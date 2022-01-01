South Lake Union salad spots you'll love

Homegrown - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1051 Thomas St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1200 Westlake Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens

