Naan in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve naan
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Pesto Naan
|$5.99
Naan stuffed with pesto.
|Spinach Naan
|$6.99
Naan stuffed with seasoned fresh spinach.
|Kashmiri Naan
|$7.99
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisin, cherry and almonds.
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|15 Garlic Naan
|$55.00
|Chili Naan
|$4.00
Leavened bread with fresh green chilies
|Lamb Naan
|$6.00
Stuffed with tender lamb
More about Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|BUTTER NAAN
|$5.00