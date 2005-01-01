Italian
Bars & Lounges
Spinasse 1531 14th Ave
1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Crostini
Antipasti
Primi
Contorni
Dessert
Special days
Fire
Snacks
Artusi Dessert
Artusi TM/PN
Aperitif
Aperol
$10.00
Bordiga Bianco
$10.00
Bresca Mirto di Sardegna
$15.00
Byrrh Quinquina
$8.00
Campari
$10.00
Carpano Antica
$10.00
Carpano Classico
$8.00
Carpano Dry Vermouth
$8.00
Cocchi Americano
$10.00
Cocchi Rosa
$8.00
Cocchi Vermoth di Torino
$8.00
Dolin Blanc Vermouth
$8.00
Lillet Aperitif Blanc
$8.00
Lillet Aperitif Rose
$8.00
Lillet Lillet Rouge
$8.00
Luxardo Apertivo
$8.00
Luxardo Bitter
$9.00
Mancino Sakura Vermouth
$12.00
Alessandria Chinato
$17.00
Cocchi Chinato
$17.00
Pio Cesare Chinato
$25.00
Salers Aperetif Liqueur
$8.00
Select Apertivo
$10.00
Suze Gentiane
$8.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe
$14.00
Tempus Fugit Gran Classico Bitter
$15.00
Trincheri Dry
$8.00
Trincheri Sweet
$8.00
Punta Mes
$9.00
Gin
Plymouth Gin*
$12.00
Aviation
$12.00
Big Gin London Dry
$9.00
Big Gin Bourbon Barrel
$12.00
Bols Genever
$15.00
Bombay Dry
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Elena Penna London Dry
$10.00
ESP American Beauty
$12.00
Freeland Spirits
$10.00
Grace Greek Gin
$14.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$11.00
Hendrick's
$13.00
Martin Miller's
$12.00
Old Raj Blue Label
$18.00
Piucinque
$13.00
Poli Marconi 42
$13.00
St. George Terrior
$13.00
Sun Liquor Gin
$11.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Tempus Fugit Kina l'Aero
$13.00
Highside Barrel Gin
$12.00
Whiskey/Scotch/Bourbon
Four Roses Bourbon*
$11.00
Rittenhouse Rye*
$12.00
Ardbeg 10yr
$20.00
Auchentoshan 3 Wood
$21.00
Balvenie 12 yr Dblwood
$19.00
Balvenie 14yr Peat Week
$32.00
Basil Hayden's
$18.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$15.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$26.00
High West Yippee Ki Yay
$30.00
James E Pepper Sherry Cask
$17.00
James Pepper 1776 Rye 100
$11.00
Jameson
$10.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Knob Creek 9yr Single Barrel
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Michters Small Batch
$12.00
Oban 14yr
$25.00Out of stock
Old Forester 1897
$17.00
Old Forester 86
$10.00
Old Forester Statesman
$19.00
Pikesville Rye
$13.00
Puni
$29.00
Westland Peated
$19.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$12.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye
$21.00
Willett 4yr Rye
$23.00
Willett 6yr
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$13.00
Famous Grouse
$10.00
Elijah Craig Single Batch
$12.00
Talisker 10 Year
$20.00
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Oban Little Bay
$25.00
Old Fitzgerald
$30.00
Rum/Brandy
Plantation 3 Star*
$10.00
Camus VS
$11.00
Chat Laubade Xo
$24.00
Capel Pisco
$10.00
Camp de Encanto Pisco
$9.00
Macchu Pisco
$10.00
Clairin Sajous
$15.00
Clear Creek Apple 2yr
$11.00
Clear Creek Douglas Fir
$15.00
Clear Creek Pear Brandy
$15.00
Clement Blanc
$11.00
Clement Vieux Agricole
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$15.00
Pitu Cachaca
$8.00
Plantation Dark
$9.00
Pineapple Rum Plantation
$12.00
Plantation Stiggins Smoked
$13.00
Smith & Cross
$11.00
Sun Liquor Rum
$10.00
Trois Rivieres Mtn
$19.00
Trois Rivieres Ocean
$12.00
Well Cognac
$11.00
Bache Gabrielsen Tre Kors Cognac
$13.00
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
$16.00
Tequila
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
$11.00
Becherovka
$10.00
Benedictine
$15.00
Bertagnolli Licorice
$8.00
Chartreuse Green
$18.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$19.00
Cherry Herring
$12.00
Chuckanut Krampus
$9.00
Dolin Genepy
$11.00
Drambuie
$18.00
Gabriel Boudier Cassis
$11.00
Gabriel Boudier Pamplemouse
$11.00
Giffard Cassis
$12.00
Giffard Orgeat
$8.00
Il Gusto Finocchietto
$13.00
Il Mallo Nocino
$15.00
Italicus Bergamotto
$20.00
Kahula
$10.00
Letherbee Absinthe
$14.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$12.00
Luxardo Anisette
$10.00
Luxardo Apricot
$10.00
Meletti Limoncello
$12.00
Spinasse's Mandarincello
$15.00
Spinasse's Limoncello
$15.00
Townshend Rose Spirit
$11.00
Townshend Sweet Tea
$11.00
Ullr Peppermint
$9.00
Vergnano Mauro Cioco
$13.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$15.00
Mirto Tremontis
$10.00
New Deal Ginger
$11.00
Pacifique Absinthe
$18.00
Paolucci Black Sambuca
$10.00
Paolucci Sambuca
$11.00
Pierre Ferrand Curacao
$11.00
Pur Framboise
$9.00
Sidetrack Shiso
$11.00
St Elizabeth All Spice
$10.00
St Germain
$12.00
Townshend Blue Bird
$11.00
Strega
$14.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao
$13.00
Tempus Fugit Noyaux
$13.00
Grappa
Tignanello Grappa
$26.00
Marolo Barolo 12 yr
$35.00
Marolo Camomile
$20.00
Gaja Gaia & Rey
$34.00
Nonino Moscato
$19.00
La Corte Franciacorta
$17.00
Poli Sarpa
$13.00
Sassicaia
$30.00
Nardini Bianca
$11.00
Nardini Mandorla
$14.00
Marolo Barolo
$25.00
Nardini Acqua di Cedro
$13.00
Nardini Bassano
$18.00
Poli Miele
$10.00
Poli Pear
$18.00
San Felice Grappa
$18.00
Sibona Camomilla
$12.00
Sibona Barolo
$15.00Out of stock
Amari
Averna
$15.00
Braulio
$13.00
Bresca Mirto Verde
$15.00
Cappelletti Elisir Novasalus
$10.00
Cappelletti Pasubio
$8.00
Cappelletti Sfumato Rabarbaro
$8.00
Cardamaro
$9.00
CH Distillery Amargo de Chile
$10.00
Cio Ciaro
$13.00
Cynar
$8.00
Dell'Erborista
$15.00
dell'Etna
$10.00
Don Ciccio Tonico Ferro Kina
$15.00
Fast Penny Amaricano
$15.00
Fast Penny Amaricano Bianca
$15.00
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro
$15.00
Jelenick Amaro
$10.00
Lazzaroni
$10.00
Lucano Amaro
$11.00
Luxardo Abano
$9.00
Meletti Amaro
$8.00
Meletti Anisette
$8.00
Montenegro
$11.00
Nardini Amaro
$10.00
Nastro d'Oro San Costanzo
$8.00
Nonino Amaro
$15.00
Noveis
$10.00
Ramazzotti Amaro
$10.00
Santa Maria al Monte
$15.00
Townshend Kashmiri
$12.00
Lucano Anniversario
$11.00
Vallet Amargo
$11.00
Vallet Granada
$11.00
Vecchio del Capo
$10.00
Zucca Rabarbara
$10.00
Americano Amaro
$12.00
Sennza Summer
$13.00
Digestivi Flight
$30.00
Amara Amaro D'arancia
$10.00
Fernet
Spinasse Cocktails
Amante
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Capella Romano
$15.00
Dalle Molle
$15.00
Durazzo
$15.00
Larsonie
$15.00
Martinez
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Old Pal
$15.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Amaro Sour
$15.00
Americano Cocktail
$15.00
Campari Spritz
$15.00
Contessa
$15.00
Cynar Collins
$15.00
La Strada
$15.00
Piedmont Sour
$15.00
Sbagliato
$15.00
Toronto
$15.00
Artusi Cocktails
Beer
NA Beverages
Moka Pot Coffee
$5.00
Moka Pot Decaf
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Decaf Americano
$5.00
Aranciata
$6.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$6.00
Grapefruitciata
$6.00
Hot Water
Juice
$6.00
Limonata
$6.00
Lurisia Sparkling
$8.00
Half Lurisia
$4.00
Lurisia Still
$8.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$6.00
NA Cocktail
$7.00
Tonic Water
$4.00
San Bitter
$3.00
Milk
$5.00
Seedlip Herbal
$10.00
Pathfinder
$10.00
Temperance
$11.00
Espresso
$5.00
Espresso Americano
$5.00
Esppresso Cappuccino
$6.00