Dumplings in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve dumplings
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Chickpeas & Dumplings
|$17.00
Chickpea & Pumpkin Cornmeal Dumpling Stew, with Shitake Mushrooms
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS
|$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth