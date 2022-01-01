Go
Toast

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

Come in and enjoy!

CURRY • RAMEN

825 Harrison St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3949 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

825 Harrison St

Seattle WA

Sunday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Palmera

No reviews yet

La Palmera is more than just a restaurant. It is a family made up of all the employees, customers, and community members that love our food. #LaPaFam

Great State Burger - Amazon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GH Pasta Co

No reviews yet

Fresh, hand-made pasta to go.

Homegrown - South Lake Union

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston