Italian
Sandwiches

Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

404 Occidental Ave South

Seattle, WA 98104

Order Again

Hot Sandwiches

Cubano

$15.00

Braised pork shoulder and black forest ham. House-made bread and butter pickles, Dijon mustard, fontina cheese.

Braised Porchetta

$15.00

Braised pork shoulder in our signature spice blend. Calabrian chili chimichurri roasted onions and pickled peppers.

Brie and Pickled Apple Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Triple cream brie, fontina, pickled Honey Crisp apples, baby arugula, roasted onions, herb and garlic spread

Eggplant Parm

$15.00

Panko-fried eggplant cutlets, herb and garlic spread, fresh-pulled mozzarella, roasted onions and pickled peppers

Meatball Sub

$15.00

House-made pork and beef meatballs and marinara sauce. Comes with fresh-pulled mozzarella, herb and garlic spread, roasted onions and pickled peppers.

Cold Sandwiches

Salami Sandwich

$15.00

Choose from our "Core 4" salami flavors (Classic, Hot Sopressata, Finocchiona, Mole). Your choice of provolone, fontina, or fresh-pulled mozzarella (+$1). Comes with herb and garlic spread, roasted onions and pickled peppers.

Autumn Bird

$15.00

Fresh chicken salad with braised chicken thighs, fresh dill, pickled celery, sliced grapes, green olives, capers. Comes with Calabrian chili mayo, fontina cheese, basil and arugula salad.

Muffo

$15.00

House-made mortadella, hot sopressata, green olive tapenade, provolone, roasted onions

Eggplant and Mozz

$15.00

Cold Panko-fried eggplant cutlets, fresh-pulled mozzarella, Calabrian chili chimichurri, arugula and basil salad

Grindhouse

$15.00

Hot sopressata and classic salami, house-made mortadella, Dijon mustard, Calabrian-chili mayo, shredded chicories, house-made dill pickles chips, provolone.

Ham and Cheese

$15.00

Black Forest smoked ham and fontina cheese. Calabrian chili mayo and Dijon mustard, house-made dill pickle chips, shredded chicories and red onion.

Sides

Irma's Pazole soup with braised pork shoulder, hominy, cabbage, oregano, radish

A La Carte Meatball

$5.00

2 meatballs in marinara

A La Carte Porchetta

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Soup of the day Check our instagram @salumideli for weekly soup updates!

Chips

$2.50

Salads

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Curly kale, croutons, parmesan, lemon wedge, Caesar dressing, black pepper

Salumi "Chicory Chop" Salad

$15.00

Chicory mix, finocchiona salami, pickled honey crisp apples, shredded fontina cheese, shaved red onion, and red wine vinaigrette

Sweets

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Orange San Pell

$3.50

Lemon San Pell

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sparkling Water (San Pellegrino)

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

2LB Deli Sticks

Our wrapped and vacuum sealed whole sticks of our salami. Shelf stable/doesn't require refrigeration until you open them!
Mole with Ancho, Cinnamon, Chipotle

Mole with Ancho, Cinnamon, Chipotle

$52.00

This longtime favorite was inspired by the magical fusion of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors made famous in the kitchens of Mexico.

Finocchiona with Fennel, Black Pepper and Yellow Curry

Finocchiona with Fennel, Black Pepper and Yellow Curry

$52.00

We use traditional cracked black pepper and fennel with a touch of curry, making this anything but Grandma’s finocchiona.

Hot Soppressata

$52.00

Classic Salami

$52.00

Sliced Salami (1/4lb Increments)

Pick your flavor, weight, and if you'd like it to be sliced or chunked!

Finocchionna

$7.00+

We use traditional cracked black pepper and fennel with a touch of curry, making this anything but Grandma’s finocchiona.

Mole

$7.00+

This longtime favorite was inspired by the magical fusion of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors made famous in the kitchens of Mexico.

Mustard

$7.00+

Yellow and brown mustard seed get an extra kick with added chili flakes.

Classic Salami

$7.00+

Piccolos

Our 5oz vacuum sealed and wrapped salami sticks, perfect for travel, gifts and hiking!

Classic Salumi Piccolo

$13.00

Hot Sopressata Piccolo

$13.00

Finocchiona Piccolo

$13.00

Mole Piccolo

$13.00

Agrumi Piccolo

$13.00

Slice Packs

Classic and Mole

$7.50

Finocchiona and Agrumi

$7.50

Boards

Meat and Cheese Boards

$30.00+

Our meat and cheese plate comes with an assortment of our classic salamis as well as fun seasonal options. Boards are all chef's choice and will come with cheese, crackers, and pickles. Small feeds 2-3 Medium feeds 4-7 Large feeds 8-10 AUTO-GRATUITY OF 18% IS APPLIED TO ALL CHECKS OVER $100

Party Pack (Great for offices or group lunches)

Party Pack for 5

$100.00

Party pack is 5 meals for $100 and you get the works! Each person picks their Sandwich or Salad, drink, flavor of chip, and everyone gets a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie! ALL ORDERS OVER $100 ARE SUBJECT TO A 18% AUTO-GRATUITY. 100% OF TIPS GO TO THE STAFF.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back for lunch! Our restaurant is open for dine-in, take out, and delivery Tuesday through Saturday 11am - 4pm. For online orders go to salumideli.com, Grubhub, or DoorDash!

Website

Location

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Salumi Deli Restaurant image
Salumi Deli Restaurant image
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

