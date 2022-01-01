South Lake Union restaurants you'll love
More about Tap & Trotter:
Tap & Trotter:
709 Westlake Ave, Seattle
Popular items
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie
$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack
$18.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack
$12.99
More about BB's Teriyaki
BB's Teriyaki
210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Goyza
$2.00
BYO
$11.00
Fountain Drink
$2.00
More about Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes
$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble
$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl
$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
More about Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
1253 Thomas St, Seattle
Popular items
The Smoker
$15.95
American Kobe Beef, Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Smoker Sauce
The Classic 'MeriCAN
$16.95
American Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon, and Billion Island Sauce
Tear Jerker
$14.95
American Kobe Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Jalapenos, Satan's Tears Ketchup, and Habanero Mayo
More about Jack's BBQ
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
Popular items
Rib Plate
$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
The Picnic
$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Hushpuppies
$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
More about La Palmera
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
Popular items
Fajitas
$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
California Burrito
$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Vallarta Quesadilla
$17.00
Two Large flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Combo Vermicelli
$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls
$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Pho Ha Noi
$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
Popular items
Matcha Chicken Avocado
$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za'atar Smashed Chickpea
$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
Popular items
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP
$19.00
sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE
$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
More about Cask & Trotter
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cask & Trotter
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
Popular items
Smoked Chx Wings (12)
$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
Corn Bread
$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
Brisket Dip
$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus