Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

Meat and Cheese Boards

$30.00 +

Our meat and cheese plate comes with an assortment of our classic salamis as well as fun seasonal options. Boards are all chef's choice and will come with cheese, crackers, and pickles. Small feeds 2-3 Medium feeds 4-7 Large feeds 8-10 AUTO-GRATUITY OF 18% IS APPLIED TO ALL CHECKS OVER $100