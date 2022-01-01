Mahi mahi in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich -
|$15.25
Blackened Mahi Mahi on a spent grain bun with chipotle aioli, cilantro lime coleslaw and grilled pineapple rings.
|Mahi Gordita Salad -
|$17.50
Blackened Mahi Mahi over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch, avocado, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, radishes, feta cheese, black olives, cilantro lime coleslaw and flour gordita tortillas.