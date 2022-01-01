Crispy chicken in Capitol Hill

Crispy Garlic Chicken image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Olmstead
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN$26.00
free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy
More about Stateside
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.50
Crispy fried chicken, steamed vegetables, crispy basil with garlic sauce.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

