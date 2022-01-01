Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

1,785 Reviews

$$

600 E Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

STREET TACOS
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
GUACAMOLE

LUNCH

2 TACOS

$12.00

Authentic style tacos with hand made tortillas, cilantro , onions and your choice of meat. served with your choice of rice and beans or salad.

1/2 TORTA & SOUP

$12.00Out of stock

1/2 sandwich layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, queso ranchero and your choice of meat. served with tortilla soup.

ENFRIJOLADAS

$14.00

two hand made tortillas soaked in refried beans rolled and topped with cabbage, queso cotija, onions, tomatoes and crema, served with jalapeños, and carne asada on the side. add a fried egg +$2

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$12.00

One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija. served with rice and refried beans.

LUNCH CEVICHE

$9.00

Shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa on the side.

REVUELTOS

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with bacon, onions, jalapeños and tomatoes topped with queso ranchero and avocado. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Totopos "chips" sautéed with eggs and spicy roasted tomato salsa topped with avocado, que cotija and crema. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

CON CHORIZO

$14.00

Mexican style sausage sautéed with scrambled eggs, onions and tomatoes. served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas. Add nopales (cactus) for +$2

TORTA DE HUEVOS

$14.00

2 eggs scramble in a house made roasted peppers , tomatoes, onions and salsa, topped queso cotija. served with Spanish rice, Refried beans and tortillas.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

Flour tortilla burrito filled with Spanish rice , refried beans, crema, guacamole and hues con chorizo. Add nopales for +$2

MACHACA

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded beef and pork with scallions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeño peppers. served with Spanish rice, Black Beans and tortillas.

LUNCH TORTA

$11.00Out of stock

Mexican style sandwich made with lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans , avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and mayonnaise.

BOTANAS

TRIO OF SALSA AND TOTOPOS

$7.00

House made fresh chips with salsa roja, verde and pico de gallo. (3.25 oz each)

GUACAMOLE

$8.00

16 0z house made fresh Guacamole, with chips and 3.25 oz salsa roja.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$14.00

Baked queso Oaxaca topped with chorizo and cilantro 0r chopped carne asada, strips of poblano pepper and corn. served with hand made tortillas and salsa roja.

NACHOS

$14.00

Totopos layered with refried beans, baked cheese and your choice of meat, topped with onions , tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

CEVICHE

$12.00

Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, carrots. Garnished with avocado and radish. Served with chips and salsa roja.

ANTOJITOS

FLAUTAS

$10.00

Three rolled crispy taquitos filled with your choice of meat, topped with cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.

QUESADILLAS FRITAS

$10.00

Two hand made tortillas filled with queso Oaxaca or chorizo & papas fried till crispy, topped with cabbage, crema Mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.

SOPITOS

$14.00

Three thick tortillas with raised edges topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, queso cotija, crema mexicana y salsa roja.

COCKTEL DE CAMARON

$18.00

Shrimp in a mildly spicy tomato broth with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. served hot.

TOSTADAS DE TINGA

$12.00

Three crispy hand made tostadas topped with refried beans, Tinga (shredded chicken) cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.

TAMALES

$14.00

Two corn masa tamales steamed in the husk choice of chicken with salsa verde, pork with salsa roja or vegetarian with poblano pepper, corn and queso ranchero. served with cabbage salad and salsa on the side.

CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

Whole poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco and egg battered topped with salsa of poblano pepper and tomato served with black beans, spanish rice and hand made tortillas.

TACOS

STREET TACOS

$12.00

Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa. lime and radish on the side.

TACOS DE PESCADO OR CAMARON

$18.00

Two fish or shrimp tacos topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, and chipotle dressing. served with black beans

TACOS AL CARBON

$18.00

Two marinated corn tortillas filled with chopped carne asada, cilantro and onions, topped with queso ranchero, tomato and avocado. served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

TACOS VEGETARIANOS

$16.00

Two tacos filled with sautéed cabbage, onions, zucchini, poblano pepper, queso ranchero and salsa verde. served with black beans and white rice.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$18.00

Two corn tortillas dipped in salsa roja lightly fried and filled with queso fresco, onions and oregano, topped with cabbage and tomato. served with sautéed potatoes and carne asada on the side.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with salsa verde, lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, queso cotija and crema mexicana. served with spanich rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS DE MARISCOS

$18.00

Two corn tortillas filled with scallops, crab and shrimp sautéed in a creamy chipotle salsa topped with salsa verde and oven baked queso. Served with white rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS DE JAIBA

$18.00

Two corn tortillas filled with crab meat sautéed with onions, tomatoes and spices topped with salsa verde and oven baked queso. Served with white rice and black beans.

