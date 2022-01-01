Capitol Hill American restaurants you'll love

Capitol Hill restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Capitol Hill

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
Brisket Togo$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
Mac & Cheese Togo$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
More about Tavern Law
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$17.83
Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast
Ranch$0.75
Chicken Strips$13.99
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Complete Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Nicky Farms Sage Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Aioli, Bloody Mary Slaw, Served on a Brioche Bun with Breakfast Potatoes.
House Scramble$16.00
Eggs, House Made Tasso Ham, White Cheddar, Roasted Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Olmstead
Terra Plata image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$14.00
chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream
Truffle Chips$15.00
truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche
Shishito Peppers$15.00
sea salt, aioli, lemon
More about Terra Plata
Life On Mars image

FRENCH FRIES

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ya Basic Burger$13.00
Beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, garlic aioli.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
ghostfish beer battered, choice of buffalo, garlic-butter, or barbeque sauce (gf)
Cauliflower Wings$11.00
Come get em! Ghostfish-beer-battered cauliflower wings, choice of buffalo, spicy orange, or barbeque. Served with spicy ranch. (gf)
More about Life On Mars
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Harry's Roast Chicken
Roasted organic chicken served with Sourdough Croutons and Schmaltzy Potatoes, gribenes and a trio of sauces. Great for sharing!
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Caramelized brussels sprouts, smoked oyster vinaigrette, pickled shallots, dill
Harry's Egg Sandwich$17.00
two eggs*, choice of maple glazed bacon or avocado, mama lil’s peppers, potato bun, american cheese, crispy potatoes or green salad, gluten free bun option
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Redhook Brewlab image

PIZZA

Redhook Brewlab

714 E PIKE ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Redhook Brewlab





