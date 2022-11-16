  • Home
Arashi Ramen - Tukwila 17045 Southcenter Pkwy

No reviews yet

17045 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

Popular Items

R4 Spicy Miso
R8 Spicy TanTan Men
R6 Black Garlic

Appetizer

A1 Karaage

$8.25

Japanese style fried chicken.

A2 Honey Garlic Karaage

$8.95

Japanese fried chicken with our special honey garlic sauce.

A3 Gyoza

$7.50

Pan-fried pork and chicken pot stickers. 6 pieces.

A4 Takoyaki

$8.25

Octopus ball with seaweed, mayo, okonomi sauce, and bonito flakes. 6 pieces.

A5 Salad

$6.50

Mixed vegetables with house blend special dressing.

A6 Edamame

$3.95

Boiled soybeans with salt.

Ramen

R1 Shio

$12.25

Thin Noodle. Salt based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, red ginger.

R2 Shoyu

$12.25

Thin noodle. Soy sauce based, pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.

R3 Miso

$13.25

Thick noodle. Miso based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.

R4 Spicy Miso

$14.25

Thick noodle. Very popular. Spicy miso based, marinated chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn.

R5 Arashi

$14.95

Thin noodle. Salt-based, 3 pork belly chashu, seaweed, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion.

R6 Black Garlic

$14.25

Thin noodle. Very popular. Salt-based, pork belly chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion, fried onion, black garlic oil.

R7 TanTan Men

$14.25

Thick noodle. Sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.

R8 Spicy TanTan Men

$14.95

Thick noodle. Very popular. Spicy sesame paste, seasoned ground pork, green onion, chili oil.

R9 Cold Sweet Soy

$13.25

Thick noodle. Sweet soy sauce, chopped chashu, seasoned soft-boiled egg, tomato, vege, sesame seed.

R10 Creamy Veggie

$13.25

Thin noodle. Vegetable broth, tofu (3 pieces), bean sprouts, green onion, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and garlic oil.

Combo

C1 Gyoza combo

$6.50

3 pieces Gyoza + 1/2 size house salad

C2 Karaage combo

$7.25

3 pieces Karaage + 1/2 size house salad

C3 Honey Garlic Karaage combo

$7.95

3 pieces Honey Garlic Karaage + 1/2 size house salad

C4 Takoyaki combo

$7.25

3 pieces Takoyaki + 1/2 size house salad

Rice Bowl

B1 Chashu Bowl

$8.25

Rice with marinated chopped chashu, egg, green onion, seaweed, red ginger.

B2 Honey Bowl

$8.95

Most popular. Rice with honey garlic fried chicken, mayo, mixed vegetables.

B3 Curry Bowl

$8.25

Japanese style curry with rice, ground chicken, red radish.

B4 Soboro Bowl

$8.25

Rice with sweet ground pork, egg, green onion.

Side Rice

$1.75

Utensil

Under Washington state's new Single-use Serviceware Law, we're not allowed to provide to-go utensils by default. You may, however, add the utensil set(s) to cart, and we can then legally provide them with your order.

Utensil Set

$0.40

Each utensil set includes: - 1 to-go spoon - 1 to-go fork - 1 pair of bamboo chopstick - 1 paper napkin

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Calpico

$3.75

Original flavor, soda, in a can.

Ramune

$3.75

Original flavor, soda.

Ice Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweetened in a can.

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Yogurt Drink

$1.50
Green Tea (1 pack)

$12.50

Sugimoto Matcha Genmaicha Teabags (20 bags / pack). Green tea with roasted rice & matcha.

Beer

Purchase of Beer/Sake must accompany meal/food.

Asahi

$5.95

11.2 oz

Sapporo

$5.95

12 oz

Sapporo Black

$8.00

22 oz

J-Pop - White Peach

$6.95

12 oz

Sake

Purchase of Beer/Sake must accompany meal/food.

Choya Plum Wine

$4.95

50ml Sweet plum wine.

One Cup Nigori

$6.50

180ml

Ikezo Jelly Sake - Peach

$6.95

180ml Sparkling Jelly Sake

Hana Awaka - Sparkling Yuzu Sake

$10.50

250ml

Hakushika - Fresh & Light

$11.50

300ml

Kinokuniya Bunzaemon

$11.50

300ml

Ozeki Dry

$11.50

375ml

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
17045 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188

