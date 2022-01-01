Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve mahi mahi

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich -$15.25
Blackened Mahi Mahi on a spent grain bun with chipotle aioli, cilantro lime coleslaw and grilled pineapple rings.
Mahi Gordita Salad -$17.50
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.49
Grilled with corn tortillas or dos equis beer battered with flour tortilla. Mayo, cabbage, crema mexican, pico de gallo, pickled onions.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

