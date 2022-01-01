Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches
Gastropubs

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

LOCO MOCO SCOTCH EGG

STARTERS

salt, vinegar, and seaweed

NORI TOTS

$6.00

salt, vinegar, and seaweed

TERI BURGER

$10.00

american cheese, pickles, mayotard, english muffin

KANAME SALAD

$12.00

spring mix, ginger miso, cucumber

PIG HEAD KATSU MUSUBI

$12.00

fried braised pig head, bull dog sauce, toasted nori, rice

CRAB RANGOONS

$16.00

NW dungeness crab, togarashi sweet ‘n sour sauce, chives

MAINS

LOCO MOCO SCOTCH EGG

$24.00

hamburger, egg, mac salad, rice

MISO SOUP RISOTTO

$22.00

arborio rice, white miso, soft tofu, pea furikake

OXTAIL SOUP SAIMIN

$24.00

braised oxtail, pork jowl char siu, egg noodles, kamaboko, cilantro

SWEETS

rum caramel, banana fro-yo, hazelnut

ANDAGI

$8.00

matcha

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Family-run gastropub with Japanese tasting dishes, plus shochu cocktails & sake in a rustic setting.

610 S Jackson st, Seattle, WA 98104

