Burritos in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve burritos
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Mercado Luna
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Burritos
|$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
More about Plum Bistro
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Macho Burrito
|$17.00
Our legendary burrito featuring soy chorizo, black beans, seasoned rice, mixed greens, cheese, orange pico de gallo, avocado, housemade chipotle & jalapeño aioli (NF)
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Baby Burrito
|$8.00
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon wrapped in a tortilla
More about Rocket Taco
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Atomic Burrito
|$11.00
Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
|Kids Burrito
|$6.00
Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.