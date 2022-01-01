Salmon sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$19.00
Blackened salmon, tartar, pickles, coleslaw, on Macrina Sodo bun
More about Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle
|Salmon Sandwich
|$21.95
Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|Kippered Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot smoked olympic peninsula salmon, pickled onion, capers, herb cream cheese, poppy seed bagel
More about Harry's Beach House
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon, Herby Lemon Aioli, Pickles, Toasted Cumin, Fresh Cabbage Slaw, Jalapenos, Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|KING SALMON SANDWICH
|$28.00
grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|KING SALMON SANDWICH
|$28.00
grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries