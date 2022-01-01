Chili in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Pecorino & Calabrian chili fritti
|$12.00
Our classic gnocchi fritti is back in the mix again! Warm, salty and spicy!
HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shultzy's
4114 University Way NE, Seattle
|Chili
House made sausage chili with green chilies, tomatoes, red beans, and spices topped with shredded cheddar, raw onion, and sour cream
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CHILI CUMIN PORK RIBS
|$17.00
tender braised pork ribs in chili cumin seed crust
|CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS
|$17.00
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|TODAYS GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)
|$13.00
seasonal
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Chili con Queso
|$9.00
fresh roasted chilies and cheese, chips