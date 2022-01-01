South Lake Union restaurants you'll love

South Lake Union restaurants
South Lake Union's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Must-try South Lake Union restaurants

Tap & Trotter: image

 

Tap & Trotter:

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack$18.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack$12.99
BB's Teriyaki image

 

BB's Teriyaki

210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
Fountain Drink$2.00
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

1253 Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Smoker$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Tear Jerker$14.95
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
Jack's BBQ image

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rib Plate$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Hushpuppies$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
California Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vallarta Quesadilla$17.00
Two Large flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Pho Ha Noi$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
Homegrown - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
Cask & Trotter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cask & Trotter

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chx Wings (12)$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
Corn Bread$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1051 Thomas St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own$10.97
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle image

 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

825 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tapster image

 

Tapster

1011 Valley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
