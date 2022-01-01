Tapster imageView gallery
Tapster Seattle

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1011 Valley Street

Seattle, WA 98109

Snacks

Popcorn

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Beef Jerky

$4.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Pringles

$2.00

Kirkland Nut Bars

$2.50

Kirkland Nuts

$2.00

Kirkland Trailmix

$2.00

Rice Krispies Treats

$2.00

Ritz Bits

$2.00

Oreo Mini's

$2.00

Nutter Butter

$2.00

Chips Ahoy!

$2.00

Shot

TEQUILA REPOSADO - La Gritona Reposado

$9.00

TEQUILA SILVER - Papa Bueno Silver

$11.00

TEQUILA SILVER - Rancho Alegre Blanco

$7.00

VODKA - Fremont Mischief

$6.00

VODKA - Tito's

$8.00

GIN - Malfy Limone

$7.00

GIN - Rainier Mountain Fresh

$6.00

WHISKEY - Bainbridge Battlepoint Organic

$14.00

WHISKEY - Bubbas

$6.00

WHISKEY - Jameson

$8.00

WHISKEY - Michters Rye

$10.00Out of stock

WHISKEY - SinFire

$5.00

WHISKEY - Warrior Peanut Buttercup

$7.00

RUM SPICED - Jolly Roger

$6.00

MALORT

$5.00

WHISKEY - Redemption Rye

$10.00

RUM - Captain Morgan

$7.00

1 Jello Shot

$5.00

2 Jello Shot

$8.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sparkling Lemon

$2.00

Sparkling Lime

$2.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Champagne (Sparkling Rose Wine)

Bottle of Champagne

$30.00

Glass of Champagne

$7.00

Can Cocktails

JUNE SHINE - Mule

$6.00

JUNE SHINE - Vodka Soda

$6.00

JUNE SHINE - Margarita

$6.00

JUNE SHINE - Mango Margarita

$6.00

Hot Cider

Cider

$7.00

Apparel

T-Shirts

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

BLUE Hat

$25.00

BEIGE Hat

$25.00

STICKER

$0.50

LOST CARD FEE

LOST CARD FEE

$10.00

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$1.00

Dog Treats Small

$0.50

Bandana + Scrunchy

Bandana + Scrunchy

$15.00

Bandana

Bandana

$12.00

Scruncy

Scrunchy

$8.00

Gift Card Tab

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00

$500

$500.00

$1000

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1011 Valley Street, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Tapster image

