Life On Mars

301 Reviews

$$

722 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Paper Bag

$0.08

The Tote

$7.00Out of stock

Records

ACDC- Back in Black

$24.00Out of stock

Albarn, David- The Nearer the Fountain

$23.00Out of stock

Alice in Chains- Facelift

$24.00Out of stock

Almost Famous- Soundtrack

$40.00Out of stock

Amos, Tori - Under the Pink

$31.00Out of stock

Arcade Fire- Everything Now

$28.00

Arcade Fire- Funeral (150 Gram Vinyl, Gatefold LP Jacket)

$23.00Out of stock

Arcade Fire- Neon Bible

$24.00Out of stock

Arcade Fire- We

$32.00

B-52's-B-52's

$25.00

Beach House- Once Twice Melody

$29.00

Beastie Boys - Pauls Boutique (180G)

$29.00Out of stock

Beastie Boys- Ill Communication

$28.00Out of stock

Beastie Boys- Licensed to Ill

$28.00Out of stock

Beatles - Abbey Road

$26.00

Beatles - Revolver

$26.00

Beatles - SGT Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band (2017 Stereo Mix)

$26.00

Beatles- Let It Be

$26.00

Berninger, Matt - Serpentine Prison (Colored Blue Vinyl, Indie Exclusive)

$20.00Out of stock

Beyonce- Lemonade

$31.00Out of stock

Black Keys - Brothers (Deluxe, Gatefold LP Jacket, Remastered Anniversary Edition)

$35.00Out of stock

Black Keys- Drop Out Boogie

$22.00

Black Pumas- Black Pumas

$20.00

Bloc Party- Silent Alarm

$29.00Out of stock

Bon Iver- For Emma, Forever Ago

$18.00
Bowie, David - Heroes

Bowie, David - Heroes

$24.00
Bowie, David - Hunky Dory

Bowie, David - Hunky Dory

$24.00

Bowie, David - Ziggy Stardust

$24.00Out of stock

Bowie, David -The Man Who Sold The World

$24.00

Bridges, Leon- Gold-Diggers Sound

$26.00

Bridges, Leon- Good Thing

$24.00

Buckley, Jeff- Grace

$25.00Out of stock

Buena Vista Social Club- S/T

$31.00Out of stock

Built To Spill-When the Wind...

$25.00

Bush, Kate- Hounds Of Love

$24.00Out of stock

Cake- Fashion Nugget

$27.00

Camp Cope- Running With the Hurricane

$24.00

Carlile, Brandi - Live at Benaroya Hall (With the Seattle Symphony)

$28.00Out of stock

Carlile, Brandi- In These Silent Days

$25.00

Cars- Candy O

$24.00

Cars- Shake It UP

$21.00

Cash, Johnny - The Essential Johnny Cash

$28.00

Cash, Johnny - At Folsom Prison (150 Gram Vinyl, Reissue, Download Insert)

$22.00

Cave, Nick - Idiot Prayer

$25.00

Charles, Ray The Best of Ray Charles: The Atlantic Years (Colored Vinyl, Blue)

$29.00

Childish Gambino - Awaken My Love!

$23.00

Childish Gambino - Because the Internet

$32.00
Clash - London Calling

Clash - London Calling

$32.00Out of stock

Cline, Patsy - Walking After Midnight

$39.00

Cohen, Leonard- Hallelujah and other...

$35.00

Coldplay- Parachutes

$22.00Out of stock

Coltrane, John - A Love Supreme

$35.00

Cornell, Chris - No One Sings..

$26.00Out of stock

Cranberries- Dreams

$23.00Out of stock

Creedence Clearwater Revival- Chronicle

$27.00

Cure - Head on The Door ( Import-UK)

$24.00

Cure- Disintegration

$29.00Out of stock

Cure- Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me

$30.00

Dangermouse & Black Thought- Cheat Codes

$27.00

Davis, Miles - Kind Of Blue

$26.00Out of stock

Davis, Miles - Bitches Brew

$26.00Out of stock

Death Cab For Cutie-Asphalt Meadows

$29.00

Del Rey, Lana - Chemtrails

$29.00

Depeche Mode - Violator (Import)

$21.00Out of stock

Depeche Mode- 101

$33.00Out of stock

Devo- Freedom of Choice

$22.00

Drake, Nick - Pink Moon

$26.00Out of stock

Duran Jones & the Indications- Private Space

$20.00

Dylan, Bob -The Freewheelin..

$23.00

Eilish, Billie- Happier Than Ever

$34.00

Father John Misty- Chloe...

$30.00

Fleet Foxes- Shore (IEX) (Crystal Clear Vinyl)

$23.00

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

$25.00Out of stock

Florence and The Machine- Dance

$38.00

Florence and The Machine- Lungs

$28.00

Fontaines DC- Skinty Fia

$28.00

Franklin, Aretha - Atlantic Singles Collection (1967-1970)

$29.00Out of stock

Franklin, Aretha- I Never Loved A Man

$24.00Out of stock

Franz Ferdinand- Franz Ferdinand

$23.00

Fugees- The Score

$27.00Out of stock

Funkadelic- Free Your Mind (180GM Blue Vinyl) (Import)

$27.00Out of stock

Funkadelic- Funkadelic

$27.00Out of stock

Funkadelic- Maggot Brain (United Kingdom- Import)

$27.00Out of stock

Funkadelic: 50th Anniversary Edition (180GM Orange Vinyl) (Import)

$27.00Out of stock

Gang of Four- Entertainment

$25.00

Gaye, Marvin - Whats Goin On

$39.00

Gorillaz- Song Machine, Season One

$22.00Out of stock

Grateful Dead- Skull and Roses

$42.00Out of stock

Green, Al - Greatest Hits

$25.00

Guns'N'Roses- Appetite For Destruction

$29.00

Harvey, PJ - To Bring You My Love

$24.00

Harvey, PJ - Dry

$27.00

Harvey, PJ - Is This Desire (2020 Reissue)

$24.00

Harvey, PJ - Rid of Me (Reissue)

$24.00

Harvey, PJ - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

$30.00

Head and the Heart- Self Titled

$26.00

Hendrix, Jimi - Are you Experienced

$39.00

Hendrix, Jimi - Electric Ladyland

$20.00

Hill, Lauryn - Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

$29.00Out of stock

Hold Steady- Open Door Policy

$17.00

Ibibio Sound Machine- Electricity

$21.00

Idles - Ultra Mono

$22.00

Idles- Brutalism

$22.00

Jesus and Mary Chain- Psychocandy

$19.00

Joplin, Janis- Greatest Hits

$21.00

Joy Division - Closer

$25.00

Jungle- Loving in Stereo

$24.00

Kinks- Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground, PT. 1

$24.00

Lamar, Kendrick- To Pimp A Butterfly

$27.00Out of stock

LCD Soundsystem- Sound of Silver (Import)

$28.00Out of stock

LCD Soundsystem- This is Happening

$28.00Out of stock

Linda Lindas- Growing Up

$25.00
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

$23.00

Lizzo- Special

$25.00

Lost Boys-SDTRK

$36.00

Low- Hey What

$19.00

Lumineers- Bright Side

$26.00

Mad Season- Above

$34.00Out of stock

Marley, Bob - Legend

$26.00

Massive Attack- Mezzanine

$30.00Out of stock

Mayfield, Curtis - Superfly

$21.00

Mazzy Star - So Tonight That I Might See

$22.00Out of stock

Metallica- Kill em All

$25.00

Metallica- Master of Puppets

$25.00

Metallica- Ride the Lightning

$25.00

Moby- Everything is wrong

$28.00

Modest Mouse- Golden Casket

$28.00

Modest Mouse- Good News For People...

$34.00Out of stock

Morphine- Cure for Pain

$28.00

Morrison, Van - Moondance (UK Import)

$27.00

Morrison, Van - Astralweeks

$27.00

Mudhoney- Every Good Boy Deserves...

$25.00

Nas- Illmatic

$31.00

Neutral Milk Hotel- In The Aeroplane Over the Sea (180GM Vinyl, Reissue)

$19.00

Nine Inch Nails- Pretty Hate Machine

$23.00

Nirvana - Unplugged in NY

$26.00Out of stock

Nirvana- Bleach

$18.00

Nirvana- In Utero (Import- Italy)

$31.00Out of stock

Notorious BIG- Greatest Hits

$29.00Out of stock

NWA- Straight Outta Compton

$37.00

Oasis - (What's the Story?) Morning Glory

$32.00Out of stock

Oasis- Definitely Maybe

$29.00

Odesza- The Last Goodbye

$34.00

Parks, Arlo- Collapsed in Sunbeams (Deep Red Vinyl)

$21.00

Parton, Dolly - Jolene

$23.00Out of stock

Pearl Jam- No Code

$32.00Out of stock

Petty, Tom - Wildflowers

$39.00

Pixies- Bossanova

$27.00Out of stock

Pixies- Come on Pilgrim

$23.00Out of stock

Pixies- Doolittle

$25.00Out of stock

Pixies- Surfer Rosa

$25.00

Pixies-Doggerel

$28.00

Portishead - Dummy (Import)

$34.00

Pretenders- S/T

$25.00
Prince - 1999

Prince - 1999

$34.00

Prince - Purple Rain

$26.00

Prince- Sign O' The Times (Limited Edition, Remastered)

$34.00Out of stock
Queen - Greatest Hits

Queen - Greatest Hits

$33.00

Radiohead - OK Computer

$27.00Out of stock

Radiohead- Amnesiac

$30.00

Radiohead- In Rainbows

$25.00Out of stock

Radiohead- Kid A

$32.00Out of stock

Radiohead- Pablo Honey

$25.00Out of stock

Ramones- Ramones

$22.00

Replacements- Tim

$21.00

Rolling Stones- Exile On Mainstreet

$29.00

Rolling Stones- Tattoo You

$35.00

Run The Jewels - RTJ4

$32.00Out of stock

Sharon Van Etten- We've Been...

$25.00

Shins- Oh Inverted World

$19.00

Sigur Ros- Med Sut...

$35.00Out of stock

Simon, Paul - Graceland

$42.00

Simone, Nina - Her Ultimate Collection

$25.00

Simpson, Sturgill - Cuttin' Grass Vol 1

$22.00Out of stock

Sleater Kinney- Path Of Wellness

$26.00

Sly and the Family Stone

$25.00Out of stock

Smith, Patti - Horses

$23.00

Smiths- Queen is Dead

$29.00

Smiths- Smiths

$29.00
Soundgarden - Badmotherfinger

Soundgarden - Badmotherfinger

$22.00

Soundgarden- Superunknown

$38.00

Specials - More Specials (40th Anniversary Half Speed Master Edition)

$25.00

Spoon- Gimme Fiction

$27.00Out of stock

St. Vincent- Daddys Home

$24.00

Stevens, Cat - Tea for the Tillerman

$36.00

Stevens, Sufjan - Illinois

$22.00

Stooges- Stooges

$20.00Out of stock

Strand of Oaks- In Heaven

$21.00

Styles, Harry- Harrys House

$39.00

Sugar- Copper Blue

$23.00

T.Rex- Electric Warrior

$38.00Out of stock

Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings and Food

$26.00

Talking Heads - Speaking in Tongues

$26.00

Talking Heads- Fear of Music

$21.00Out of stock

Tears For Fears- Songs From The....

$38.00

Temple of the Dog- Temple of the Dog

$22.00

Torres- Thirstier

$22.00

Tribe Called Quest - Midnight Marauders

$22.00Out of stock

Tribe Called Quest - People's Instinctive Travels

$29.00Out of stock

Tribe Called Quest- Low End Theory

$20.00Out of stock

True Loves- Sunday Afternoon

$25.00

Tune Yards-Sketchy

$24.00

TV Priest- My Other People

$24.00

Tyler, the Creator- Call Me if You Get Lost

$31.00
U2 - Joshua Tree

U2 - Joshua Tree

$38.00

U2- Achtung Baby

$27.00Out of stock

U2- Boy

$31.00

U2- Rattle and Hum

$27.00Out of stock

U2- The Unforgettable Fire

$30.00

U2- Under A Blood Red Sky

$31.00

Van Halen- 1984

$25.00

Various Artists - Singles Soundtrack

$28.00Out of stock

War On Drugs- Lost in the Dream

$26.00

Weezer- Blue Album

$20.00Out of stock

Wet Leg- S/T

$27.00

White Stripes- The White Stripes Greatest Hits (150GM Vinyl)

$26.00Out of stock

White, Jack- Fear of Dawn

$23.00

Winehouse, Amy- Live at Glastonbury

$38.00

Wonder, Stevie - Innervisions

$28.00

Wu Tang- Enter The Wu Tang

$22.00Out of stock

XTC - Drums & Wires (200Gram Vinyl + Bonus 7){Import}

$27.00Out of stock

Yeah Yeah Yeahs-Cool It Down

$28.00

Young, Neil- Harvest Moon

$29.00

Merch

B-Small

$25.00

B-Medium

$25.00

B-Large

$25.00

B-XLarge

$25.00

B-XXLarge

$25.00

B- Fitted Medium

$25.00

B- Fitted Large

$25.00

Staff Shirt

$15.00

W-Small

$25.00

W- Medium

$25.00

W-Large

$25.00

W-XLarge

$25.00

W- XXLarge

$25.00

W- Fitted MED

$25.00

W- Fitted LG

$25.00

Small Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Hoodie

$45.00

Large Hoodie

$45.00

X-Large Hoodie

$45.00

XX-Large Hoodie

$45.00

Staff Hoodie

$30.00

Small Crew

$32.00

Medium Crew

$32.00

Large Crew

$32.00

X-Large Crew

$32.00

XX-Large Crew

$32.00

Staff Crew

$20.00

YANA - Small

$20.00

YANA - Medium

$20.00Out of stock

YANA - Large

$20.00

YANA - XLarge

$20.00

YANA - XXLarge

$20.00

Staff YANA

$15.00

YANA WF - Medium

$35.00

YANA WF - Large

$35.00

Staff YANA WF

$20.00

The Tote

$7.00Out of stock

single flask

$10.00

Odds and Ends

Smith Tea Soothe Sayer

$13.00

Smith Tea Golden Light

$13.00

Room Rental

Room Rental $300

$300.00

Room Rental $400

$400.00

Room Rental $500

$500.00
Restaurant info

Life On Mars is a plant based bar on Capitol Hill. We have records, booze, and plenty of good times. Please when coming to pick up your food/drink remember to wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are shopping for bottles, bear with us while we are re-doing the store many things that are marked as sold out, are actually in stock. Your best bet is to call in and ask first.

722 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