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$17.00

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken and smothered with mole sauce topped with fresh onions and queso cotija. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

BURRITOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$18.00

Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.

CARNITAS BURRITO

$18.00

Flour tortilla filled with pork carnitas, whole beans, and Spanish rice. Topped with mild salsa, queso rancher, pico de Gallo, and guacamole.

NORTENO BURRITO

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, cheddar cheese and lettuce topped with mild salsa, onions, tomatoes, queso ranchero and guacamole.

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$17.00

Large flour tortilla filled with marinated grilled chicken breast, whole beans and white rice topped with mild salsa, crema mexicana, queso ranchero, avocado and tomato .

TORTAS

TORTAS

$16.00

Mexican style sandwich made with your choice of meat lightly buttered toasted bread layered with refried beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños and mayonnaise. served with your choice of Caesar salad or soup.

SOPAS

TORTILLA SOUP

$14.00

Shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, Monterrey cheese and crema.

SOPA DE ALBONDIGAS

$17.00

Pork meatball soup with zucchini, carrots and potatoes. Served with onions, cilantro, lime and tortillas on the side.

SOPA DE CAMARON

$18.00

Prawns in a shrimp base broth with zucchini, carrots and potatoes. Served with onions, cilantro, lime and tortillas on the side.

ENSALADAS

CAESAR CON POLLO

$16.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with marinated charbroiled chicken breast.

CAESAR CON CAMARON

$16.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, black beans, tomatoes, queso ranchero and avocado topped with grilled prawns.

ENSALADA RANCHERA

$16.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing, black beans, tomatoes and queso ranchero topped with marinated charbroiled chicken breast.

PLATILLOS FUERTES

CARNE ASADA

$20.00

Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.

CARNE RANCHERITA

$20.00

Thin cut simmered steak or strips of chicken breast in a roasted spicy salsa with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and potatoes. served with Spanish, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

CHILE VERDE

$18.00

Slow cooked pieces of pork in a mild tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO

$18.00

Slow cooked pieces of beef in a salsa roja of tomatoes, onions, mild peppers and spices. Served with onions, cilantro, Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

MILANESA

$20.00

Choice of thin skirt steak or chicken breast lightly breaded and simmered till slightly crispy topped with fresh onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado marinated with lime and spices. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

LENGUA EN SALSA VERDE

$18.00

Slices of beef tongue in a mild roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice and hand made tortillas.

ARROZ CON POLLO OR CAMARONES

$18.00

Tender strips of chicken breast or prawns sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a tomatoe salsa. Served on a bed of rice and melted cheese. hand made tortillas on the side.

POLLO ASADO

$18.00

Flame charbroiled chicken breast marinated in a salsa of tomatoes, dry chiles and spices. served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

POLLO A LA CREMA

$18.00

Tender strips of chicken breast sautéed with poblano peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers and corn in an creamy sauce with cheese and a hint of chipotle peppers. Served with white rice, black beans and hand made tortillas.

MOLE

$18.00

Chicken leg and thigh in a slow cooked spicy sweet mole made with chocolate, spices and dry chiles. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$19.00

Prawns and mushrooms sautéed in a spicy tomato and garlic salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

CAMARONES CON TOCINO

$19.00

Bacon wrapped prawns- served on a bed of sautéed vegetables topped with Monterrey cheese. Served wit Spanish rice, refried beans and Hand made tortillas.

PESCADO FRITO

$19.00Out of stock

Whole marinated fried tilapia topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cucumber and avocado marinated with lime. Served with white rice, Caesar salad and hand made tortillas.

FAJITAS

$19.00

Choice of steak, chichen, prawns, seafood or vegetarian sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in our fajita salsa made with beer, wine, tequila and spices. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.

SIDES

16 oz Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bean Tostada

$2.50

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Chile Relleno

$10.00

Side Deluxe

$4.00

Side Diabla Sauce(3.25oz)

$2.00

Side Enchilada

$6.00

Side Fish Taco

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Meat

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Papas

$4.00

Side queso

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salsa Roja(3.25)

$1.50

Side Sautéed Onios

$3.00

Side Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Side Sopito

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side St Taco

$5.00

Side Tamal

$6.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Tostada D Tinga

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Location

600 E Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

