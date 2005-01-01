Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Spinasse 1531 14th Ave

1531 14th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Fire

Table Starter

Vietti Wine Dinner

$150.00

Crostini

Crostini

VIP Crostini

Veg Crostini

Pesca Crostini

Gluten-Free Crostini

Dairy-Free Crostini

Vegan Crostini

Antipasti

Bread To-Go

$4.00

Degustazione

$115.00

Misto

$36.00

Half Prosciutto

$18.00

Prosciutto

$32.00

Cavolo

$17.00

Tonnato

$17.00

Squash

$16.00

Bruschetta

$17.00

Add Truffle

$40.00

Anti Special

$15.00Out of stock

Side Of Oil

Side Of Balsamic

Side Of Oil & Balsamic

Side Of Butter

Side of Chili Flake

Side Of Black Pepper

Side Of Parm

Primi

Half Sage

$18.00

Sage

$32.00

Half Tajarin

$19.00

Tajarin

$33.00

Half Cavatelli

$19.00

Cavatelli

$33.00

Half Risotto

$19.00

Risotto

$33.00

Add Truffle

$40.00

Half Pasta Special

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$18.00Out of stock

Sage Kit

$30.00

Tajarin Kit

$31.00

Uncooked Tajarin

$11.00

Add Caviar

$20.00Out of stock

Secondi

Beef Cheek

$36.00

Salmon

$48.00

Cinghiale

$38.00

Contorni

Funghi

$13.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Dessert

Semifreddo

$13.00

Pear

$13.00

Bonet

$13.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Crostata

$13.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Dessert Special

$13.00Out of stock

Sorbetto

$13.00

Affogato

$13.00

One Scoop

$4.00

Bunny!!!!

Dessert Fee

$5.00

Special days

VD Spinasse 2022

$135.00

Caviar

Choice Oyster

Choice Tuna

VD Risotto

Choice Raviolo

Choice Rotolo

Choice Lobster

Choice Short Rib

Choice Zeppole

Choice Semifreddo

Snacks

House Baked Bread

$4.00

Hazelnuts

$4.00

Carrot Flan

$10.00

Fry Bread

$14.00

Salumi

$11.00

Risotto Cake

$15.00

Burrata

$9.00

Meatball

$6.00

Add Garlic Toast

$3.00

Kohlrabi

$12.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Chop Salad

$18.00

Side Of Butter

App Special

$13.00Out of stock

Pasta

Cavatelli

$23.00

Pappardelle

$23.00

Tonnarelli

$23.00

Pasta Special

$23.00

Lasagna

$21.00Out of stock

Main

Pork

$27.00

Trout

$27.00

Entree Special

$30.00Out of stock

Artusi Dessert

Seasonal Sorbetto

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Apple Crostata

$12.00

A- Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Artusi TM/PN

Pasta Night $45

$45.00

PN Pappardelle

PN Cavatelli

PN Tonnarelli

PN Special A

PN Pasta Special B

Out of stock

-----------------

Aperitif

Aperol

$10.00

Bordiga Bianco

$10.00

Bresca Mirto di Sardegna

$15.00

Byrrh Quinquina

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Carpano Classico

$8.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Cocchi Rosa

$8.00

Cocchi Vermoth di Torino

$8.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$8.00

Lillet Aperitif Blanc

$8.00

Lillet Aperitif Rose

$8.00

Lillet Lillet Rouge

$8.00

Luxardo Apertivo

$8.00

Luxardo Bitter

$9.00

Mancino Sakura Vermouth

$12.00

Alessandria Chinato

$17.00

Cocchi Chinato

$17.00

Pio Cesare Chinato

$25.00

Salers Aperetif Liqueur

$8.00

Select Apertivo

$10.00

Suze Gentiane

$8.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe

$14.00

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico Bitter

$15.00

Trincheri Dry

$8.00

Trincheri Sweet

$8.00

Punta Mes

$9.00

Gin

Plymouth Gin*

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Big Gin London Dry

$9.00

Big Gin Bourbon Barrel

$12.00

Bols Genever

$15.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Elena Penna London Dry

$10.00

ESP American Beauty

$12.00

Freeland Spirits

$10.00

Grace Greek Gin

$14.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$11.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Martin Miller's

