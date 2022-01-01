Crispy chicken in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Olmstead
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Stateside
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN
|$26.00
free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy