Burritos in Capitol Hill

Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Burritos image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burritos$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
More about Mercado Luna
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Macho Burrito$17.00
Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)
More about Plum Bistro
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Burrito$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon wrapped in a tortilla
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Atomic Burrito image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Atomic Burrito$11.00
Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Kids Burrito$6.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.
More about Rocket Taco
Item pic

 

Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

1013 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Bimbos Burrito w/protein$12.25
organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein
More about Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

