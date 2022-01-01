Go
La Palmera

La Palmera is more than just a restaurant. It is a family made up of all the employees, customers, and community members that love our food. #LaPaFam

BURRITOS

901 Mercer St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajitas$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
Carne Asada$25.00
Thin sliced skirt steak served with rice, beans, grilled onions, guacamole, and tortillas.
Veggie Enchiladas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Jarritos Mexican Soda$3.50
Flavor subject to availability.
California Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Deluxe Burrito$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, and beans, topped with house red sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Churros$6.00
Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Tradicionales$16.00
Two corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and topped with house red sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Deluxe Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice of meat and lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, and sour cream.
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

901 Mercer St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
