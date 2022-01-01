Chili in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve chili

Saint Bread image

 

Saint Bread

1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Chili Crisp$2.00
More about Saint Bread
Willmott's Ghost image

PIZZA

Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecorino & Calabrian chili fritti$12.00
Our classic gnocchi fritti is back in the mix again! Warm, salty and spicy!
More about Willmott's Ghost
Shultzy's image

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shultzy's

4114 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili
House made sausage chili with green chilies, tomatoes, red beans, and spices topped with shredded cheddar, raw onion, and sour cream
More about Shultzy's
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILI CUMIN PORK RIBS$17.00
tender braised pork ribs in chili cumin seed crust
CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS$17.00
More about Stateside
Restaurant banner

 

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

114 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TODAYS GREENS (CHILI & GARLIC)$13.00
seasonal
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili con Queso$9.00
fresh roasted chilies and cheese, chips
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex
Restaurant banner

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil
More about Lionhead

