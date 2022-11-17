- Home
- /
- Seattle
- /
- Capitol Hill
- /
- BARRIO
BARRIO
No reviews yet
1420 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
CHIPS & SALSA*
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno
GUACAMOLE
onion, serrano, cilantro, served with tortilla chips
BRAISED PORK TAQUITOS
guacamole, crema, escabeche slaw, cascabel salsa, cilantro
GRILLED QUESADILLA
oaxaca & jack cheese, roasted pepper & onion rajas, cascabel salsa, guacamole, crema
STREET CORN
chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, ancho oil, lime wedge
SHRIMP CEVICHE
pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips
CLASSIC NACHOS
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn torilla chips
VEGAN NACHOS
spicy cashew 'cheese', pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick cut tortilla chips
QUESO FUNDIDO
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted poblano peppers, mushroom, tortilla chips
SNACK ATTACK
Choice of two salsas (pico de galo, jalapeno, verde, cascabel, habanero) and chips, braised pork taquitos, nachos (vegan or regular) and street corn
SOUP & SALADS
TACOS
AL PASTOR TACO
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
BAJA FISH TACO
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
BEET TACO
frisee, chipotle-orange vinaigrette, crema, cotija, pepitas, crispy quinoa
BRAISED CHICKEN TACO
romaine, crema, cilantro, jalapeno salsa
CAULIFLOWER TACO
vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro
CHORIZO TACO
salsa verde, onion, cilantro
FRIED CHICKEN TACO
pickled relish, shredded lettuce, spicy aioli, cilantro
PORK BELLY TACO
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
PRAWN TACO
slaw, fresh tomato salsa, grilled lemon aioli, cilantro
STEAK TACO
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
VEGAN CHORIZO TACO
romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro, vegan cashew cheese, crunchy taco shell
MAINS
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce
MUSHROOM & KALE ENCHILADAS
oaxaca and jack cheese, corn, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce
BIRRIA QUESADILLA
pulled beef, cheese, sliced jalapenos, served with consome and mexican rice on the side. delectable and shareable.
CARNITAS CAZUELA
mexican rice, spiced beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, served with house-made corn tortillas
BURRITO/BOWL
EL BOWL
rice, beans, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheese
BOWL BAJA FISH
crisp cabbage, mexican rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, crema, cilantro
BOWL SAUTEED KALE
corn, mushrooms, roasted peppers-onion rajas, rice, beans, cilantro
EL BURRITO
rice, beans, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, oaxaca and jack cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla
BURRITO ROCK FISH
crisp cabbage, mexican rice, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, crema, cilantro, wrapped in a flour tortilla
BURRITO SAUTEED KALE
corn, mushrooms, roasted pepper and onion rajas, mexican rice, spiced beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla
SIDES
FOR THE KIDDOS
COCKTAILS
HOUSE MARGARITA BTL
2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice.
BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA BTL
2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice, Lime Juice.
HOUSE MARGARITA LARGE BTL
5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau & Lime Juice.
BLOOD ORANGE MARG LARGE BTL
5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice & Lime.
SANGRIA BTL
2 servings - Brandy, Spanish Red Wine, Triple Sec, Citrus Juices, Spices.
SANGRIA LARGE BTL
5+ servings of our house sangria - brandy, triple sec, red wine & fresh citrus juices.
MOJITO SLUSHY TO GO pouch
2 Servings of our seasonal mojito slushy in a freezer pouch (rum, lime, mint)
FROSE SLUSHY TO GO Pouch
Double serving of our slushy Frosé! singani (unaged Bolivian brandy), guava, rosé & lemon.
NON-ALCOHOLIC
MEXICAN COCA COLA
JARRITOS MANDARIN
JARRITOS TAMARIND
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER
12oz bottle
ORANGE JUICE 12oz BTL
12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh OJ
PINEAPPLE JUICE 12oz BTL
12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh OJ
CRANBERRY JUICE 12oz BTL
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 12oz BTL
12oz bottle of Perricone flash pasteurized fresh GF juice
BEER
VICTORIA
12oz Can Mexican Vienna-style Lager
DOS EQUIS AMBAR
12oz Bottle, Mexican Amber Ale
MODELO ESPECIAL
12oz Bottle Crisp, light Mexican lager
Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA
Bale Breaker Sesiones del Migrante IPA
Schilling Local Legend Cider
12oz Can
Schilling Grapefruit & Chill Cider
12oz Can
ANDERSON VALLEY BRINEY GOSE
12oz Can salty, citrusy, refreshing! pairs great with with tacos, tequila and mezcal
CIGAR CITY MARGARITA GOSE
12oz can. Tart & refreshing beer brewed with orange peel, lime essence & salt.
LEFT HAND NITRO MILK STOUT
12oz Bottle
ESTRELLA GALICIA 0.0
12oz bottle. Pilsner style crisp non-alcoholic beer. Try it as a NA Michelada!
MICHELADA MIX 12oz
12oz of our house-made savory michelada mix to spice up beer you already have, or to add on to one of our beer selections. Makes 6+ micheladas
MICHELADA MIX ADD-ON
Add to any beer order! 2oz of our housemade savory michelada mix.
WINE
L. A. Cetto Brut BTL
90% Chardonnay, 10% French Colombard - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico NV - A clean crisp sparkling wine with a extremely fine mousse. Notes of green apple, pear, lemon zest and subtle tropical fruit notes.
CORONA DEL VALLE SAUV BLANC BTL
de Guadalupe, Mexico '19 - This Sauvignon Blanc presents all of the classic herbal and citrus notes on the nose and taught refreshing acidity on the palate that one expects from a Sauvignon Blanc.
Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay BTL
Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - Notes of yellow apple and tropical fruit on the nose lead to a light bodied wine on the palate composed of lime zest, refreshing citrus fruits, tart apple, and lemon curd.
L.A. CETTO ROSE BTL
100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '21
La Lomita Cab Sauv BTL
100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - A bold and balanced wine that delivers fresh fruit on a backbone of refreshing acidity.
VINISTERRA GRENACHE BTL
Yamhill-Carlton District, Oregon '16
MERCH
CLASSIC MEXICAN BLANKET
assorted colors available of the classic Mexican "Falsa" blanket
TACO T-SHIRT
AGAVE T-SHIRT
MEZCAL TASTING JOURNAL
Printed in Portland, OR by 33 Books, this tasting journal will help you log your tasting experiences, from personal tasting notes, to production details.
VELADORA GLASS
CLAY COPITA
Topo Chico Bottle Opener
FOOD FOR LATER
GUACAMOLE (8oz)
avocado, lime juice, cilantro, serrano, salt, onion
PICKLED JALAPENO (8oz)
jalapeno, carrots, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar
SALSA VERDE (8oz)
tomatillo, serrano, onion, cilantro, salt, garlic, lime juice
CASCABEL SALSA (8oz)
cascabel chili, tomatillo, salt, garlic, apple cider vinegar
ROASTED JALAPENO SALSA (8oz)
SPICED BEANS (2-3 servings)
TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes, green chiles, onion, garlic, chimayo, cumin, chipotle powder, bay leaves, chiles
PORK CARNITAS (1LB)
TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. pork, orange juice, cinnamon, oregano, black pepper, kosher salt, cumin, chipotle
BRAISED CHICKEN TINGA (1LB)
TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. chicken, tomato, chipotle, sesame oil, onion, garlic, ancho pepper, cumin, lime juice, sugar
VEGAN CHORIZO (1LB)
TAKE AND BAKE - remove lid and bake for 15-20 minutes at 450˘ or until heated through. mushroom soy, onion, garlic, poblano pepper, apple cider vinegar, ancho, cinnamon, allspice, cumin, oregano
OAXACAN & JACK CHEESE (1LB)
shredded oaxacan and monterey jack cheese
VEGAN CHEESE (8oz)
TAKE AND BAKE - recommended to be reheated on the stove top until warm. can be served cold. cashew, chipotle, sesame, guajillo, garlic, onion, cumin, nutritional yeast
FLOUR TORTILLAS (10 pack)
TAKE AND BAKE - heat on stove top in hot pan, flip once. wheat flour, soybean oil, salt, baking powder, sugar, rice flour
BARRIO CHOPPED (1 serving)
romaine, avocado cotija, pumpkin seeds, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn, red cabbage, tomato, buttermilk dressing
TORTILLA CHIPS (16OZ)
16 oz bag of tortilla chips
COCKTAILS
HOUSE MARGARITA BTL
2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice.
