Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

BB's Teriyaki - 210 Westlake Ave

531 Reviews

$

210 Westlake Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

Regular Chicken
Spicy Chicken
Beef Brisket

Food

Spicy Chicken

$12.00
Regular Chicken

$12.00
Tofu

$12.00
Beef Brisket

$15.00
Pork

$13.00
Gyoza (4pc)

$2.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

