Capitol Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
Chicken Enchilada Roja$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
CARNE ASADA$18.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
STREET TACOS$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Mercado Luna image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
Taco de Camaron$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Taco de Asada$6.00
Grilled Bavette steak, cilantro leaves, onions, and red salsa.
More about Mercado Luna
BARRIO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
STEAK TACO$6.50
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
More about BARRIO
Rocket Taco image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
More about Rocket Taco

