Seattle Italian restaurants you'll love

Seattle restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Seattle

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
BLT$17.00
bacon, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto aïoli, grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Purple Cafe - Seattle
Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CLASSIC PEP$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
CHUNKY AVOCADO SALAD$16.00
frisée, crispy quinoa, shallot, basil, cucumber, pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
GEM LETTUCE SALAD$14.00
everything spiced breadcrumbs, parmigiano-reggiano, black pepper buttermilk dressing
Fiasco
Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Classica$12.00
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.
Fettuccine con Salsiccia$20.00
Handmade Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.
Lasagna$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$13.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ketchup, aioli, pickle
NY Strip Steak$38.00
fried new potato, green garlic salsa verde
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
pickles, aioli
Haymaker
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$13.95
Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices
Beef Lasagna$13.95
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bechamel, marinara, fresh lasagna sheets
Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Pasta & Co
Modena image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARLIC KNOTS$7.95
Our home made traditional crust, twisted and topped with Parmesan cheese , oregano . Served with Marinara sauce. ( 6 pieces )
ITALIAN SALAD$9.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
CAESAR SALAD$10.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
Modena
Staple & Fancy image

 

Staple & Fancy

4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (971 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bucatini Amatricana$25.00
tomato, guanciale, red onion, pecorino romano
Half Chicken$28.00
savoy cabbage, turnip puree, apple, honey mustard
Baguette$9.00
bagna cauda
Staple & Fancy
Independent Pizzeria image

 

Independent Pizzeria

4235 E Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Twin Peaks$15.00
fontina, cremini mushroom, sage
Norwalk$18.00
grana, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
The Queen$14.00
fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil
Independent Pizzeria
Bar Cotto image

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
Salsiccia$18.00
Mild Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Grana
Pepperoni$18.00
Deep-cupping Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Grana
Bar Cotto
Patxi's Pizza image

 

Patxi's Pizza

5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
14" BYO THIN$19.00
Patxi's Pizza
Willmott's Ghost image

Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
Sausage Pizza$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
Foccacia & Olive Oil$8.00
Fresh focaccia made with Cairinsprings Mills Flour from the Skagit Valley and the best Italian olive oil!
Willmott's Ghost
The Pink Door image

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two of Mama's Meatballs$9.00
Our classic meatballs served with marinara sauce
Ciabatta Bread$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
Family Bolognese • KIT$21.00
Choose size when ordering. You asked for it! So here it is: Our famous beef & pork BOLOGNESE Kit. Sauce is ready to heat up and fresh noodles are ready to cook in three minutes. Just to be reminded again, is a note of instructions from Jackie. She’s SO bossy.
The Pink Door
Tavolata - Belltown image

Tavolata - Belltown

2323 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Leg Dinner for Two$70.00
Grilled Lamb Leg
•Toasted Allium Marinade
•Polenta
•Roasted Onions
•Sultanas
•Basil
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Frissee
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Bean
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
Tonnarelli Dinner for Two$60.00
Tonnarelli
•Black Pepper
•Pecorino
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Bean
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
Rigatoni Dinner for Two$60.00
Rigatoni
•Spicy Pork Sausage
•Tomato
•Marjoram
•Parmesan
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Beans
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
Tavolata - Belltown
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Deli

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salumi Muffo$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
Porchetta Sandwich$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
Leonetta's Meatballs$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
Salumi Deli
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$5.00
house focaccia, infused olive oil
Verdure$14.00
grilled broccolini, romesco, Calabrian oil, toasted almond
Burrata$18.00
delicata squash, pickled grape, hazelnut, saba, black pepper cracker
Serafina Osteria
Salumi Online Catering image

 

Salumi Online Catering

404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Premier Board (Serves 10-12)$150.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Large Sandwich Platter$120.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
Small Sandwich Platter$60.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
Salumi Online Catering
Tavolata - Stone Way image

 

Tavolata - Stone Way

3627 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrata$16.00
•Pear Mostarda
•Walnut
•Celery Leaf
•Crostini
Bucatini$27.00
•Black Trumpet
•Guanciale
•Parmesan
•Parsley
•Egg Yolk*
Pappardelle$25.00
•Beef and Pork Ragu
•Tomato
•Mint
•Chili
•Orange
•Grana Padano
Tavolata - Stone Way
Tavolata - Capitol Hill image

 

Tavolata - Capitol Hill

501 East Pike Street, Suite 100, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tonnarelli$23.00
• Pecorino
• Cracked Pepper
• Butter
Sea Wolf Baguette$7.00
• Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
• Caciocavallo
Spaghetti with Tomato$24.00
• Tomato
• Basil
• Parmesan (Vegetarian)
• add Chicken and Pork Meatballs $3ea
Tavolata - Capitol Hill
Rione XIII image

Rione XIII

401 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Calabrese$14.00
'Nduja, Tomato, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pickled onion
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino (vegetarian)
Rione XIII
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery image

 

Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sand Point Pils$5.50
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
Spinasse image

 

Spinasse

1531 14th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinasse
Italio Pizza and Pasta image

 

Italio Pizza and Pasta

805 Nw 85th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Italio Pizza and Pasta
Il Nido image

 

Il Nido

2717 61st Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (2531 reviews)
Il Nido
Mezzanotte Seattle image

 

Mezzanotte Seattle

1210 South Bailey Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Mezzanotte Seattle
Restaurant banner

 

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

2200 Westlake Ave Suite 112, Seattle

No reviews yet
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

4411 STONE WAY N, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3546 reviews)
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3716 reviews)
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

