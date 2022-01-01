Carne asada in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Carne Asada
|$29.00
Marinated grilled New York strip steak with pinto beans, grilled onion and jalapeños. Served with rice and tortillas.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CARNE ASADA
|$20.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.