Naan in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Naan$5.99
Naan stuffed with pesto.
Spinach Naan$6.99
Naan stuffed with seasoned fresh spinach.
Kashmiri Naan$7.99
Naan stuffed with coconut, raisin, cherry and almonds.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Plain Naan image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
15 Garlic Naan$55.00
Chili Naan$4.00
Leavened bread with fresh green chilies
Lamb Naan$6.00
Stuffed with tender lamb
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

 

Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S

106 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUTTER NAAN$5.00
More about Nirmal's - 106 Occidental Ave S
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Assorted Naans$11.95
Butter Naan$4.25
Keema Naan$5.95
More about Maharaja - West Seattle

