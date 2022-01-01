Curry in Seattle
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|SD Curry Sauce
|$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Pa-Nang Curry
|$16.95
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry with basil, Kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Korean Curry w/ chicken
|$11.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Coconut Panang Curry
|$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Kanak
2211 4th ave, seattle
|House Curry Specialty
|$12.00
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Pa Nang Curry
|$15.50
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. *Rice is not included.
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Mango Curry
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CURRY PUMPKIN
|$20.00
braised with dried yuba in house curry spice blend, rice paddy herb
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Curry tofu ramen
|$12.00
curry broth with ramen noodles, crispy tofu, broccoli, carrots and red pepper
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Chicken Karaage Curry
|$13.00
Deep fried marinated chicken thigh pieces, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$14.00
deep fried panko breaded chicken cutlet, Japanese curry sauce, with rice
*contains gluten