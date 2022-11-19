American
Bars & Lounges
Terra Plata
4,570 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting us.
Location
1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Seattle
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurant