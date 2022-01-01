Ba Bar - South Lake Union

Go
Pho Tai Nam$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime beef brisket and eye of round steak, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Sai Gon Wings$12.50
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Garlic Lobster Noodles$19.00
Main Lobster meat, garlic, black pepper, parmesan, green onion, wheat noodle. *Contains gluten
Pho Ha Noi$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
500 Terry Ave N

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Jack's BBQ

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

Come in and enjoy!

General Porpoise Spheres

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.
In addition to doughnuts, General Porpoise serves top quality coffees from multiple rotating roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available. Small batch draft sodas, draft sparkling iced tea, and of course, bubbly are served as well.
General Porpoise is a fun place to enjoy unique doughnuts and remarkable coffees.

The Victor Tavern

The Victor Tavern is a modern urban tavern from Chef Ethan Stowell and is the perfect spot for a burger and a beer after work or for cocktails and dinner with friends while out on the town. Located across 6th avenue from the Amazon Spheres, The Victor features a spacious dining room, bar, open air patio, and gaming mezzanine with televisions, pool, and shuffleboard.

