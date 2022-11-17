Restaurant header imageView gallery

BARRIO

review star

No reviews yet

1420 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

EL BURRITO
BAJA FISH TACO
CHIPS & SALSA*

STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA*

CHIPS & SALSA*

$3.50

choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

onion, serrano, cilantro, served with tortilla chips

BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS

BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS

$11.00

guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro

GRILLED QUESADILLA

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$12.00

oaxaca & jack cheese, roasted pepper & onion rajas, cascabel salsa, guacamole, crema

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$8.00

chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, ancho oil, lime wedge

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips

CLASSIC NACHOS

CLASSIC NACHOS

$15.00

queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn torilla chips

VEGAN NACHOS

VEGAN NACHOS

$15.00

spicy cashew 'cheese', pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick cut tortilla chips

QUESO FUNDIDO

$13.00

oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, mushroom, tortilla chips

SNACK ATTACK

SNACK ATTACK

$39.00

Choice of two salsas (pico de galo, jalapeno, verde, cascabel, habanero) and chips, braised pork taquitos, nachos (vegan or regular) and street corn

SOUP & SALADS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, crema, crispy tortillas

BARRIO CHOPPED

BARRIO CHOPPED

$16.00

romaine, red cabbage, pickled red onions, avocado, corn, tomatoes, cotija, pumpkin seeds, buttermilk dressing

TACOS

AL PASTOR TACO

AL PASTOR TACO

$5.50

caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion

BAJA FISH TACO

BAJA FISH TACO

$6.00

cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro

BEET TACO

BEET TACO

$5.00

frisee, chipotle-orange vinaigrette, crema, cotija, pepitas, crispy quinoa

BRAISED CHICKEN TACO

BRAISED CHICKEN TACO

$6.00

romaine, crema, cilantro, jalapeno salsa

CAULIFLOWER TACO

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$5.00

vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro

CHORIZO TACO

$6.50

salsa verde, onion, cilantro

FRIED CHICKEN TACO

$7.50

pickled relish, shredded lettuce, spicy aioli, cilantro

PORK BELLY TACO

PORK BELLY TACO

$6.50

cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli

PRAWN TACO

PRAWN TACO

$6.50

slaw, fresh tomato salsa, grilled lemon aioli, cilantro

STEAK TACO

STEAK TACO

$6.50

onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado

VEGAN CHORIZO TACO

$6.50

romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro, vegan cashew cheese, crunchy taco shell

MAINS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$19.00

oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce

MUSHROOM & KALE ENCHILADAS

MUSHROOM & KALE ENCHILADAS

$18.00

oaxaca and jack cheese, corn, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$23.00

pulled beef, cheese, sliced jalapenos, served with consome and mexican rice on the side. delectable and shareable.

CARNITAS CAZUELA

$22.00

mexican rice, spiced beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, served with house-made corn tortillas

BURRITO/BOWL

mexican rice, spiced beans, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese

EL BOWL

$13.00

rice, beans, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese

BOWL BAJA FISH

BOWL BAJA FISH

$16.00

crisp cabbage, mexican rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, crema, cilantro

BOWL SAUTEED KALE

BOWL SAUTEED KALE

$14.00

corn, mushrooms, roasted peppers-onion rajas, rice, beans, cilantro

EL BURRITO

$12.00

rice, beans, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla

BURRITO ROCK FISH

$15.00

crisp cabbage, mexican rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, crema, cilantro, wrapped in a flour tortilla

BURRITO SAUTEED KALE

BURRITO SAUTEED KALE

$13.00

corn, mushrooms, roasted pepper and onion rajas, mexican rice, spiced beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla

SIDES

ESCABECHE SLAW

ESCABECHE SLAW

$3.00
FRIED JALAPENO

FRIED JALAPENO

$2.00
MEXICAN RICE

MEXICAN RICE

$3.00

SIDE CREMA

$0.25
SIDE GUACAMOLE

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00

*SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00
*SIDE VEGAN CHEESE

*SIDE VEGAN CHEESE

$3.00
*SLICED AVOCADO

*SLICED AVOCADO

$3.00
SPICED BEANS

SPICED BEANS

$3.00

FOR THE KIDDOS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00

flour tortilla stuffed with oaxaca cheese, served with fresh tomato salsa & cheese

KIDS NACHOS

$9.00

KIDS TACO DUOS

$11.00

Two tacos served with rice.

