Dumplings in Capitol Hill

Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpeas & Dumplings$17.00
Chickpea & Pumpkin Cornmeal Dumpling Stew, with Shitake Mushrooms
More about Olmstead
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
More about Stateside
Restaurant banner

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil
More about Lionhead

Map

Map

