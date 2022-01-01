Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union

4,808 Reviews

$$

391 Terry Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Order Again

Popular Items

Rancher's Breakfast
Side Hills Pepper Bacon
Mole Verde Burrito

House Favorites

Migas

$18.00

3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish

Mole Verde Burrito

$16.50

Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions

Omelettes & Scrambles

made with organic eggs & served with house-made honey wheat toast & your choice of herb roasted organic potatoes or an organic green salad or substitute organic berries +3 or sauteed organic heavy greens +2. substitute our house made gluten free toast +1.

Rancher's Breakfast

$22.50

3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Phil's Breakfast

$14.50

3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and house-made toast

Joe's Scramble

$16.50

Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.

Goat Cheese Omelette

$15.50

Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese

Uli's Spicy Scramble

$17.50

Uli’s spicy pork sausage, sweet onion, sweet mini bell peppers & jalapeños, fresh basil & queso diablo from samish bay creamery

Pancakes & French Toast

Swedish Pancakes

$15.50

Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Pancakes

$14.50

Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Vegan Banana Pancakes

$17.00

Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

French Toast

$15.50

Organic house-made challah bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast

$17.50

Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Gluten-Free French Toast

$17.00

House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Bananas Foster French Toast

$17.50

Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$17.00

a short-stack of gluten-free spiced pumpkin pancakes topped with pecan butter & cinnamon-maple syrup.

Bowls & Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

2 organic scrambled eggs, hill’s pepper bacon, smoked tomato jam, organic arugula, aged gouda, on house-made organic potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes

Farmer's Hash Bowl

$15.50

3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.

The Farmer’s Daughter

$16.50

A vegan version of farmer’s hash, with island spring tofu & sautéed mushrooms

BLT & Maybe A

$15.00

Hill’s pepper bacon, organic tomato, acadian greens, smoked onion aioli, on toasted house-made potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes,

Buddha Bowl (gf)

$16.00

Organic mix of spring greens in lemon tahini vinaigrette, topped with organic quinoa, organic cherry tomato, carrots, local radishes & red chief lentils. topped with your choice of grilled organic island spring tofu or an organic fried egg*,

Grains

Organic Steel Cut Oats (gf) (v) (v+)

$11.50

slow cooked in water & finished with your choice of hormone-free 2%, organic soy or oat milk, garnished with granola crumble & served with a side of fresh berries

Granola & Yogurt (gf) (v)

$10.50

toasted organic oats, cranberries, walnuts, coconut, chia seeds, sweetened with organic fair-trade brown sugar, organic greek yogurt & shipwreck honey drizzle

Kid's Menu

Mini Phil's Breakfast

$7.00

1 scrambled organic egg, 1 slice of pepper bacon, roasted organic potatoes

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

tillamook cheddar, house-made potato bread, fruit on the side

Kid's Griddle

$7.50

Kid's Oatmeal

$7.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side of Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Organic Eggs

$2.50+

Side Organic Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Made by our in house bakery

Side Hills Pepper Bacon

$5.50

Side Uli's Sausage

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Organic House Salad

$4.50

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Heavy Greens

$4.50

Side Seasonal Fruit (w/whip)

$6.00

Juices & Cold Beverages

Organic Orange Juice To Go

$5.75

Organic Grapefruit Juice To Go

$5.75

Organic Apple Juice To Go

$5.75

Lemonade

$4.25

Juices from Columia Gorge Organic

Berry Lemonade

$4.75

Juices from Columia Gorge Organic

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Organic Lemonade & Iced Tea

Sodas

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$3.50

16.9 oz

Iced Tea

$2.75

Organic, fair-trade iced tea from Barnes & Watson

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee & Hot Beverages

Fonte Coffee

$4.00

Organic, fair-trade, dark roasted and blended especially for us

Fonte Cold Brew

$4.75

Staff Love

Staff Love

$1.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
local. organic. sustainable.

Website

Location

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Portage Bay Cafe image
Portage Bay Cafe image
Portage Bay Cafe image

