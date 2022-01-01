Capitol Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
|Chicken Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
|CARNE ASADA
|$18.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
|STREET TACOS
|$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
|Taco de Camaron
|$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
|Taco de Asada
|$6.00
Grilled Bavette steak, cilantro leaves, onions, and red salsa.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
|STEAK TACO
|$6.50
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Popular items
|Deluxe Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.