Capitol Hill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Capitol Hill
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about Tavern Law
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo
|$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
|Brisket Togo
|$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
|Mac & Cheese Togo
|$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$17.83
Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast
|Ranch
|$0.75
|Chicken Strips
|$13.99
More about Olmstead
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Complete Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
Nicky Farms Sage Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Aioli, Bloody Mary Slaw, Served on a Brioche Bun with Breakfast Potatoes.
|House Scramble
|$16.00
Eggs, House Made Tasso Ham, White Cheddar, Roasted Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Terra Plata
FRENCH FRIES
Terra Plata
1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Churros
|$14.00
chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream
|Truffle Chips
|$15.00
truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche
|Shishito Peppers
|$15.00
sea salt, aioli, lemon
More about Life On Mars
FRENCH FRIES
Life On Mars
722 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ya Basic Burger
|$13.00
Beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, garlic aioli.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
ghostfish beer battered, choice of buffalo, garlic-butter, or barbeque sauce (gf)
|Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
Come get em! Ghostfish-beer-battered cauliflower wings, choice of buffalo, spicy orange, or barbeque. Served with spicy ranch. (gf)
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Harry's Roast Chicken
Roasted organic chicken served with Sourdough Croutons and Schmaltzy Potatoes, gribenes and a trio of sauces. Great for sharing!
|Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Caramelized brussels sprouts, smoked oyster vinaigrette, pickled shallots, dill
|Harry's Egg Sandwich
|$17.00
two eggs*, choice of maple glazed bacon or avocado, mama lil’s peppers, potato bun, american cheese, crispy potatoes or green salad, gluten free bun option