mexican & Tex-Mex
Poquitos Seattle
2,466 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Poquitos we present delicious Mexican cuisine prepared with ingredients from the best of both worlds—locally sourced meats & produce and imported ingredients important to honoring the culinary traditions of Mexico.
Location
1000 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
