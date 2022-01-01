South Lake Union bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in South Lake Union

Tap & Trotter: image

 

Tap & Trotter:

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack$18.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack$12.99
More about Tap & Trotter:
Jack's BBQ image

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rib Plate$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Hushpuppies$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
More about Jack's BBQ
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Pho Ha Noi$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Cask & Trotter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cask & Trotter

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chx Wings (12)$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
Corn Bread$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
More about Cask & Trotter
Tapster image

 

Tapster

1011 Valley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tapster

