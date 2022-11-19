Terra Plata imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Terra Plata

4,570 Reviews

$$

1501 Melrose Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Feed A Family Meal

Starters

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$15.00

lemon, aioli, sea salt

Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$15.00

truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche

Fries

Fries

$13.00

smoked paprika salt, aioli

Seawolf Baguette With Oil

$7.00

Gluten Free Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Baguette

$3.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

PRE-THEATER

Sea

Mussels

$25.00

Octopus

$20.00

Albacore Crudo

$22.00

Rockfish

$32.00Out of stock

saffron potatoes, piquillo pepper vinaigrette, sea beans & pine nut rooftop herb salad

Halibut

$35.00

Side Grilled Bread

$2.00

PRE-THEATER

Land

Bone Marrow

$25.00

Steak

$35.00

rosemary mustard, herb-roasted potatoes, maitake mushrooms, cinnamon-cabernet jus

Short Rib

$34.00

Sonoma Duck

$36.00

pan roasted chicken breast, buttered leeks, romanesco, herb polenta, chioggia beets, walnuts, blackberry gastrique

Roast Pig

Roast Pig

$35.00

clams, chorizo, sofrito, hot smoked paprika, bay scented potato, pickled red onion

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$30.00

pickled onions & peppers, fontina, oven dried tomato, aioli, toasted potato roll

PRE-THEATER

Dessert

Torte

$14.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

pumpkin cheesecake, pistachio oatmeal crumble, whipped cream

Churros

Churros

$14.00

chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream

PRE-THEATER

Feed A Family - Contribution

Help Terra Plata cook for the community by purchasing meals for others. Tamara is cooking for families and they will be delivered by The Food is Love Project. Thank you for your generosity!
Feed A Family Meal

Feed A Family Meal

Send a meal to a family in need delivered by the Food is Love Project

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting us.

Location

1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Terra Plata image
Terra Plata image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taku Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
706 E Pike Street Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Rumba/Inside Passage
orange starNo Reviews
1112 Pike Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Von's 1000 Spirits
orange star4.5 • 1,990
1225 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
The Hart and The Hunter
orange starNo Reviews
107 Pine Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Belltown Provisions - 2137 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2137 2nd Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Plum Bistro
orange star4.2 • 2,359
1429 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston