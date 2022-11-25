- Home
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
2,356 Reviews
$$
703 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Bellissimo
Smoked Tomato Field Roast (contains gluten), roma tomatoes, sautéed onions, banana peppers, fresh basil, and goat cheese served on a demi baguette with red pepper mayo and a splash of red wine vinegar.
The Bandit
House smoked tender beef brisket with our classic BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted sharp cheddar cheese on a demi baguette
Veggie BLT
Vegan bacon (contains gluten), lettuce, and tomato on toasted sliced bread with mayo. Vegenaise available upon request. (Cold Sandwich)
Buford T. Justice
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
Built To Satisfy
A classic BLT with Zoe's thick sliced bacon, mix greens, tomato, and aioli on a ciabatta roll.
Chaka's Favorite
House roasted all natural halal chicken breast, dill havarti, tomato, banana peppers, and house ranch sauce on a demi baguette
Club Tasty
HH roasted all natural turkey breast, Zoe's Black Forest ham and thick sliced bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, mix greens, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo, and mustard on a demi baguette.
Corleone
Hand cut, house cured pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and yellow mustard on a demi baguette
The Dude
Marinated and grilled flank steak, melted provolone, sautéed onions, fresh tomato relish, mix greens, sweet hot mustard (contains gluten), and mayo on a demi baguette
El Guapo
Roma tomatoes, red onions, green bell peppers, Italian herbs, smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar cheese, and ranch sauce on a demi baguette
Emilio Pestovez
Smoked Tomato Field Roast (contains gluten), homemade pesto, goat cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vinegar, mayo, salt and pepper
Fast Eddie
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheddah on our whole wheat sliced bread
The Gooch
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
The Juke
Vegan Chicken (contains gluten), our classic BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, banana peppers, and sharp cheddar cheese on a demi baguette.
Liotta
Zoe's Black Forest ham, Genovese salami (contains gluten), provolone, red onion, green peppers, banana peppers, mix greens, salt, pepper, mayo, mustard, oil, and vinegar on a demi baguette
Texas Tease
HoneyHole smoked Halal chicken breast, pulled and smothered in our classic BBQ sauce, sautéed onions, and melted sharp cheddah on a demi baguette
Waverider
House roasted all halal chicken breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Burgers
Herb 'N Cowboy Burger (V)
Almost Famous Vegetarian Burger with sharp cheddar, pepper jack, sautéed onion, our classic BBQ sauce, veggie bacon, and aioli on a fresh ciabatta roll.
HH Veggie Burger
Field burger (contains gluten), sharp cheddar, mix greens, tomato, red onion, pickle, and red pepper mayo on a fresh ciabatta roll
West Coast Blues Burger
Field Burger (contains gluten), blue cheese crumbles, veggie bacon, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, mix greens, and aioli on a fresh ciabatta roll.
Salads
Chef Salad
Mix greens, roasted all halal chicken, Zoe's bacon, avocado, roma tomatoes, red onion, and house ranch dressing
Flank Salad
Mix greens, marinated and grilled flank steak, roma tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, and house ranch dressing
House Salad
Mix greens, julienne carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes, and dried cranberries with a side of our house vinaigrette
Sides
Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Vegan Chili
Our renowned vegan chili will satisfy even the most devout meat eaters. Hearty, flavorful, and protein rich, it is soul warming and over the top delicious. Perfect on its own, over cheese fries, or with your favorite sandwich.
Hummus
Made with a kick of garlic and Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, our creamy Hummus is garnished with paprika and tomato relish Served with an entourage of toasted baguette slices.
Potato Salad
Delicious Homemade Potato Salad that happens to be vegan!
Coleslaw
Side Salad
Side of Avocado
Cornichons
tart and tangy tiny dill pickles make the prefect accompaniment to BBQ or go great with a beer. Order them barside alongside our famous pickleback.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts deep fired and tossed in our special seasoning. crispy and delicious with just enough pizazz. Vegan, Gluten Free and 100% delicious
Tim's BBQ Chips
Hawaiian Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Tim’s Jalapeño Chips
Tim’s Original Chips
Tim’s Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips
Spread & Dip
Beverages
Fountain Soda 20oz.
Apple Cider
Orange Juice
Pineapple juice
Can of Coke
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Sprite
Virgils Black Cherry
Virgils Cream Soda
Virgils Root Beer
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Damn, That's a Nice Hoodie (Red)
Damn, That's a Nice Hoodie (Grey)
Damn, That's a Nice Shirt
Damn, I'm Thirsty
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
"Damn, that's a good sandwich."
703 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122