HOUSE MARGARITA LARGE BTL
5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Cointreau & Lime Juice.
BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA BTL
2 servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice, Lime Juice.
BLOOD ORANGE MARG LARGE BTL
5+ servings - Reposado Tequila, Blood Orange Juice & Lime.
SANGRIA BTL
2 servings - Brandy, Spanish Red Wine, Triple Sec, Citrus Juices, Spices.
SANGRIA LARGE BTL
5+ servings of our house sangria - brandy, triple sec, red wine & fresh citrus juices.
MOJITO TO GO pouch
2 Servings of our popular Frose Sangria in a freezer pouch (Rosé, Singani, Guava & Lemon)
FROSE SLUSHY TO GO Pouch
Double serving of our slushy Frosé! singani (unaged Bolivian brandy), guava, rosé & lemon.
BLOODY MARY BTL
2 servings of our house bloody mary with Brovo Vodka, lemon juice, tomato juice & spices. It's got a little kick (but not too much)!
BLOODY MARIA BTL
2 servings of our house bloody maria with your choice of tequila, spicy tequila or mezcal, lime juice, tomato juice & spices.
WINE
ADARAS ALDEA TINTO
Almansa, Spain, '19 Garnacha Tintorera 80% Syrah 20%
L. A. Cetto Brut BTL
90% Chardonnay, 10% French Colombard - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico NV - A clean crisp sparkling wine with a extremely fine mousse. Notes of green apple, pear, lemon zest and subtle tropical fruit notes.
SOLAR FORTUN ROSE BTL
100% Mourvedre - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '19 - Lovely balanced acid with aromatics of guava and green mango.
SANTO TOMÁS SAUVIGNON BLANC
de Guadalupe, Mexico '19 - This Sauvignon Blanc presents all of the classic herbal and citrus notes on the nose and taught refreshing acidity on the palate that one expects from a Sauvignon Blanc.
Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay BTL
Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - Notes of yellow apple and tropical fruit on the nose lead to a light bodied wine on the palate composed of lime zest, refreshing citrus fruits, tart apple, and lemon curd.
La Lomita Cab Sauv BTL
100% Cabernet Sauvignon - Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico '18 - A bold and balanced wine that delivers fresh fruit on a backbone of refreshing acidity.
VINISTERRA GRENACHE BTL
Yamhill-Carlton District, Oregon '16
BEER
MICHELADA MIX 12oz
12oz of our house-made savory michelada mix to spice up beer you already have, or to add on to one of our beer selections. Makes 6+ micheladas
MODELO ESPECIAL
12oz Bottle Crisp, light Mexican lager
DOS EQUIS AMBAR
12oz Bottle, Mexican Amber Ale
ANDERSON VALLEY BRINEY GOSE
12oz Can salty, citrusy, refreshing! pairs great with with tacos, tequila and mezcal
CIGAR CITY MARGARITA GOSE
12oz can. Tart & refreshing beer brewed with orange peel, lime essence & salt.
LEFT HAND NITRO MILK STOUT
12oz Bottle
NA BEV
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Vibrant Mexican kitchen and agave bar from Heavy Restaurant Group, proudly serving Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on 12th Ave.
1420 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122