$12.00

Old Raj Blue Label

$18.00

Piucinque

$13.00

Poli Marconi 42

$13.00

St. George Terrior

$13.00

Sun Liquor Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tempus Fugit Kina l'Aero

$13.00

Highside Barrel Gin

$12.00

Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon*

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye*

$12.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$20.00

Auchentoshan 3 Wood

$21.00

Balvenie 12 yr Dblwood

$19.00

Balvenie 14yr Peat Week

$32.00

Basil Hayden's

$18.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$26.00

High West Yippee Ki Yay

$30.00

James E Pepper Sherry Cask

$17.00

James Pepper 1776 Rye 100

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Michters Small Batch

$12.00

Oban 14yr

$25.00Out of stock

Old Forester 1897

$17.00

Old Forester 86

$10.00

Old Forester Statesman

$19.00

Pikesville Rye

$13.00

Puni

$29.00

Westland Peated

$19.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$21.00

Willett 4yr Rye

$23.00

Willett 6yr

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$13.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Elijah Craig Single Batch

$12.00

Talisker 10 Year

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Oban Little Bay

$25.00

Old Fitzgerald

$30.00

Vodka

Monopolowa*

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$11.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$13.00

Rum/Brandy

Plantation 3 Star*

$10.00

Camus VS

$11.00

Chat Laubade Xo

$24.00

Capel Pisco

$10.00

Camp de Encanto Pisco

$9.00

Macchu Pisco

$10.00

Clairin Sajous

$15.00

Clear Creek Apple 2yr

$11.00

Clear Creek Douglas Fir

$15.00

Clear Creek Pear Brandy

$15.00

Clement Blanc

$11.00

Clement Vieux Agricole

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Pitu Cachaca

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$9.00

Pineapple Rum Plantation

$12.00

Plantation Stiggins Smoked

$13.00

Smith & Cross

$11.00

Sun Liquor Rum

$10.00

Trois Rivieres Mtn

$19.00

Trois Rivieres Ocean

$12.00

Well Cognac

$11.00

Bache Gabrielsen Tre Kors Cognac

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$16.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco*

$10.00

Jimador Reposado*

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Chinaco Anejo

$25.00

Don Pilar Blanco

$11.00

Don Pilar Reposado

$13.00

El Buho Cuishe

$25.00

El Buho Mango Pechuga

$28.00

El Buho Mezcal

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$11.00

Becherovka

$10.00

Benedictine

$15.00

Bertagnolli Licorice

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$19.00

Cherry Herring

$12.00

Chuckanut Krampus

$9.00

Dolin Genepy

$11.00

Drambuie

$18.00

Gabriel Boudier Cassis

$11.00

Gabriel Boudier Pamplemouse

$11.00

Giffard Cassis

$12.00

Giffard Orgeat

$8.00

Il Gusto Finocchietto

$13.00

Il Mallo Nocino

$15.00

Italicus Bergamotto

$20.00

Kahula

$10.00

Letherbee Absinthe

$14.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$12.00

Luxardo Anisette

$10.00

Luxardo Apricot

$10.00

Meletti Limoncello

$12.00

Spinasse's Mandarincello

$15.00

Spinasse's Limoncello

$15.00

Townshend Rose Spirit

$11.00

Townshend Sweet Tea

$11.00

Ullr Peppermint

$9.00

Vergnano Mauro Cioco

$13.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$15.00

Mirto Tremontis

$10.00

New Deal Ginger

$11.00

Pacifique Absinthe

$18.00

Paolucci Black Sambuca

$10.00

Paolucci Sambuca

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Curacao

$11.00

Pur Framboise

$9.00

Sidetrack Shiso

$11.00

St Elizabeth All Spice

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00

Townshend Blue Bird

$11.00

Strega

$14.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$13.00

Tempus Fugit Noyaux

$13.00

Grappa

Tignanello Grappa

$26.00

Marolo Barolo 12 yr

$35.00

Marolo Camomile

$20.00

Gaja Gaia & Rey

$34.00

Nonino Moscato

$19.00

La Corte Franciacorta

$17.00

Poli Sarpa

$13.00

Sassicaia

$30.00

Nardini Bianca

$11.00

Nardini Mandorla

$14.00

Marolo Barolo

$25.00

Nardini Acqua di Cedro

$13.00

Nardini Bassano

$18.00

Poli Miele

$10.00

Poli Pear

$18.00

San Felice Grappa

$18.00

Sibona Camomilla

$12.00

Sibona Barolo

$15.00Out of stock

Amari

Averna

$15.00

Braulio

$13.00

Bresca Mirto Verde

$15.00

Cappelletti Elisir Novasalus

$10.00

Cappelletti Pasubio

$8.00

Cappelletti Sfumato Rabarbaro

$8.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

CH Distillery Amargo de Chile

$10.00

Cio Ciaro

$13.00

Cynar

$8.00

Dell'Erborista

$15.00

dell'Etna

$10.00

Don Ciccio Tonico Ferro Kina

$15.00

Fast Penny Amaricano

$15.00

Fast Penny Amaricano Bianca

$15.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$15.00

Jelenick Amaro

$10.00

Lazzaroni

$10.00

Lucano Amaro

$11.00

Luxardo Abano

$9.00

Meletti Amaro

$8.00

Meletti Anisette

$8.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Nardini Amaro

$10.00

Nastro d'Oro San Costanzo

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Noveis

$10.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Santa Maria al Monte

$15.00

Townshend Kashmiri

$12.00

Lucano Anniversario

$11.00

Vallet Amargo

$11.00

Vallet Granada

$11.00

Vecchio del Capo

$10.00

Zucca Rabarbara

$10.00

Americano Amaro

$12.00

Sennza Summer

$13.00

Digestivi Flight

$30.00

Amara Amaro D'arancia

$10.00

Fernet

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Contratto Fernet

$13.00

Jelenick Chech Fernet

$8.00

Luxardo Fernet

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Angelico Fernet

$18.00

Tempest Fugit Frate Fernet

$18.00

Spinasse Cocktails

Amante

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Capella Romano

$15.00

Dalle Molle

$15.00

Durazzo

$15.00

Larsonie

$15.00

Martinez

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Pal

$15.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Amaro Sour

$15.00

Americano Cocktail

$15.00

Campari Spritz

$15.00

Contessa

$15.00

Cynar Collins

$15.00

La Strada

$15.00

Piedmont Sour

$15.00

Sbagliato

$15.00

Toronto

$15.00

Artusi Cocktails

Amari-o Bros.

$15.00

Competitive Celery

$15.00

Deacon Blues

$15.00

Gravity Sour

$15.00

Libertango

$15.00

Late Vacation

$15.00

Season of the Spritz

$15.00

Mocktail Mule

$11.00

Temperance

$11.00

Sprezza Bianco

$8.00

Sprezza Rosso

$8.00

Negroni

$15.00

Sbagliato

$15.00

Beer

Draft Lager

$8.00

Draft White Bluffs IPA

$8.00

Draft Pike IPA

$8.00

Menabrea

$8.00

12oz No Bad Days IPA

$8.00

NA Beverages

Moka Pot Coffee

$5.00

Moka Pot Decaf

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Aranciata

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruitciata

$6.00

Hot Water

Juice

$6.00

Limonata

$6.00

Lurisia Sparkling

$8.00

Half Lurisia

$4.00

Lurisia Still

$8.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

NA Cocktail

$7.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

San Bitter

$3.00

Milk

$5.00

Seedlip Herbal

$10.00

Pathfinder

$10.00

Temperance

$11.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Americano

$5.00

Esppresso Cappuccino

$6.00

Glass

Degu Wine Pairing

$65.00

Degu Digestivi Pairing

Gls Serafino Oudeis

$15.00

Gls Banfi Cuvee Aurora

$16.00

Gls Malvira Renesium

$14.00

Gls Adanti Sagrantino

$14.00

Gls Marenco Brachetto

$16.00

Gls Andreola Prosecco

$11.00

Digestivi Flight

$30.00