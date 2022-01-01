Seattle Italian restaurants you'll love
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|BLT
|$17.00
bacon, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, basil pesto aïoli, grilled sourdough
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|CLASSIC PEP
|$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|CHUNKY AVOCADO SALAD
|$16.00
frisée, crispy quinoa, shallot, basil, cucumber, pepitas, champagne vinaigrette
|GEM LETTUCE SALAD
|$14.00
everything spiced breadcrumbs, parmigiano-reggiano, black pepper buttermilk dressing
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Classica
|$12.00
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted homemade bread.
|Fettuccine con Salsiccia
|$20.00
Handmade Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
Haymaker
1903 Yale PL E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$13.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, ketchup, aioli, pickle
|NY Strip Steak
|$38.00
fried new potato, green garlic salsa verde
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
pickles, aioli
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$13.95
Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices
|Beef Lasagna
|$13.95
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bechamel, marinara, fresh lasagna sheets
|Just Chicken
|$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$7.95
Our home made traditional crust, twisted and topped with Parmesan cheese , oregano . Served with Marinara sauce. ( 6 pieces )
|ITALIAN SALAD
|$9.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
Staple & Fancy
4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bucatini Amatricana
|$25.00
tomato, guanciale, red onion, pecorino romano
|Half Chicken
|$28.00
savoy cabbage, turnip puree, apple, honey mustard
|Baguette
|$9.00
bagna cauda
Independent Pizzeria
4235 E Madison, Seattle
|Popular items
|Twin Peaks
|$15.00
fontina, cremini mushroom, sage
|Norwalk
|$18.00
grana, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
|The Queen
|$14.00
fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
|Salsiccia
|$18.00
Mild Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Grana
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
Deep-cupping Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Grana
Patxi's Pizza
5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
|14" BYO THIN
|$19.00
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
|Sausage Pizza
|$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
|Foccacia & Olive Oil
|$8.00
Fresh focaccia made with Cairinsprings Mills Flour from the Skagit Valley and the best Italian olive oil!
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Popular items
|Two of Mama's Meatballs
|$9.00
Our classic meatballs served with marinara sauce
|Ciabatta Bread
|$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
|Family Bolognese • KIT
|$21.00
Choose size when ordering. You asked for it! So here it is: Our famous beef & pork BOLOGNESE Kit. Sauce is ready to heat up and fresh noodles are ready to cook in three minutes. Just to be reminded again, is a note of instructions from Jackie. She’s SO bossy.
Tavolata - Belltown
2323 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Lamb Leg Dinner for Two
|$70.00
Grilled Lamb Leg
•Toasted Allium Marinade
•Polenta
•Roasted Onions
•Sultanas
•Basil
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Frissee
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Bean
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
|Tonnarelli Dinner for Two
|$60.00
Tonnarelli
•Black Pepper
•Pecorino
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Bean
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
|Rigatoni Dinner for Two
|$60.00
Rigatoni
•Spicy Pork Sausage
•Tomato
•Marjoram
•Parmesan
Baguette
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
•Whipped Butter
Tavolata Salad
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Castlefranco
•Champagne Vinegar
•Green Beans
•Radish
•Parmesan
Burrata
•Smoked Grape
•Watercress
•Crostini
How To Cook a Wolf Cookie
•Chocolate Chip
•Pistacio
Salumi Deli
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salumi Muffo
|$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
|Porchetta Sandwich
|$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
|Leonetta's Meatballs
|$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread
|$5.00
house focaccia, infused olive oil
|Verdure
|$14.00
grilled broccolini, romesco, Calabrian oil, toasted almond
|Burrata
|$18.00
delicata squash, pickled grape, hazelnut, saba, black pepper cracker
Salumi Online Catering
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Premier Board (Serves 10-12)
|$150.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
|Large Sandwich Platter
|$120.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
|Small Sandwich Platter
|$60.00
A selection of our sandwiches cut in quarters and served on a platter, choose a combination of: Classic Salumi and Fontina Cheese, Hot Sopressata and Provolone Cheese, Finocchiona and Mozzarella, Mole Salami and Mozzarella, Grindhouse, The Chicago, Veggie Melt, and the Salumi Muffo
Tavolata - Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$16.00
•Pear Mostarda
•Walnut
•Celery Leaf
•Crostini
|Bucatini
|$27.00
•Black Trumpet
•Guanciale
•Parmesan
•Parsley
•Egg Yolk*
|Pappardelle
|$25.00
•Beef and Pork Ragu
•Tomato
•Mint
•Chili
•Orange
•Grana Padano
Tavolata - Capitol Hill
501 East Pike Street, Suite 100, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tonnarelli
|$23.00
• Pecorino
• Cracked Pepper
• Butter
|Sea Wolf Baguette
|$7.00
• Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
• Caciocavallo
|Spaghetti with Tomato
|$24.00
• Tomato
• Basil
• Parmesan (Vegetarian)
• add Chicken and Pork Meatballs $3ea
Rione XIII
401 15th Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Calabrese
|$14.00
'Nduja, Tomato, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pickled onion
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino (vegetarian)
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sand Point Pils
|$5.50
Italio Pizza and Pasta
805 Nw 85th St, Seattle
Il Nido
2717 61st Ave SW, Seattle
Mezzanotte Seattle
1210 South Bailey Street, Seattle
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
2200 Westlake Ave Suite 112, Seattle
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
4411 STONE WAY N, Seattle
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
4918 Rainier Ave S, Seattle