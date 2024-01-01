Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice$16.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, served over rice.
BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle$17.95
BBQ pork and crispy pork belly with egg noodles, bok choy, crispy garlic oil, and ground peanuts, and served dry with soup on the side.
Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice$17.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, chili, green bean in Pad-Ka-Prau sauce, served over rice with a fried egg.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
pork belly$3.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Skewer$4.00
Skewered, Battered, and Fried Pork Belly! One Skewer Per Order!
More about Taku Seattle
Banner pic

 

Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly$18.00
Pork belly with lentils, port reduction and fermented green bean
More about Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Barrio

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY TACO$7.00
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
More about Barrio
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco Seattle

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos$11.00
Seasoned Slow Roasted Pork Belly, topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Large Side Of Pork Belly$5.00
More about Rocket Taco Seattle
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Pork Belly$13.00
Grilled Pork Belly$13.00
More about Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Samosa

Kale Salad

Mussels

Chili

Avocado Toast

Cookies

Omelettes

Gyoza

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1243 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston