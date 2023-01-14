Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Tukwila

review star

No reviews yet

17380 Southcenter Parkway

Tukwila, WA 98188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Low Country Boil
M4. Crawfish 1 LB
M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

Starters

A1. Hush Puppies (10)

A1. Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00
A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.00
A3. Onion Rings (15)

A3. Onion Rings (15)

$5.00
A4. Fried Calamari (15)

A4. Fried Calamari (15)

$10.50
A6. Steamed Oysters

A6. Steamed Oysters

$16.00+

A7. Chicken Wings

$10.00+

A9. Cajun Shrimp

$10.50

A10. Popcorn Crawfish

$16.00

A11. Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

A12. Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

A13. Jalapeno Poppers (8)

$6.00

A14. Soft Shell Crab (2)

$15.00

A15. Appetizer Combo Platter

$19.99

wings, hush puppies, cheese sticks, calamari, and pickles

Soup/Salad

S1. Clam Chowder

$7.50

S2. Gumbo

$7.50

S3. House Garden Salad

$6.50

S4. Cajun Shrimp Salad

$12.50

S5. Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50

Extras

E1. Corn on the Cob (3)

$3.00

E2. Potato (3)

$2.50
E3. Cajun Fries

E3. Cajun Fries

$5.00
E4. Sweet Potato Fries

E4. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
E5. French Fries

E5. French Fries

$4.00

E6. Steamed Rice

$2.00

E7. Sausage 1/2lb

$6.00

E7. Sausage 1lb

$12.00

E8. Eggs (3)

$3.50

E10. Seasoning (8oz)

$3.00

E15. seasoning (2oz)

$1.00

E11. Condiments (2oz)

$0.75

E12. Dry Seasoning (2oz)

$0.75

E13. Steamed Broccoli

$3.50
E14. Bread

E14. Bread

$3.00

E16. 1 Egg

$1.50

E17. 1 Potato

$1.00

E18. 1 Corn

$1.50

E19. Lemon

Signature Combos

Famous Low Country Boil

$36.95

Two Way Shrimp

$20.95

Garlic Shrimp with Creamy 88

$12.50

Garlic Shrimp with 88 Sauce

$12.50

Famous Low Boil $10

$10.00Out of stock

Boiling Full Pound

M1. Blue Crab 1 LB

$22.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB

$19.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

$38.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1 LB

M4. Crawfish 1 LB

$15.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1 LB

$15.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1 LB

M7. Manila Clams 1 LB

$15.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1 LB

$15.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1 LB

M9. Black Mussel 1 LB

$15.00

boils come with corn and potato

M10. King Crab Legs

$75.00

boils come with corn and potato

M11. Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$21.00

boils come with corn and potato

M12. Dungeness Clusters

$38.00

boils come with corn and potato

M14. Live Dungeness Crab 2lbs

$39.98

Boiling Half Pound

boils come with corn and potato

M1. Blue Crab 1/2 LB

$12.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp No Head 1/2 LB

$11.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab 1/2 LB

$22.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB

M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB

$8.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp Head On 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1/2 LB

$8.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB

M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB

$8.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1/2 LB

$8.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB

M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB

$8.00

boils come with corn and potato

Fried Basket

F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$12.50

baskets come with fries

F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)

F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)

$13.50

baskets come with fries

F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)

F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)

$13.50

baskets come with fries

F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)

F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$12.50

baskets come with fries

F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$13.50

baskets come with fries

F6. Fried Combo

Pick 2 or 3 items to make your own fried combo

Po Boys

P1. Shrimp Po Boys

P1. Shrimp Po Boys

$14.00

po boys come with fries

P2. Chicken Tender Po Boys

$14.00

po boys come with fries

P3. Catfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P5. Oyster Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P6. Crawfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

Deserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17380 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca Mexican Restaurant - Tukwila
orange star4.5 • 3,556
17555 Southcenter Parkway Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Arashi Ramen - Tukwila - 17045 Southcenter Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
17045 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
orange starNo Reviews
16943 Southcenter Parkway Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Grazie Restaurant -
orange star4.2 • 2,578
16943 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai - Tukwila
orange star4.3 • 5,998
16876 Southcenter Pkwy Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext
Trapper's Sushi - Tukwila
orange star4.5 • 4,147
468 Southcenter Mall Tukwila, WA 98188
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tukwila

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tukwila
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston