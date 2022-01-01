Curry in Seattle

SD Curry Sauce image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SD Curry Sauce$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
More about Macleod’s
Pa-Nang Curry image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pa-Nang Curry$16.95
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry with basil, Kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Anju Bar and Eatery image

 

Anju Bar and Eatery

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Korean Curry w/ chicken$11.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Coconut Panang Curry image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Panang Curry$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Kanak image

 

Kanak

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Curry Specialty$12.00
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
More about Kanak
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Pa Nang Curry$15.50
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. *Rice is not included.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Coconut Curry Chicken image

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Mango Curry image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Curry
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CURRY PUMPKIN$20.00
braised with dried yuba in house curry spice blend, rice paddy herb
More about Stateside
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry tofu ramen$12.00
curry broth with ramen noodles, crispy tofu, broccoli, carrots and red pepper
More about box bar
ecae3655-11ad-4a0e-b48e-c15ce8ba25e8 image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Karaage Curry$13.00
Deep fried marinated chicken thigh pieces, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
Chicken Katsu Curry$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry
More about Thai Ginger
Panang Curry image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry$14.00
Bell peppers, lime leaves, peanuts cooked with coconut milk. Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

