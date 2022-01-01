Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$29.00
Marinated grilled New York strip steak with pinto beans, grilled onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and tortillas.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$20.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Mussels

Sticky Rice

Chicken Rolls

Fish Tacos

Sashimi

Chicken Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston