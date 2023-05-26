Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Zuba - Westlake Center

20 Reviews

$$

400 Pine Street, #3050

Seattle, WA 98101

Popular Items

Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

$10.99

Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita

$9.50

Mixed lamb & beef meat with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, with tzatziki sauce on gyro pita bread.

FOOD

Meat Sandwiches

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

Chicken Shawerma Wrap

$10.99

Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.

Lamb Shawerma Wrap

Lamb Shawerma Wrap

$12.99

Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley and tahini sauce.

Kofta Wrap

$10.99

Minced ground lamb & beef shaped in logs with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley and tahini sauce.

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita

Lamb & Beef Gyro Pita

$9.50

Mixed lamb & beef meat with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, with tzatziki sauce on gyro pita bread.

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap

Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap

$10.50

Mixed lamb & beef meat with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, with tzatziki sauce in a tortilla wrap.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$9.50

Sliced chicken gyro with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.50

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Falafel Pita

$9.50

Ground garbanzo & fava beans mixed with herbs & vegetables, then deep fried with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, cucumbers and tahini sauce on pita bread.

Falafel Wrap

$10.50

Veggie Mix Wrap

$10.99

Fried califlower, falafel, and hummus.

Zaatar & Cheese

Zaatar & Cheese

$6.99

Ground thyme, oregano & sesame seed with olive oil and feta cheese on pita bread.

Platters

All platters are served with 1 pita bread, salad with feta cheese, your choice of rice or fries, and your choice of hummus or baba ghanoush.
Chicken Shawerma Platter

Chicken Shawerma Platter

$14.99

Chicken shawerma, salad with feta cheese, 1 pita bread, your choice of rice OR fries, and your choice of hummus OR baba ghanoush.

Lamb & Beef Gyro Platter

$14.99

Lamb & beef gyro, salad with feta cheese, 1 pita bread, your choice of rice OR fries, and your choice of hummus OR baba ghanoush.

Lamb Shawerma

Lamb Shawerma

$15.99

Lamb Shawerma, salad with feta cheese, 1 pita bread, your choice of rice OR fries, and your choice of hummus OR baba ghanoush.

Kofta Platter

Kofta Platter

$15.99

Kofta (2 pieces), salad with feta cheese, 1 pita bread, your choice of rice OR fries, and your choice of hummus OR baba ghanoush.

Zuba Veggie Platter

$14.99

Fried califlower, 2 falafel , 1 pita bread, salad with feta cheese, your choice of rice OR fries, and your choice of hummus OR baba ghanoush.

Sides

Falafel

Falafel

$4.99

4 pieces of falafel.

Baba Ghanoush

$6.99

Roasted eggplant with tahini sauce and 1 pita bread.

Hummus

Hummus

$6.99

Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.

Grape Leaves

$6.50

Stuffed with rice and herbs (6 pieces).

French Fries

$3.99
Zuba Fries

Zuba Fries

$11.99

Fries, chicken OR lamb & beef gyro, feta cheese, with garlic OR tzatziki sauce.

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$6.75

Fries, feta cheese, with garlic OR tzatziki sauce.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.50

Lentils blended with vegetables and herbs.

Side Mix (2 Choices)

$11.50

A choice of 2 sides from hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel, fried califlower, with 2 pita bread.

Spiced Basmati Rice

$4.50

Basamti rice with special house spices.

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Extra garlic, tahini, or tzatziki sauce on the side.

Extra Pita Bread

$1.50

1 extra pita bread.

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing & tzatziki sauce.

Gyro OR Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and gyro OR chicken shawerma with tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Salad

$11.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and falafel with tahini sauce.

Side Garden Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, with vinaigrette dressing.

Kids Meals

Kid's meals are smaller portions and come with Capri Sun juice.

Kid's Sandwiches

$11.50

Your choice of chicken shawerma OR lamb & beef gyro OR falafel with fries and juice.

Kid's Platters

$11.50

Your choice of chicken shawerma OR lamb & beef gyro OR falafel with rice and juice.

Dessert

Baklava

$3.99

Filo layers with nuts drizzled with sugar syrup.

DRINKS

Cold Drinks

Soda

$2.25

Juice

$2.75

Water

$1.99

Hibiscus

$3.99Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Black Tea with Sage

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
At Zuba our mission is to provide the most authentic taste with fresh ingredients in a friendly atmosphere.

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle, WA 98101

Zuba image
Zuba image
Zuba image