DESSERT

*CHURROS & XOCALATL CHOCOLATE

*CHURROS & XOCALATL CHOCOLATE

$10.00
*CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

*CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$3.00

*TRES LECHES

$11.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE MARGARITA BTL

$18.00

2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice.

BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA BTL

$18.00

2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice, Lime Juice.

HOUSE MARGARITA LARGE BTL

$40.00

5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau & Lime Juice.

BLOOD ORANGE MARG LARGE BTL

$40.00

5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice & Lime.

SANGRIA BTL

$16.00

2 servings - Brandy, Spanish Red Wine, Triple Sec, Citrus Juices, Spices.

SANGRIA LARGE BTL

$40.00Out of stock

5+ servings of our house sangria - brandy, triple sec, red wine & fresh citrus juices.

MOJITO SLUSHY TO GO pouch

$20.00Out of stock

2 Servings of our seasonal mojito slushy in a freezer pouch (rum, lime, mint)

FROSE SLUSHY TO GO Pouch

$20.00Out of stock

Double serving of our slushy Frosé! singani (unaged Bolivian brandy), guava, rosé & lemon.

NON-ALCOHOLIC

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$6.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$5.00

JARRITOS TAMARIND

$5.00

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

12oz bottle

ORANGE JUICE 12oz BTL

$9.00Out of stock

12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh OJ

PINEAPPLE JUICE 12oz BTL

$9.00Out of stock

12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh OJ

CRANBERRY JUICE 12oz BTL

$9.00Out of stock

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 12oz BTL

$12.00Out of stock

12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh GF juice

BEER

VICTORIA

VICTORIA

$6.00

12oz Can Mexican Vienna-style Lager

DOS EQUIS AMBAR

DOS EQUIS AMBAR

$6.00

12oz Bottle, Mexican Amber Ale

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

12oz Bottle Crisp, light Mexican lager

Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Bale Breaker Sesiones del Migrante IPA

$7.00

Schilling Local Legend Cider

$7.00Out of stock

12oz Can

Schilling Grapefruit & Chill Cider

$7.00

12oz Can

ANDERSON VALLEY BRINEY GOSE

$7.00

12oz Can salty, citrusy, refreshing! pairs great with with tacos, tequila and mezcal

CIGAR CITY MARGARITA GOSE

$7.00

12oz can. Tart & refreshing beer brewed with orange peel, lime essence & salt.

LEFT HAND NITRO MILK STOUT

$7.00

12oz Bottle

ESTRELLA GALICIA 0.0

$7.00

12oz bottle. Pilsner style crisp non-alcoholic beer. Try it as a NA Michelada!

MICHELADA MIX 12oz

$8.00

12oz of our house-made savory michelada mix to spice up beer you already have, or to add on to one of our beer selections. Makes 6+ micheladas

MICHELADA MIX ADD-ON

$2.00

Add to any beer order! 2oz of our housemade savory michelada mix.

WINE

L. A. Cetto Brut BTL

$22.00

90% Chardonnay, 10% French Colombard - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico NV - A clean crisp sparkling wine with a extremely fine mousse. Notes of green apple, pear, lemon zest and subtle tropical fruit notes.

CORONA DEL VALLE SAUV BLANC BTL

$26.00

de Guadalupe, Mexico '19 - This Sauvignon Blanc presents all of the classic herbal and citrus notes on the nose and taught refreshing acidity on the palate that one expects from a Sauvignon Blanc.

Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - Notes of yellow apple and tropical fruit on the nose lead to a light bodied wine on the palate composed of lime zest, refreshing citrus fruits, tart apple, and lemon curd.

L.A. CETTO ROSE BTL

$22.00

100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '21

La Lomita Cab Sauv BTL

$24.00

100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - A bold and balanced wine that delivers fresh fruit on a backbone of refreshing acidity.

VINISTERRA GRENACHE BTL

$28.00

Yamhill-Carlton District, Oregon '16

MERCH

CLASSIC MEXICAN BLANKET

CLASSIC MEXICAN BLANKET

$25.00

assorted colors available of the classic Mexican "Falsa" blanket

TACO T-SHIRT

TACO T-SHIRT

$25.00
AGAVE T-SHIRT

AGAVE T-SHIRT

$25.00
MEZCAL TASTING JOURNAL

MEZCAL TASTING JOURNAL

$8.00

Printed in Portland, OR by 33 Books, this tasting journal will help you log your tasting experiences, from personal tasting notes, to production details.

VELADORA GLASS

$5.00

CLAY COPITA

$5.00

Topo Chico Bottle Opener

$3.00

FOOD FOR LATER

GUACAMOLE (8oz)

GUACAMOLE (8oz)

$6.00

avocado, lime juice, cilantro, serrano, salt, onion

PICKLED JALAPENO (8oz)

PICKLED JALAPENO (8oz)

$4.00Out of stock

jalapeno, carrots, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar

SALSA VERDE (8oz)

SALSA VERDE (8oz)

$4.00Out of stock

tomatillo, serrano, onion, cilantro, salt, garlic, lime juice

CASCABEL SALSA (8oz)

CASCABEL SALSA (8oz)

$4.00

cascabel chili, tomatillo, salt, garlic, apple cider vinegar

ROASTED JALAPENO SALSA (8oz)

ROASTED JALAPENO SALSA (8oz)

$4.00
SPICED BEANS (2-3 servings)

SPICED BEANS (2-3 servings)

$8.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes, green chiles, onion, garlic, chimayo, cumin, chipotle powder, bay leaves, chiles

PORK CARNITAS (1LB)

PORK CARNITAS (1LB)

$15.00

TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. pork, orange juice, cinnamon, oregano, black pepper, kosher salt, cumin, chipotle

BRAISED CHICKEN TINGA (1LB)

BRAISED CHICKEN TINGA (1LB)

$13.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. chicken, tomato, chipotle, sesame oil, onion, garlic, ancho pepper, cumin, lime juice, sugar

VEGAN CHORIZO (1LB)

VEGAN CHORIZO (1LB)

$18.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. mushroom soy, onion, garlic, poblano pepper, apple cider vinegar, ancho, cinnamon, allspice, cumin, oregano

OAXACAN & JACK CHEESE (1LB)

OAXACAN & JACK CHEESE (1LB)

$7.00

shredded oaxacan and monterey jack cheese

VEGAN CHEESE (8oz)

VEGAN CHEESE (8oz)

$7.00Out of stock

TAKE AND BAKE - recommended to be reheated on the stove top until warm. can be served cold. cashew, chipotle, sesame, guajillo, garlic, onion, cumin, nutritional yeast

FLOUR TORTILLAS (10 pack)

FLOUR TORTILLAS (10 pack)

$5.00

TAKE AND BAKE - heat on stove top in hot pan, flip once. wheat flour, soybean oil, salt, baking powder, sugar, rice flour

BARRIO CHOPPED (1 serving)

BARRIO CHOPPED (1 serving)

$12.00

romaine, avocado cotija, pumpkin seeds, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn, red cabbage, tomato, buttermilk dressing

TORTILLA CHIPS (16OZ)

TORTILLA CHIPS (16OZ)

$5.00

16 oz bag of tortilla chips

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vibrant Mexican kitchen and agave bar from Heavy Restaurant Group, proudly serving Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on 12th Ave.

Website

Location

1420 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

