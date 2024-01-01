Pork belly in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pork belly
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice
|$16.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, served over rice.
|BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle
|$17.95
BBQ pork and crispy pork belly with egg noodles, bok choy, crispy garlic oil, and ground peanuts, and served dry with soup on the side.
|Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice
|$17.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, chili, green bean in Pad-Ka-Prau sauce, served over rice with a fried egg.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|pork belly
|$3.50
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Pork Belly Skewer
|$4.00
Skewered, Battered, and Fried Pork Belly! One Skewer Per Order!
Harry's Fine Foods - Capitol Hill
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Pork Belly
|$18.00
Pork belly with lentils, port reduction and fermented green bean
Barrio
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|PORK BELLY TACO
|$7.00
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
TACOS
Rocket Taco Seattle
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos
|$11.00
Seasoned Slow Roasted Pork Belly, topped with Cilantro and Onion.
|Large Side Of Pork Belly
|$5.00