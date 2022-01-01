Salmon sandwiches in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Blackened salmon, tartar, pickles, coleslaw, on Macrina Sodo bun
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub image

 

Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub

1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Sandwich$21.95
Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.
More about Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
Item pic

 

Old Salt - Fremont

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kippered Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Hot smoked olympic peninsula salmon, pickled onion, capers, herb cream cheese, poppy seed bagel
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Herby Lemon Aioli, Pickles, Toasted Cumin, Fresh Cabbage Slaw, Jalapenos, Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Harry's Beach House
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KING SALMON SANDWICH$28.00
grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KING SALMON SANDWICH$28.00
grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened King Salmon Sandwich$21.00
King salmon filet dusted with bronzing spices and seared. Served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Jak's Grill

